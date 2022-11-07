Nearly 300 migrants stopped in Starr County

LA GRULLA, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Federal authorities encountered two large groups of migrants Sunday and Monday in Starr County.

With one group intercepted each day, U.S. Border Patrol agents reported nearly 300 migrants arrived at the same location in Starr County, authorities said.

The migrants were from Jamaica and various countries of Central and South America, according to the U.S. Border Patrol’s station in Rio Grande City.

Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) agents encountered two large groups near La Grulla. (Courtesy of Customs and Border Protection)

Authorities processed the groups, reporting 283 migrants that included 44 family members, 58 unaccompanied children, and 181 single adults.

“Identifying and classifying who and what enters our country among these large groups of migrants and others will always be a primary task,” stated RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

