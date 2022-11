Northland’s first move in California is a big one. The private equity firm announced today that it acquired THEA at Metropolis, a 59-story luxury multifamily tower in Downtown Los Angeles for $504 million. It’s one of the largest single-asset market-rate multifamily acquisitions in U.S. history, the buyer said. It was sold by the U.S. subsidiary of China’s Greenland Holdings Group.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO