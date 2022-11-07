ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsans share thoughts on absentee ballots, early voting ahead of election

By Janna Clark, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WuxDr_0j2B2bXm00

TULSA, Okla. — Early voting began in Oklahoma last week, and there’s still time to vote with an absentee ballot.

FOX23 spoke with some Tulsans who are fans of absentee voting.

“I used to strictly do absentee ballot voting, because I like Googling and knowing what I’m voting for. But now, I just want to make sure I get it done,” said voter Cori Savage.

Another person said he’s adamant about voting in person.

“I’m standing here with neuropathy, and my feet really hurts,” said Ben. “But that shows that I’m committed, and I’m going to do it in person, no matter what.”

Not all voters feel that way. Absentee voting jumped 500% during the pandemic. FOX23 spoke with Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman about the growth.

“A lot of folks realize, this is kind of easy,” said Freeman. “I like being able to fill out my ballots at my kitchen table, or I’m going to be out of town. And this is a really great way for me to be able to vote.”

15% of all votes cast during the pandemic were by absentee ballot. That number jumped to 22% in 2020.

It’s too late to request an absentee ballot for Tuesday’s election, but if you already have one, you can still submit it.

You’ll need to fill it out, sign it, and get it notarized. The envelope needs two stamps.

The election board must receive your ballot by Nov. 8. If you are worried about your ballot making it through the mail, you can deliver it personally to the election board.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tulsatoday.com

Voting irregularity in City of Tulsa

Voters in at least one precinct today were denied ballots in the non-partisan City Council Election if they were registered Republican in precinct 77 near 21st and Memorial. Gwen Freeman, Secretary for the Election Board, and Sheriff Vic Regalado held a 2 pm press conference confirming three poll workers were removed and replaced. Both organizations are working together in the ongoing investigation.
TULSA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Mayes County Election Results

PRYOR, Okla. - Voter lines wrapped around buildings at polling locations in Pryor today. Citizens passed Prop 1 with 55.59% voting yes, while Prop 2 failed with 63.9% voting no. Bobbie Martin garnered 77.41% of the vote and will continue her role as Mayes County Treasurer. A total of 12,561 Mayes County citizens voted.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Former Employees Discuss Ahha's Sudden Closure

An art center in downtown Tulsa that's been around for 6 decades unexpectedly shut its doors last week and lots of people want to know why. Ahha Tulsa closed its doors unexpectedly last week leaving artists and employees without work and people here with a lot of questions. A closed sign on the front doors greets ahha Tulsa visitors. Employees and visitors were given no notice. People are posting on social media about it, including this comment.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two $100,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Muskogee, Tecumseh

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Though the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in California, two Oklahomans won smaller prizes. According to the Oklahoma Lottery, two $100,000 tickets were purchased before the drawing. The first was bought at a Love’s in Tecumseh. The second was bought at a QuikTrip...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KRMG

What you need to know: 2022 Tulsa Veterans Day Parade

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Veterans Day Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Friday with the theme “Honoring Veteran Advocates”. The parade starts at West 3rd Street and South Boston Avenue in downtown Tulsa, and ends at the newly-designated Veterans Park at West 6th Street and South Peoria Avenue.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police seize 39 grams of fentanyl, 91 grams of methamphetamine

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division is continuing to work to get fentanyl off the streets of Tulsa. On Friday, TPD said officers recovered 91.4 grams of methamphetamine, 39 grams of Fentanyl (approximately 20,000 doses), and $16,000 in drug proceeds/cash. Officers said due to...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Highway Patrol pulls over out of state driver going 109 MPH

OKLAHOMA (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down. A trooper pulled over a driver going 109 MPH on the Turner Turnpike just east of Sapulpa. "The driver of the Acura was from Delaware and apologized for his speed and said 'wow' when he saw the ticket price - $379," the Oklahoma Highway Patrol wrote on Facebook.
SAPULPA, OK
KRMG

Pawnee County volunteer fire department says new sales tax could save lives

TERLTON, Okla. — A local volunteer fire department in Pawnee County said a sales tax that passed on Election Day could be life saving for rural residents. The sales tax increase is minimal for shoppers — for every $100 you spend, you’ll pay an additional 75 cents. A small increase, but according to North 48 Volunteer Fire Chief Keith Buntin, an important one.
bartlesvilleradio.com

Deer Knocks Man Off Motorcycle Near Inola

Despite warnings from traffic officials to be mindful of deer when traveling after dark or just before dawn breaks, collisions with them continue as more of the deer population comes out to feed during temperature changes. At approximately 11:00 pm on Monday night, a motorcycle driven by Barry Crawford, age...
INOLA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
103K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy