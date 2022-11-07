Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdhn.com
Victim identified in deadly Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– The person found lying dead in the roadway from a fatal gunshot wound has been identified. Police have identified the victim as Samuel Jeffrey Gray, 36, Dothan. Police continue to look for possible suspects involved in the shooting. Around 5:30 p.m., Dothan Police responded to a...
wdhn.com
Third arrest made in Jackson County kidnapping, JCSO
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— A third arrest has been made in the case of a weekend kidnapping in Jackson County, per the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, after an investigation, Destiny Star Lewis was arrested on November 9. Lewis has been...
alabamanews.net
Attempted Traffic Stop Leads to Police Chase in Montgomery
Montgomery police say an attempted traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle led to a chase. Police say they tried to make the stop in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Monticello Drive. That’s near the Interstate 85/Eastern Boulevard exit. Police say the driver refused to stop and led them...
elmoreautauganews.com
Anthony Hall Cleared of Suspicion in Millbrook Walmart Theft; Search continues for Actual Suspect
The photos shown above are the actual suspect. If you have information that could lead to the suspect, please contact CrimeStoppers. Walmart (145 Kelley Boulevard) The Millbrook Police Department has confirmed they have cleared Anthony Dewayne Hall of suspicion and involvement in a recent Theft of Property from the Millbrook Walmart. An anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers was incorrect.
elmoreautauganews.com
Montgomery Woman Arrested, charged with Theft from Millbrook Walmart
On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Millbrook police responded to Walmart, located at 145 Kelley Blvd, with regard to a theft in progress. Upon arrival, officers were advised that the alleged offender, later identified as Shelia Tillman, a 56-year-old Montgomery resident, attempted to leave the business with approximately $650.00 worth of merchandise without remitting payment. Tillman was taken into custody, without incident, being placed under arrest for Theft of Property 3rd Degree. Tillman was transported to the Millbrook Police Department, where she was turned over to detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigative Division. Tillman was processed and later transported to the Elmore County Jail, where she remains awaiting warrants to be obtained and served.
elmoreautauganews.com
Clanton Residents Arrested in Millbrook; Charged with Theft, other charges
Top Photo: Michael Taylor of Clanton. (Elmore County Jail photo) On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Millbrook police officers responded to Walmart with regard to a report of a theft in progress. Upon arrival, officers made contact with two individuals, both of whom were alleged to have been observed in the act of committing theft, by Walmart loss prevention personnel. One of the suspects, later identified as Michael Taylor, a 52-year-old Clanton resident, refused to cooperate with police officers, tampering with physical evidence by swallowing drugs or drug paraphernalia, and actively resisted officers, as they attempted to take him into custody. Officers deployed both chemical irritant and later a Taser to take Taylor into custody. Taylor was placed under arrest, being charged with Theft of Property 3rd Degree, Resisting Arrest and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
WSFA
Former Eufaula nursing home employee arrested on fraud, forgery charges
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - An investigation into forgery and theft at Crowne Nursing Home in Eufaula culminated in the arrest of a former employee. On November 7, 49-year-old Rebecca Jo Allen, of Hurtsboro, was arrested for theft of property 1st degree, forgery 3rd degree and financial exploitation of elderly 1st degree.
wdhn.com
DPD: Shooting in Dothan leaves one man dead
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A person was found deceased lying in the roadway from a fatal gunshot wound. Around 5:30 p.m., Dothan Police responded to a firearm assault on Miles Lane. When they arrived they found a male victim with a gunshot wound that left him deceased in the road.
wtvy.com
Fatally wounded man found in Dothan roadway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead following a Dothan shooting that left the victim lying in a roadway. Police received a 911 call about 5:45 of the shooting that occurred along Miles Lane. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim had suffered at least one wound. There was...
Greenville Advocate
Phone scammers impersonating Butler County Sheriff’s office to target area residents
As of Saturday, Butler County Sherry Danny Bond said he had received complaints from at least five area citizens targeted by phone scammers impersonating the Sheriff’s office. This type of scam has been happening for about 10 years, but this one comes with a local twist which seems believable...
WJHG-TV
Victim identified in fatal car accident in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police have identified an individual that was killed in a car accident on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the scene of the vehicle accident on U.S. 231, just south of Cherokee Heights Road early Thursday morning. On arrival, investigators learned a pickup truck had been traveling north on 231 and at some point, left the roadway on the south shoulder.
wdhn.com
Investigation continues into the Halloween field party in rural eastern Geneva Co.
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)— We’re told the investigation into the geneva county Halloween field party stabbing continues. 18-year-old “Michael Harrison Barrett” was charged with first-degree assault. in the stabbing of another partygoer in the side. The victim went through surgery and is expected to make a...
WSFA
Father indicted in infant son’s death
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A father accused of killing his 1-month-old son has been indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury. According to court records, Caleb Whisnand Sr., has been indicted for capital murder after the death of his son, Caleb Michael Whisnand Jr. The child’s early 2021 death was...
Officials responding to man selling cellphones without license, discover he is wanted for escaping from Alabama Department of Corrections
A Montgomery man was arrested Nov. 7 on an escape warrant from the Alabama Department of Corrections, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Lamar Vanhuse, 46, of Montgomery, was placed under arrest and transported to the Escambia County Detention Center to await extradition back into the custody of the ADOC.
fosterfollynews.net
Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Investigates Possible Murder/Suicide on Hwy 179 on Tuesday, November 8, 2022
At approximately 10:30 a.m. on November 8, 2022, HCSO personnel responded to a residence on Hwy 179 in reference to a possible murder/suicide. Inside the residence, an elderly male and female were found deceased, both from gunshot wounds. It was apparent that the male’s wound was self-inflicted. Both the...
WSFA
Woman found critically shot in I-65 crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is fighting for her life after being shot Tuesday evening. Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the northbound lanes of I-65 near Edgemont Avenue on reports of a two-vehicle crash. On scene, first responders found a woman in life-threatening condition from a gunshot wound.
wdhn.com
Dothan Police holding last rape defense course of 2022
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The Dothan Police Department is hosting the last Rape Aggression Defense Class (R.A.D) for 2022 in November. The Dothan Police Department will be offering this free course for two days, November 12 and 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a one-hour lunch break from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Man And A Woman Dressed As Vampire Accused Of Kidnapping Alabama Teen
This is a seriously messed up world. We survived Halloween without any dangerous fentanyl showing up, but now this. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and RadarOnline, a young teen girl was allegedly kidnapped in Alabama and then taken across state lines. According to WDHN, the young girl reportedly...
holmescounty.news
Social media sting operation lands one on multiple charges
A covert sting operation on social media landed a Ponce de Leon man jailed for multiple charges. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Thomas Bell, 48, of Ponce de Leon on November 8, after Bell made contact with who he believed to be a 15-year-old female through a covert Facebook account that was being operated by an HCSO investigator.
wdhn.com
Former police officer accused of killing wife’s fetus is asking for ankle monitor to be removed
HEADLAND, Ala (WDHN)— A former Headland police Officer, accused of assaulting his pregnant wife and killing her fetus, is asking to have his ankle monitor removed. Robert Allen Maddox Jr., 24, of Gordon, is asking the court that his electronic monitoring device be removed and instead have a tracking app used by bondsmen to keep up with him.
