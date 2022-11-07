CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republicans tightened their grip on the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates, adding historic gains to their supermajorities in the general election. Eight years since taking control of both chambers for the first time in eight decades, the GOP now has its most lopsided advantage in the Legislature in modern history. “The most importance sentence in West Virginia politics is that West Virginia has always had a two-party system, but it is not a competitive two-party system,” Robert Rupp, a retired political history professor at West Virginia Wesleyan College, said Wednesday. “It has gone from one extreme to the other one. “If we go back 50 years, we had the Democrats being just as dominant as the Republicans are now. At the beginning of the 21st century, the Republicans bounded out of nowhere. And now they are just simply on a roll.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO