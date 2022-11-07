ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Kanawha County, West Virginia, releases early, absentee voting turnout

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p0Y0H_0j2B3Daf00

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County has released the totals from the early voting and absentee voting turnouts for the 2022 General Election.

According to the Kanawha County Commission, a total of 12,897 people from Kanawha County turned out for early voting. Commissioners say officials also received requests for and sent out 1,509 absentee ballots. As of Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, The commission says 1,016 of those absentee ballots have been returned and received by Kanawha County Voter’s Registration officials.

Here’s when polls close in West Virginia on Election Day

“Kanawha County had nine early voting locations for the general election,” said Commissioner Ben Salango. “It is our goal to make it easier for people to vote and I’m pleased that voters are utilizing these early voting locations.”

The Kanawha County Commission says 5,414 voters turned out for early voting at the Voter’s Registration office, with the new location at the Girl Scouts of the Black Diamond on Charleston’s West Side having the second-highest amount of early voters with 1,379 voters turning out to cast their ballots.

West Virginia voters cast ballots at new voting precinct on West Side

“Because of the great success of the Girl Scouts early voting location, we have already outgrown the site, and it needs to be expanded,” said Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper.

Commissioners say the totals for all of the early voting locations include:

  • Voter’s Registration – 5,414 early voters
  • Girls Scouts of the Black Diamond – 1,379 early voters
  • Sheriff’s Office in Cross Lanes – 1,250 early voters
  • St. Albans City Hall – 1,226 early voters
  • Elkview Community Center – 1,124 early voters
  • Sissonville Library – 889 early voters
  • Belle Town Hall – 597 early voters
  • Marmet Town Hall – 553 early voters
  • Nitro Police Department – 457 early voters

The Commission thanked Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick and her staff for their continued hard work to make sure elections are run fairly and smoothly.

“These early voting numbers only prove the necessity to have community voting locations throughout the County. Before, early voting was centralized in Charleston, but now voters across Kanawha County have the ability to vote within their community and ensure a safe and fair election,” said Commissioner Lance Wheeler. “I am proud of the work this County Commission and County Clerk Vera McCormick have done this election cycle.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Republicans sweep Greenbrier County elections

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Greenbrier county poll-workers reported much higher than normal turnout at the polls. That high turnout led to what essentially amounted up to a clean sweep for Republicans in the county. New Senator-Elect Vince Deeds, along with fellow Republican Delegates Mike Honaker and Todd Longanacre, weighed in on what they thought motivated […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

State BOE Hears Update On County State Of Emergency, School Safety

The West Virginia Board of Education (BOE) met Wednesday morning for its monthly meeting, and training is planned for a county with substandard performance. Among reports on school safety and security, and the results of a teacher survey, the state BOE heard an update on Lincoln County Schools. The state...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire contained in Huntington, West Virginia

UPDATE (3:08 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): A fire on Skyview Drive near the Wayne County line is contained after causing major damage to a garage. According to the Green Valley Fire Chief, multiple units responded to the fire, which caused some smoke and water damage to a home and spread into a small brush […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston, West Virginia, Mayor Goodwin wins second term

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin has won a second term in office. Goodwin, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger Lance Wolfe with % of the vote. Goodwin took office for her first term in January 2019 after winning the 2018 General Election, becoming Charleston’s first female mayor. Through out the race for the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wvpublic.org

Charleston Cannabis Measure Waits For Another Election

A group called Charleston Can’t Wait collected 3,000 signatures in time to get a cannabis decriminalization measure on the ballot. But voters might have noticed it wasn’t there. Katey Lauer, co-chair of West Virginia Can’t Wait, a statewide organization that’s involved, said the effort hit an administrative hurdle....
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man dies in ATV accident

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after running a four-wheeler off a farm road into a ditch. West Virginia State Police say that 74-year-old Henry Longfellow, of Spencer, West Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene after his four-wheeler overturned on top of him when he drove into the ditch. The call came into […]
SPENCER, WV
lootpress.com

Amendments Down in Early Voting in Historically Conservative Putnam County

FOR – 2,441 (47.1%) AGAINST – 2,742 (52.9%) Amendment 3 (Incorporation of Churches and Religious Denominations):. Amendment 4 (Legislative Review of Education Rules):. Negative results in Putnam County are indicative of negative prospects for the amendments throughout the state according to political pundits. Lootpress will continue to follow the election results throughout the evening.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

What’s bringing West Virginians to the polls today?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s Election Day and people all across the Tri-State are at the polls or making their way there to cast their ballots. We asked voters at different precincts in Charleston what was at the top of their minds heading to the polls today. Many responses varied from inflation to gas prices, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Chick-fil-A temporarily closing Barboursville, West Virginia, location for remodel project

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Chick-fil-A will be temporarily closing its Barboursville location for a remodel officials say will help better serve their customers. According to Larry Pittman, franchisee president of the Chick-fil-As in Barboursville, says after the close of business today, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, the store on Melody Farms Road will close for approximately […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Fire chief shares disappointment after proposed county levy fails

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With 48 years of firefighting and answering critical medical emergencies, Chief John Smoot walked out of the Teays Valley fire station a disappointed man after Election Day -- all after a levy failed in Putnam County. “It really disappoints me,” Smoot said. ”If the voters...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy