IHSA Quarterfinal football times officially announced

PEORIA (25 News Now) - To many observers across the state, the Peoria High football team was an underdog in their second-round matchup against 2021 state-runner up Kankakee last Friday. Somebody forgot to tell the Lions though as they ran over the Kays in a 48-21 blowout win. That now has them motivated to continue their postseason run this week against Mascoutah.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO