Algonquin Power & Utilities: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) _ Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) on Friday reported a loss of $195.2 million in its third quarter. The Oakville, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share. The results fell short...
Are You Still Skeptical About Celsius Stock?
Celsius delivers another blowout quarter, and its new distribution deal could make the current quarter even better.
