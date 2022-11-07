The Nascar Ford teams showed strength in two of Nascar’s national series in 2022. Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford F-150 race truck ran away with the Truck Series championship, and of course, Joey Logano’s No. 22 Ford Mustang racer showed the rest of the Cup Series field how it’s done when he captured the championship at Nascar’s highest level. However, the mid-tier Xfinity Series was a vastly different story for the Nascar Ford Mustang teams this year, and the race at Phoenix Raceway on November 5th, 2022 was a disappointing end to a disappointing season.

