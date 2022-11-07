ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Close races put Pennsylvania House majority control in limbo

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Partisan control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remained up in the air Thursday, two days after 101 Democrats and 100 Republicans were elected, leaving two races in swing districts still unresolved. Both of the seats are held by Republicans in the General Assembly session...
W.Va. voters reject GOP proposals on school, tax control

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Voters in West Virginia rejected four proposed amendments to the state constitution Tuesday, including two that would have given the Republican-dominated legislature more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes. Other failed amendments would have prohibited the state Supreme Court intervention in the...
Voters OK recreational pot in Missouri, Maryland, but not 3 other states

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in three other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas, North Dakota and...
Hurricane bears down on Florida: Trump estate advised to evacuate

A Florida-bound storm has strengthened into Hurricane Nicole after pounding the Bahamas and state officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two hurricanes have made landfall since recordkeeping began in 1853 — the 1935 Yankee...
Justices deciding Florida’s thorniest issues keep their jobs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — From deciding whether Florida taxpayer money can be used to fly immigrants to Democratic-led states to weighing in on the legality of an abortion prohibition after 15 weeks of pregnancy, the Florida Supreme Court is in the middle of making some of the thorniest decisions in the state.
Connecticut voters approve step toward early voting

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut voters on Tuesday approved a ballot measure that gives Connecticut’s General Assembly the go-ahead to consider legislation that would create an in-person early voting system. Connecticut was one of only four states in the U.S. without any form of early voting, according to...
Ex-Michigan governor wins appeal over Flint water testimony

DETROIT (AP) — Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder can invoke his right to remain silent at a civil trial related to lead contamination in Flint’s water in 2014-15, an appeals court said. The court said Snyder’s willingness to answer questions during a 2020 formal interview with lawyers doesn’t...
One dead in crash near George

GEORGE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred near George Wednesday night. The incident happened on White Trail Road at Road T-Northwest. One man died in the crash. The GCSO says 33-year-old Justin Evans from Spokane was traveling eastbound on Road...
