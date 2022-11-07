ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Peroutka says he will not concede Maryland attorney general race

The Republican nominee for Maryland attorney general said he will not concede the race despite trailing his Democratic opponent by more than 300,000 votes. In an email sent to supporters Thursday morning, Michael A. Peroutka, a retired lawyer and one-term Anne Arundel County Council member, alleged that "many odd and suspicious incidents were reported by poll watchers, and more reports are being gathered today."
MARYLAND STATE
Houston Chronicle

In battle for the Senate, the focus is on three states

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Outstanding ballots in two states and a runoff election in a third have left control of the Senate up in the air, with Arizona and Nevada racing to count votes on Thursday and rival candidates in Georgia gearing up for another four weeks of campaigning.
ARIZONA STATE
Houston Chronicle

Democrat Schrier wins reelection to Washington's 8th

SEATTLE (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep Kim Schrier has won a third term in Washington’s 8th U.S. House district, fending off a challenge from Republicans who targeted the seat as part of their efforts to flip the chamber. Schrier, a pediatrician, is the only Democrat to have held...
WASHINGTON STATE
Houston Chronicle

In election, support for abortion rights was about much more

WASHINGTON (AP) — To Mona Cohen, a lifelong Philadelphia Democrat, democracy is under attack in the United States. In the midterm elections, she lists a woman’s right to abortion as one of many fleeting freedoms she voted to defend. Cohen, 68, feared the Supreme Court’s decision in June...
GEORGIA STATE
Houston Chronicle

Justices cheered at conservative group's anniversary dinner

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four of the five Supreme Court justices who overturned the constitutional right to abortion showed up at the conservative Federalist Society’s black-tie dinner marking its 40th anniversary. Justice Samuel Alito got a long, loud ovation Thursday night from a crowd of 2,000 people, most in...
WASHINGTON, DC
Houston Chronicle

Could Democrats still win the House majority?

Control of the Senate could be slipping away from Republicans, as results from the 2022 election continue to roll in. What about the House?. The assumption has long been that it would go red. But this election has certainly tested plenty of assumptions. Thus far, Democrats have been declared the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Conservative lobbying group pressing states to adopt laws protecting companies from ‘political boycotts’

A conservative lobbying group is planning to push state lawmakers across the country to adopt legislation to shield American companies from “political boycotts.”  The Guardian reported on Friday that the American Legislative Exchange Council will lobby legislators to back its proposal at its States and Nation Policy Summit in Washington later this month.  The plan…
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms

DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated “healing centers” where patients can experience the drug under supervision. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system...
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

DC’s Café Milano celebrates 30 years

A Washington dining legend is marking 30 years in business, and says the secret to success in deeply politically divided Washington is serving up some bipartisan hospitality. “I think D.C., in a way, it’s only about power and politics,” Café Milano owner Franco Nuschese told ITK in an interview this week. “It’s always a circus.…
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy