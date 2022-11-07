ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Comments / 4

Related
fox5dc.com

Police investigate shooting at Fairfax County home

OAKTON, Va. - Police in Fairfax County are investigating a shooting at a home in the Oakton area on Wednesday. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 6:50 p.m. that officers were on the scene of that shooting in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. Police say responding officers found a...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Explosions in Arlington prompt fire investigation

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Investigators said they think two small explosions that took place Members of the Arlington County Fire Department were in the 100 block of N. Columbus St. around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday morning after they received word of a small fire outside. They found the fire as well as a […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Fox 19

Fairfax police investigate reported abduction of Walmart employee

FAIRFAX, Ohio (WXIX) - Fairfax police confirmed early Wednesday they are investigating a reported abduction at gunpoint at the Walmart store off Red Bank Road and it involves two employees. A third Walmart employee who was on break claimed to see it and called the Fairfax Police Department directly to...
FAIRFAX, VA
WUSA9

Police find man shot 4 times in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a Southeast D.C. shooting early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 12:08 a.m., according to a watch commander with the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District. Witnesses and Shotspotter technology said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Savannah Street near Congress Street.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Multiple people shot in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities say multiple people were shot early Wednesday morning in Montgomery County. The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. near Colony Road and Northampton Drive in the Silver Spring area. Police and emergency crews are on the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with us...
SILVER SPRING, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy