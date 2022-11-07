ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 241 ‘Coaching Change’

By Joe Hopkins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wr8OL_0j2B05eJ00

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have “parted ways” with head coach Frank Reich.

In his place, the team brought in JEFF SATURDAY?!

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing Reich’s firing.

The duo then dives into the Saturday hire (13:48) and explores the future of the team.

Be sure to join us Thursday as the Blue Zone crew previews Indy’s matchup with the Raiders.

