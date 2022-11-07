ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyth County, VA

Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending

By Ben Gilliam
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RQXey_0j2B3BpD00

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature.

According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their phone. AirDrop, a feature offered on some Apple products, allows users to send images, text and files to other nearby devices.

Kentucky man killed in Wise County crash, VSP reports

In response to the messages, the release said school officials involved their School Resource Officer (SRO) and began coordinating with the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The exact contents of the message have not been released as of Monday evening.

After speaking with the school’s SRO, administrators said they placed Marion Senior High in “Administrative Hold,” which kept students in their current classroom until further notice. After the hold, students were then dismissed at noon in cooperation with local law enforcement.

East Tennessee family takes home $20K prize for ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ clip

School and law enforcement officials reportedly worked directly with Apple to determine the identity of the student that allegedly made the threats. Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler said criminal charges were pending against the student on Monday.

Smyth County officials thanked the SCSO, Town of Marion Police Department and Virginia State Police for their help during the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 2

U hear Datt
3d ago

what's gotten into these kids today. Don't they have any sense. everything and I mean everything can be tracked or traced. they is no secret messages or senders.

Reply
2
Related
WJHL

2 juveniles charged with Airdropping threats to students at Marion High School

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Two juveniles at Marion Senior High School in Smyth County have been charged after using Apple’s Airdrop feature to send threatening messages to students, according to authorities. On Monday, Marion Senior High School closed at noon after several students told the administration they received threatening messages Airdropped to their phones. According […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Woman charged with reporting hoax shooting in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman is facing charges after authorities said she called 911 and reported a shooting, which was determined to be a hoax. They also said it wasn’t her first time making hoax calls to 911. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office has charged Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, of Johnson City, with two […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Walmart on West Stone Drive reopens after breaker panel issue

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A breaker panel issue at the Walmart Supercenter on Stone Drive in Kingsport forced the store to close temporarily on Thursday. A post from the store said the issue appeared overnight and prevented it from opening on Nov. 10. However, as of 12:20 p.m., the store reported that the issue was […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Some structures lost, others protected as wildfires dot Southwest Virginia

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wildfires have popped up with regularity in Southwest Virginia during a dry and unseasonably warm start to November, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) told News Channel 11. On Thursday, crews continued to battle wildfires in Lee and Wise counties. VDOF Watershed Specialist Bill Sweeney said two large fires have […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Motorcycle pursuit ends in Washington County, VA

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A multi-department search party ended a high-speed motorcycle pursuit in Washington County, Virginia, police say. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies say they spotted a black motorcycle traveling at an “alarming high rate of speed” down Glenbrook Avenue in Meadowview, Virginia around 6:30 p.m. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Carter County budget committee advances law enforcement pay raise

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Significant pay raises for Carter County sheriff’s deputies and corrections officers could become a reality by the end of the year. The county budget committee voted Thursday night to recommend a $5 per hour raise for both “front” of house and “back” of house sheriff’s department and corrections employees. School […]
WJHL

JCPD accuses man of choking woman, threatening her with knife

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man faces a domestic aggravated assault charge after he allegedly held a knife to a woman’s face in the early hours of Friday morning, according to Johnson City authorities. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department states that officers responded to a home at an undisclosed location, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Man threatened neighbor with tire iron, JCPD reports

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man has been arrested after smashing the windshield of his neighbor’s car and threatening a woman with a tire iron, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). According to the release from the JCPD, officers responded to a reported altercation between neighbors in the 2100 Block […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport small business affected by Appalachian Power bill increase

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee customers of AEP Appalachian Power are seeing a bill increase. These customers include small businesses that are feeling the effects of this added cost. Managers at Salon 108 in Kingsport just opened their bill today to find this cost increase. “That does become very stressful for us because we are […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Juvenile arrested after allegedly shooting at woman in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police announced Thursday that authorities arrested a juvenile in connection to a shooting in the 500 block of Washington Avenue on Nov. 7. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that investigators made the arrest in the early morning hours and transported the juvenile to the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
993thex.com

Apple assists Smyth County school administrators in pinpointing ‘air-dropped’ threat

A student at Marion Senior High School has charges pending against them after law enforcement and Apple were able to determine they air-dropped a threatening message to administrators. An official report said the school was placed on an administrative hold just after the message was delivered and was lifted after...
WJHL

New Bristol, VA council members share goals for terms

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – On election night, Bristol, Virginia voters decided a change was needed and elected two new members to the city council. Newcomers Jake Holmes and Michael Pollard will join the council while incumbents Neal Osborne and Bill Hartley are still waiting to know officially who will take the third and final open […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

WJHL

42K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy