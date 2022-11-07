ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IHSA Quarterfinal football times officially announced

By Bret Beherns
WCIA — Official times are out for this weekend’s IHSA quarterfinal football games. Eleven WCIA 3 viewing area teams are still in the chase for a state championship:

IHSA FOOTBALL QUARTERFINALS

CLASS 1A

Tuscola (9-2) at Ridgeview-Lexington (11-0), Sat., 1:00 pm

CLASS 2A

Maroa-Forsyth (11-0) at Taylor Ridge Rockridge (10-1), Sat., 2:00 pm

Pana (10-1) at St. Teresa (11-0), Sat., 1:00 pm

CLASS 3A

Unity (10-1) at Prairie Central (11-0), Sat., 2:00 pm

Williamsville (10-1) at Olympia (7-4), Sat., 2:00 pm

CLASS 4A

Rochester (10-1) at Carterville (11-0), Sat., 1:30 pm

Murphysboro (9-2) at Sacred Heart-Griffin (11-0), Sat., 2:00 pm

CLASS 5A

Mahomet-Seymour (11-0) at Morris (9-2), Sat., 4:00 pm

