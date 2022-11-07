Read full article on original website
Eye in the sky: Aftermath of Nicole in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
WPTV's Chopper 5 took aerial footage of the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.
Flooded Roads Appears To Be The Worst Of Nicole For Palm Beach County
Emergency Management Director Mary Blakeney says there are areas of localized flooding, including a stretch of A1A in Boca Raton that is impassable.
Think you survived a Cat 1 hurricane with Nicole? Here's how Palm Beach County got off easy
Nicole made landfall on the east coast of Florida Thursday at 3 a.m. on Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach as a 75-mph hurricane. This is only the second time in history a hurricane has hit the Florida Peninsula in November. But Palm Beach County was mostly spared Nicole's damaging winds and flooding, here's why: ...
Indian River County officials open some beaches to public as they assess erosion after Nicole
VERO BEACH, Fla. — A few hours after Nicole made landfall on the Treasure Coast as a hurricane, Indian River County leaders are assessing the damages and cleaning up the debris. "I think the damages are worse than when we had Ian so that’s significant to us in that...
Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach restaurant flooded by Nicole
Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a bit made its way inside.
Hutchinson Island homeowners assess damage from Hurricane Nicole
Dozens of homeowners along the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County on Friday are now trying to assess the damage to their homes after Hurricane Nicole.
Tracking Nicole: Juno Beach braces for impact, mayor addresses concerns
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gray skies cover South Florida as Nicole makes its way to the state. Areas of Palm Beach County are feeling its effects. CBS12 News reporter Mike Magnoli spoke to the Mayor of Juno Beach, DD Halpern as she addresses her concerns of a potential storm surge.
95% of people affected by Nicole have power restored, FPL says
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Power and Light said they have restored power for 95 percent or more of affected customers in most of South Florida, including Palm Beach County, after Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane. He said by hours after landfall, more than half...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Publix stores close early Wednesday in northern Palm Beach County
Editor's note: We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news. Publix supermarkets in northern Palm Beach County are closing early Wednesday in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole. Three stores in Jupiter and Tequesta closed at noon...
Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out
Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
Palm Beach residents concerned over beach erosion ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole comes with uncertainty from people living on the coast, especially for those who have never been through a tropical storm or hurricane before. As of Tuesday morning, conditions at the Juno Beach Pier were picking up. CBS12 meteorologists said winds were...
Parts of Boca Raton Remain under Hurricane Warning as Nicole Makes Move Towards Florida
Strong winds and heavy rain are beginning to spread to portions of the east coast of Florida and across the northwestern Bahamas on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim at the Sunshine State. A hurricane warning remains in effect for Boca Raton north to the Flagler-Volusia County line as...
Sailboat drifts, slams against seawall as Nicole brings high tides, strong rip currents
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to South Florida we are beginning to see high tides and strong rip currents. On the West Palm Beach Intracoastal Waterway, a sailboat was spotted slamming against the seawall. WPTV spoke to Steven Reiner, a boat captain who...
LIVE: Hurricane Nicole makes landfall at Vero Beach
Hurricane Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach at 3 a.m. Thursday with wind speeds of 75 mph. As of 3 a.m. Thursday, Nicole is 15 miles north-northwest of Fort Pierce. It has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and is moving west-northwest at 14 mph. Tropical storm conditions...
Tracking Nicole: Flooding in Hutchinson Island
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Hutchinson Island is experiencing coastal flooding. Several inches of water is covering SE MacArthur Blvd. as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is patrolling the streets and encouraging people to stay off the streets. People can call 772-287-1652 with storm-related...
Tracking Nicole: Heavy winds cause power lines to hit home in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A traffic alert has been issued on Georgia Avenue after power lines fell on a home in West Palm Beach. The West Palm Beach Police Department said parts of the street were blocked off after windy conditions from Hurricane Nicole brought down power lines onto a house.
Nicole weakens to tropical storm after making landfall as Category 1 hurricane
Nicole continues to weaken on Thursday morning after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane just south of Vero Beach.
Jensen Beach hit hard by Nicole; docks destroyed and crumbling roads
Nicole slammed into Jensen Beach late Wednesday night leaving residents with power outages, crumbling roads, destroyed docks and an excess of debris.
