Green Country Officers, School Leaders Take Part In Training To Prevent Teen Violence

Several Green Country police officers and school leaders are learning about the warning signs that are often tied to teen violence. It is an effort to try and stop devastating acts like school shootings from happening.

The Cleveland Police Department hosted crime profiler Phil Chalmers during the conference on Friday. Attendees consisted of area law enforcement and school leaders.

“Our goal today is to try to teach people how to recognize violent individuals and get them help before it’s too late,” said Chalmers, who presents his training around the country.

Those in attendance got to hear from real convicted killers and ask them questions during the conference. Cleveland Intermediate Assistant Principal Kayla Allen says some of the reasoning those in jail gave for their actions, like bullying and rough home lives, are similar to what students at her school are experiencing.

“Taking everything into consideration and having better tools to better assist is going to help overall,” said Allen.

Cleveland Police Chief Clinton Stout says bringing Chalmer to town is important since they are a smaller community with tighter resources. An idea of what to watch out for is crucial.

“We have to depend on other agencies around us,” said Stout. “We have to depend on our school officials to be working with us, that way we’re having communications back and forth.”

Attendees say they will be able to take the information they’ve learned from the training and spread it to other people at their schools and police departments.