ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OK

Green Country Officers, School Leaders Take Part In Training To Prevent Teen Violence

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2px31m_0j2B3Jt100

Several Green Country police officers and school leaders are learning about the warning signs that are often tied to teen violence. It is an effort to try and stop devastating acts like school shootings from happening.

The Cleveland Police Department hosted crime profiler Phil Chalmers during the conference on Friday. Attendees consisted of area law enforcement and school leaders.

“Our goal today is to try to teach people how to recognize violent individuals and get them help before it’s too late,” said Chalmers, who presents his training around the country.

Those in attendance got to hear from real convicted killers and ask them questions during the conference. Cleveland Intermediate Assistant Principal Kayla Allen says some of the reasoning those in jail gave for their actions, like bullying and rough home lives, are similar to what students at her school are experiencing.

“Taking everything into consideration and having better tools to better assist is going to help overall,” said Allen.

Cleveland Police Chief Clinton Stout says bringing Chalmer to town is important since they are a smaller community with tighter resources. An idea of what to watch out for is crucial.

“We have to depend on other agencies around us,” said Stout. “We have to depend on our school officials to be working with us, that way we’re having communications back and forth.”

Attendees say they will be able to take the information they’ve learned from the training and spread it to other people at their schools and police departments.

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Child Hit By Car In Tulsa, Police Investigating

A child was hit by a car near East 43rd Street North and North Garrison Avenue in Tulsa on Thursday night, police said. Police said the driver was an elderly woman who was driving northbound when the child may have ran into unseen traffic. The driver's vehicle had working headlights...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest suspect in homicide of 19-year-old

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man for the murder of a 19-year-old woman. Police say on Sunday, 19-year-old Aliza Crook was found shot in the head near 12th and Garnett. Crook was transported to a hospital where she later died on Wednesday. Officers arrested...
TULSA, OK
1600kush.com

Cushing man jailed on marijuana charge

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing man who allegedly attempted to sell marijuana inside a convenience store in Cushing has been jailed on $10,000 bail pending his arraignment this afternoon on a felony drug charge. If convicted of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute, Patrisio Alvarez Villalpando, 39, whose first...
CUSHING, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City police logs Nov. 4-7

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 4:21 a.m. police responded to the Bob Hurley parking lot for a report of two subjects there, one under a car. One subject was arrested. No name was logged. At 5:22 a.m. police took a report on a noise complaint...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Oct. 27-Nov. 4

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 27-Nov. 4 include:. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, Ponca City, possession of CDS and paraphernalia. Jonathon Basler, 37, domestic assault and battery by strangulation. William Joe Bookout, 32, Ponca City, public intoxication. Caleb...
KAY COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Wellness Watch: What To Know About Weight Loss Surgery

TULSA, Okla. - Many people have a weight loss goal as we approach the new year but for some, traditional weight loss methods may not be very effective for those people. Dr. Catherine Gaffney from Bailey Bariatrics in Owasso joined News On 6 to discuss what people need to know if they are considering weight loss surgery.
OWASSO, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Blustery North Winds Remain

TULSA, Okla. - Blustery conditions are expected on Veterans Day after cooler temperatures returned to Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The front is located well south of the area on Friday morning. Scattered showers will quickly end with this current wave. As...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Strong Cold Front Brings Big Changes Soon

TULSA, Okla. - Showers chances return to Green Country on Thursday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Gusty south winds and warm weather will remain Thursday morning before storms arrive in the afternoon, unleashing the return of colder weather. This pattern change will stick around for the foreseeable future. Another strong upper-level system is likely to impact the area early next week, including the possibilities of some wintry weather impacts.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy