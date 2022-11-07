Read full article on original website
Trump news - live: Trump claims he sent FBI to stop DeSantis losing election in 2018
Donald Trump is keeping up his attacks on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida Governor’s impressive showing in the midterm elections and increased discussion of his potential as a 2024 presidential candidate. In a long and at times surreal statement last night, Mr Trump claimed that in 2018,...
KAAL-TV
Sharp attacks on Trump from Rupert Murdoch’s news outlets
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has taken some hits in the aftermath of the midterm elections, but the unkindest cuts may have come from a source that was once among his biggest backers — the media empire of magnate Rupert Murdoch. The New York Post’s...
KAAL-TV
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on the humanitarian crisis in Haiti. Haiti is in the throes of one of the most dire emergencies in its crisis-prone recent history, one increasingly likely to wash up on U.S. shores in the form of desperate migrants. Its government, which is integral to the problem, last month requested international military intervention, and United Nations Secretary General António Guterres agreed that “armed action” is urgently required. In response, the United States, Canada and other key powers have dithered — even as the Biden administration is reported to be preparing to house waves of Haitian refugees at the U.S. military base at Guantánamo Bay. The situation is untenable.
Embattled crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy
NEW YORK — (AP) — It took less than a week for FTX to go from the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world to bankruptcy court. The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection after the exchange experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run. FTX, its affiliated hedge fund Alameda Research, and dozens of other companies filed a bankruptcy petition in Delaware on Friday morning.
Midterm elections – live: Biden says hopes of holding House are ‘still alive’ as all eyes on Nevada, Arizona
President Joe Biden has insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority. “It’s still alive. It’s still alive. But it’s like drawing an inside straight,” he told reporters.
Cryptocurrency platform FTX goes bankrupt in US, boss resigns
Crisis-struck cryptocurrency platform FTX has gone bankrupt in the United States and its chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned, it said Friday, the latest blow in a saga that has reverberated across the digital currency landscape. Bankman-Fried, the son of Stanford Law School professors and a graduate of the elite Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has long been a vocal advocate for smoother access to the crypto market for the general public, particularly in the United States. bcp-rfj/imm/caw/leg
Midterms Breathe New Life Into Biden
Joe Biden walked into the State Dining Room at the White House like a man crashing his own funeral, and not for the first time. By now, the president must enjoy the routine. Less than 24 hours earlier, pollsters, pundits, and even politicians from within his own party had openly warned that voters would soon punish the White House for a jittery economy and historic inflation, effectively crippling the president. But the crushing rebuke never came, or at least not to the degree Democrats feared...
