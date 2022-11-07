ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

wflx.com

Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach restaurant flooded by Nicole

Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a bit made its way inside.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out

Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
BRINY BREEZES, FL
WPBF News 25

LIVE: Hurricane Nicole makes landfall at Vero Beach

Hurricane Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach at 3 a.m. Thursday with wind speeds of 75 mph. As of 3 a.m. Thursday, Nicole is 15 miles north-northwest of Fort Pierce. It has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and is moving west-northwest at 14 mph. Tropical storm conditions...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Flooding in Hutchinson Island

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Hutchinson Island is experiencing coastal flooding. Several inches of water is covering SE MacArthur Blvd. as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is patrolling the streets and encouraging people to stay off the streets. People can call 772-287-1652 with storm-related...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

