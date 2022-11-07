ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASCAR: Who has the most wins without a championship?

Denny Hamlin was eliminated from 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship contention before the Championship 4 for the first time since 2018. Prior to this past weekend, the last time Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin had competed in a race and had no chance at winning that season’s NASCAR Cup Series championship was in November 2018, when he competed in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
fordauthority.com

Nascar Ford Teams Fall Flat In 2022 Xfinity Series Championship

The Nascar Ford teams showed strength in two of Nascar’s national series in 2022. Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford F-150 race truck ran away with the Truck Series championship, and of course, Joey Logano’s No. 22 Ford Mustang racer showed the rest of the Cup Series field how it’s done when he captured the championship at Nascar’s highest level. However, the mid-tier Xfinity Series was a vastly different story for the Nascar Ford Mustang teams this year, and the race at Phoenix Raceway on November 5th, 2022 was a disappointing end to a disappointing season.
FOX Sports

Sargeant to run practice in Brazil in pursuit of F1 license

Williams will give Logan Sargeant an additional practice session at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in an effort to move the American closer to earning the Super License he needs to compete on the Formula One grid next season. Sargeant, a 21-year-old from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been named Nicholas...
