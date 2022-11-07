ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Hogman’s Gameday Superstore celebrates the beginning of Arkansas basketball season

By Caitrin Assaf
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While the Arkansas football team only has three games left on the season, there is still plenty for Hogs fans to be excited about.

The first regular season game is tonight for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Kassi Duncan from Hogman’s Gameday Superstore joins us with lots of ways to wear your Razorback red.

Also don’t forget that the Razorbacks basketball team will be in central Arkansas in December and tickets are now on-sale.

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

