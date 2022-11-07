Read full article on original website
Oakton homeowner shot and killed armed intruder: police
Police in Fairfax County are still investigating the fatal shooting that took place at a home in Oakton on Wednesday night. FOX 5's Sierra Fox spoke to neighbors in the community.
'Shocking' | Neighbors react to suspected self-defense shooting at Oakton home
OAKTON, Va. — There are still questions surrounding a deadly shooting outside a Fairfax County home Wednesday evening. Police are still investigating the incident and have not released any new details as of Thursday evening. It happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday. That's when officers responded to a report of...
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Montgomery County; body found in woods
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a shooting investigation led them to a person who’d been wounded Wednesday, as well as a body in a wooded area. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers were in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Rd. after they received a report of a shooting […]
Police investigate shooting at Fairfax County home
OAKTON, Va. - Police in Fairfax County are investigating a shooting at a home in the Oakton area on Wednesday. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 6:50 p.m. that officers were on the scene of that shooting in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. Police say responding officers found a...
Man taken into police custody dies after medical emergency in Springfield, Virginia
SPRINGFIELD, Virginia — A man who was arrested Thursday night died in an ambulance after police said he'd been running into the road and yelling at cars. A spokesperson for the Fairfax County Police Department says they responded to the 6500 block of Amherst Avenue in Springfield, Virginia. Fairfax...
Detectives return to Temple Hills home where 13-year-old was shot raking leaves
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police are searching for whoever shot a 13-year-old boy who was raking leaves in the Hillcrest Heights area of Prince George’s County late Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday, Prince George’s County Police crime scene investigators returned to the scene, taking pictures and using...
Suspect In Stolen Shoes Busted Breaking Into Same Waldorf Home Twice In Two Months: Sheriff
Authorities say that a burglar went back to the well one too many times and was busted in Maryland by police after breaking into the same home twice in two months in Charles County and wearing something he stole the first time around. Ronal Mardoqueo Montoya Lemus, 23, of Waldorf,...
Restaurant Fight Spills Into Waldorf Parking Lot, Escalates To Gun Violence, Sheriff Says
Authorities say a gunman is at large after a man was found early on Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds outside a Maryland restaurant. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office were called shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 to the 12500 block of Mattawoman Drive in Waldorf, where there was a report of a shooting that had just taken place.
Man charged with assaulting officer after allegedly resisting arrest following Woodbridge shoplifting incident
A man has been take into custody and charged with assaulting a police officer after he reportedly resisted arrest following a shoplifting incident in Woodbridge earlier this week.
Homeowner shoots, kills man on his property in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man died after police said a homeowner shot him on his Oakton property on Wednesday evening. Police said the shooting took place on the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. There was an altercation in the homeowner’s yard before the homeowner went back into his room. Police […]
Police release photos of persons of interest after teen injured in Northwest DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Colorado Avenue, NW just before 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found an unidentified teenage boy...
125 years in prison for gunman who brutally murdered man in Waldorf as parents witnessed attack
WALDORF, Md. - A gunman who attacked a man at his Charles County home while his parents watched and then brutally murdered him nearby was sentenced to 125 years in prison, officials say. Richard Eugene Middleton, Jr., 39, was sentenced Wednesday for the 2020 first-degree murder of Kwasi Louard-Clarke and...
Reckless driving suspect arrested after allegedly assaulting officer
A man is in custody after police say he assaulted an officer trying to arrest him after identifying him as a reckless driving suspect.
Fairfax judge vacates double murder conviction of woman accused of killing mom and sister for money
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County's prosecutor is promising to retry Megan Hargan in the deaths of her mother and sister inside a McLean home, after a judge overturned her conviction, citing juror misconduct. On Wednesday, Fairfax County Judge Brett Kassabian vacated Hargan's first-degree double murder conviction in the...
Explosions in Arlington prompt fire investigation
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Investigators said they think two small explosions that took place Members of the Arlington County Fire Department were in the 100 block of N. Columbus St. around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday morning after they received word of a small fire outside. They found the fire as well as a […]
Shell gas station robbed at knifepoint in Woodbridge, Prince William police investigating
The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a suspect who reportedly attempted to rob a Shell gas station in Woodbridge with a knife.
Fairfax police investigate reported abduction of Walmart employee
FAIRFAX, Ohio (WXIX) - Fairfax police confirmed early Wednesday they are investigating a reported abduction at gunpoint at the Walmart store off Red Bank Road and it involves two employees. A third Walmart employee who was on break claimed to see it and called the Fairfax Police Department directly to...
Police find man shot 4 times in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a Southeast D.C. shooting early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 12:08 a.m., according to a watch commander with the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District. Witnesses and Shotspotter technology said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Savannah Street near Congress Street.
Multiple people shot in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities say multiple people were shot early Wednesday morning in Montgomery County. The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. near Colony Road and Northampton Drive in the Silver Spring area. Police and emergency crews are on the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with us...
Man shot while fighting over gun with armed robbery suspect
The suspect took out a gun and demanded the victim's property. The victim refused and tried to grab the gun. The two men struggled over the gun and a round was fired, hitting the victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital and at around 12:15 a.m., police were called. None of the victim's belongings were reported missing.
