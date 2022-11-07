Discipline of Saints Defense Will Be Tested by Ravens Offense

Previewing a resurgent New Orleans defense against an explosive Baltimore offense in a Monday Night Football showdown.

The New Orleans Saints look to improve their record to 4-5 and notch their first back-to-back wins of 2022 when they host the 5-3 Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

After struggling defensively over the previous month, the Saints flexed their muscle with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders last week

New Orleans ranks eighth in total defense, allowing an average of 320.8 yards per game. Last week was the first time an opponent has been held under 20 points this season. However, that statistic is a bit misleading because two of their opponents returned offensive turnovers for touchdowns to get them over the 20-point threshold.

The Saints take on a Ravens offense that averages 359.4 yards per outing, ranking 10th in the league. Baltimore has been a feast-or-famine attack, scoring over 30 points twice but being held to 20 or below three times.

The Ravens will be missing some key offensive pieces this evening, but still have one of the most explosive weapons in the NFL behind center. Here's how the Saints defense matches up against their attack.

New Orleans Defensive Statistics

- 25 points per game (26th)

- 112.5 rushing yards/game (11th)

- 4.5 per rush (17th)

- 34 tackles for loss

- 208.3 passing yards/game (14th)

- 2 interceptions (31st)

- 62.5% completion percentage

- 19 sacks/39 QB hits

- 33.7% 3rd Down Percentage (6th)

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) hits Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) just after a throw. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints dominated the Raiders in the trenches last Sunday. Ends Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport are one of the NFL's most disruptive edge tandems against the run or pass.

Jordan has five sacks, 10 pressures, and 8 tackles for loss so far. Davenport has just a half sack and 2 tackles for loss, but a team-high 11 pressures. New Orleans has terrific depth here with Payton Turner (2 sacks last week), Carl Granderson, and Tanoh Kpassagnon.

A previously quiet defensive tackle position came to life last week against Las Vegas, getting great penetration throughout the game. David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, and Kentavius Street need to keep up that momentum to disrupt the Baltimore passing game and defuse their running attack.

The Saints linebackers have been the most consistent area of the defense this season. Pete Werner leads the team with 71 tackles, including 52 solo stops, among tops in the NFL. Demario Davis remains one of the league's best all-around defenders.

Davis has 5 sacks, but is also a spectacular run defender who can lock up opposing backs and tight ends in man coverage. Werner isn't as strong in man coverage, but has great awareness in zones and elite instincts against the run.

New Orleans CB Marshon Lattimore will miss his fourth straight game, leaving a big hole at the cornerback spot worsened with Bradley Roby on injured reserve.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) battles for position with New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (27). Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Nfl New Orleans Saints At Arizona Cardinals

Rookie Alontae Taylor has been spectacular in his first two NFL starts. He's been targeted 14 times, but has given up just 4 receptions (28.6% completion percentage) for a paltry 57 yards. Second-year CB Paulson Adebo has also bounced back from early season coverage and injury struggles, giving the Saints a pair of quality corners until Lattimore's return. P.J. Williams has also been activated from injured reserve and may split slot coverage duties with veteran CB Chris Harris Jr. against the Ravens.

Safeties Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu are coming off their best combined outing last week. Each struggled early in the year with coverage range and open field tackling. Mathieu has both of the team’s interceptions this season, but both players will be tested by Baltimore’s deep-strike capability and rugged running game in the open field.

Baltimore Offensive Statistics

- 26 points per game (5th)

- 165.6 rushing yards/game (2nd)

- 5.7 per rush (1st)

- 193.8 passing yards/game (25th)

- 17 sacks

- 9 turnovers

- 42.7% 3rd Down Percentage (12th)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs past New England Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (8). Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore’s attack is centered around both the arm and legs of QB Lamar Jackson. The 25-year-old Jackson has completed 63% of his passes with 15 touchdowns and 6 interceptions so far. He threw for over 300 yards in week 2, but has less than 220 yards passing in six of his other seven outings this year.

Jackson's running ability sends shudders of terror through every defense. He leads the Ravens with 553 yards on the ground, including two 100-yard outings. His legs might be put to even more use tonight. The Ravens, already without injured RB J.K. Dobbins, will also likely be without the services of Gus Edwards.

Baltimore still has some capable backs to complement their quarterback. Veteran RB Kenyan Drake has 251 yards rushing with one 100-yard performance. Justice Hill (179 yards) is a bruising who will see more snaps.

The Ravens offensive line has been much better with run blocking than in pass protection. Jackson's protection may be even more crucial tonight because he'll be without two of his top three receivers.

All-Pro TE Mark Andrews, who has 42 receptions for 488 yards and five scores, has been declared out. Top wideout Rashod Bateman (15 catches, 285 yards, 2 scores) will miss the rest of the year. Without them, the Ravens will only have three players with double-digit receptions available to their quarterback.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay (13) after a catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Speedy returner Devin Duvernay and veteran Demarcus Robinson will be the top wideouts. Impressive rookie Isaiah Likely will get the start at tight end. Likely has 16 receptions for 181 yards so far and is a mismatch for linebackers down the field. Duvernay and Robinson are gamebreakers who have combined for 39 catches, 453 yards, and 3 touchdowns.

Veteran deep threat DeSean Jackson was also elevated for tonight's game. Tylan Wallace, another deep threat, will see more snaps at wideout. The Ravens will also use their backs more as receivers, including FB Patrick Ricard.

What to Expect

Oct 21, 2018; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs for a short gain against New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94). Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans has always had major problems with mobile quarterbacks, and Jackson is the NFL's best in that capacity. The Saints need to duplicate their interior pressure from last week to throw Baltimore out of offensive rhythm.

When Jackson does break containment, the Saints must remain disciplined in their rush lanes and downfield coverage assignments. This will be the biggest key to the game on either side of the ball.

New Orleans has the talent in their secondary to match up with the Ravens receivers, but must guard against the deep ball when Jackson escapes pressure. Baltimore’s biggest goal will be establishing their running game, meaning that the Saints defensive line needs to dominate the line of scrimmage and get consistent penetration into the backfield.

New Orleans has been susceptible to big plays and prone to poor tackling most of the season. While their defense seems to have a significant advantage on paper, these two issues must be a thing of the past for the Saints to record a second consecutive win.