Badger Herald
Women’s Basketball: Wisconsin set up for success in Marisa Moseley’s second season
The Wisconsin Women’s Basketball team finished with an 8-21 record in head coach Marisa Moseley’s first year. Despite the lackluster record, the Badgers wrapped up their 2021-22 campaign on a high note — winning three of their last seven games, including a Big Ten record and a 22-point comeback win against the Purdue Boilermakers.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts Week 11 Heartland Trophy battle between Wisconsin, Iowa
Tensions will be boiling over on Saturday in Iowa City. ESPN’s Football Power Index has decided what team will be taking home the Heartland Trophy. Wisconsin and Iowa battle for the trophy annually. The Badgers took home the trophy last season, beating Iowa 27-7 in Madison. The Badgers have dominated the Hawkeyes as of late, winning eight of the last ten meetings.
Preview, Prediction: Iowa-Wisconsin Football
Rival Badgers Visit Kinnick Stadium for Saturday's B1G West Clash
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Flyball popularity growing, dogs compete in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Welcome to canine paradise, where it's full-speed and high-octane fun all the time. This is flyball at the Milwaukee Dog Training Club. "It's a team sport," said Mari Pavleje, vice president of the Milwaukee Dog Training Club. "Teams of four dogs on each team compete. It's almost like a relay race."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Vietnam Memorial Wall of Faces; pictures for every etched name
Vietnam Memorial Wall of Faces; pictures for every etched name. Every year in the lead up to Veterans Day, the names are read aloud of the 58,281 people listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. But this year, for the first time, there is a picture to go with every single name on the Wall.
wearegreenbay.com
ON THE SCENE: Tim Michels’ election headquarters
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Barret Tryon was at the scene of Tim Michels’ election headquarters as he announced his concession. Nearing the end, over 90% reporting – 11:55 p.m. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Barrett Tryon is at Tim Michels’ election headquarters....
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
The World Buffet in Monroe, Wisconsin, is a local chain that features everything from Chinese & American dishes to Mongolian grill, sushi, and even wine & beer. The cuisine is diverse, with an extensive menu featuring the freshest ingredients and the best local fare. The ambiance is comfortable, and the prices are reasonable.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha bar shooting: Kendal Readus arrested in Georgia
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kendal Readus – one of two men charged for a Kenosha bar shooting that left two people dead and two others injured in September, was arrested just outside of Atlanta, Georgia Thursday, Nov. 10 by the South East Regional United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.
wisfarmer.com
School for beginning dairy farmers slated for closure
It looks as if the University of Wisconsin-Madison is getting ready to close down the School for Beginning Dairy and Livestock Farmers, which has graduated almost 600 budding farmers after training them in grazing practices as well as business planning for their new operations. The school was founded and directed...
Wisconsin case raises question: Who pays, profits from energy transition?
A proposed rate increase by We Energies is facing pushback from community groups that say the Milwaukee utility is failing to meet its legal obligation to provide affordable power. The 13% electricity rate increase would fund new utility-scale solar and natural gas generation. The rate case by We Energies’ parent...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot in Brown Deer, shooter arrested
A Milwaukee man was shot near Green Bay and Brown Deer Road Tuesday afternoon. The shooter, a Milwaukee man, was quickly arrested after a short pursuit.
The Internet Is Divided On The Pronunciation Of A Wisconsin Town
Racine is a city of about 80,000 people in Wisconsin just over the Stateline in the Eastern part of the state. I've never been to Racine. But I assume it's like most other Wisconsin cities of that size. It's full of large happy people that love the Packers and cheese. There's probably roughly one bar for every mailbox in the city. And it gets cold there in the winter. I also assume ice fishing is pretty popular during the winter months.
Dianne Hesselbein elected to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters have elected State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein to serve as the next senator to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District. Rep. Hesselbein has represented parts of the area since 2013 when she was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 79th Assembly District. Hesselbein beat Republican challenger Robert Relph with 68.7% of the vote to Relph’s 31.3%. The Associated Press called...
95.5 FM WIFC
Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races
MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MCTS CONNECT 1st electric bus, Wauwatosa to downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - MCTS CONNECT, Milwaukee County's first electric bus, was unveiled Thursday night, Nov. 10. It will take riders from the medical research center in Wauwatosa to downtown Milwaukee. MCTS officials said MCTS CONNECT is a battery electric bus that will be used on the Bus Rapid Transit route. They...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Lemon Law won’t cover man’s camper; 'Rolling pile of troubles'
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Menomonee Falls man calls his new camper "a rolling pile of troubles." He wrote to FOX6 News after discovering a well-known consumer protection law doesn’t protect his purchase. Alex and Heidi Grob make cherished families memories on the road. They’ve taken their sons to...
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in the State of Wisconsin
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Wisconsin carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Green Lake County, keep reading to learn more.
