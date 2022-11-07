Read full article on original website
Related
thelevisalazer.com
Deloris Ann Wilks, 61, of Louisa, KY
Deloris Ann Wilks, 61, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Deloris was born January 16, 1961 in Louisa, KY to the late Elmer and Ruth Ann (Jordan) Wilks. Deloris attended Garrett Chapel Church and was retired from the Postal Service. Survivors...
wymt.com
Meet Logan Sizemore: Kentucky’s youngest person elected to office
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 16-year-old Logan Sizemore is just like any other teenager. He is a sophomore at Leslie County High School. Unlike many teenagers, he was elected to office on Tuesday as a Leslie County Soil and Water Conservation Officer. ”[It’s] an officer trying to keep in check...
thelevisalazer.com
Paul Carson Clevenger, 85 , of Huntington, W.Va.
Paul Carson Clevenger was born on November 17th, 1936, in Bartley, West Virginia. He peacefully passed away on November 5th, surrounded by his family, at 85 years old. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 65 years, Betty June Clevenger; children: Lisa Renee Vogelbacher and Paul Brent Clevenger; grandchildren: Johnna Rossbach, Christen Combs, David Vogelbacher, and Paul Derek Clevenger; great-grandchildren: Paul Aiden Clevenger, Connor Combs, Colin Combs, Greysen Clevenger, Violet Rossbach, Mary Rossbach, and Maya Vogelbacher; sisters: Jean Eggleston, and Brenda Horn.
thelevisalazer.com
HOLBROOK SURVIVES EXPENSIVE CAMPAIGN FOR CIRCUIT JUDGE, CARTER, SLONE WIN GOING AWAY
LOUISA, Ky. — Time’s up for voting in the 24th Judicial District in the November 2022 election and after a very competitive campaign John Kevin Holbrook won Lawrence County in the three county, eight year position at the top of the judicial system. Totals not available for all three counties (yet)
WKYT 27
Firefighters use ‘secret weapon’ to fight Ky. wildfire
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - As hundreds of acres burn throughout eastern Kentucky, wildland firefighters are using a secret weapon to keep homes and businesses safe. For a wildfire or any fire for that matter, you need three ingredients: fuel, oxygen and heat. It’s called “the fire triangle.”
wymt.com
History made in Letcher County election
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Election Day was full of close races and tears of joy in Letcher County. For the first time, a woman was elected to be mayor of Whitesburg. Tiffany Craft defeated Patty Wood 318-171, following in her husband and previous mayor James Wiley Craft’s footsteps. Tiffany...
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 19 and returned 29 felony indictments and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Ohio National Forest on fire
Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
thelevisalazer.com
Manda Sue Cox, 71, of Louisa, KY
Manda Sue Cox, 71, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Manda was born July 14, 1951 in Louisa, KY to the late Cleveland E. and Nolda (Patrick) Cox. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Julie Allen and brother Everette Cox.
thelevisalazer.com
LOUISA POLICE ASKING FOR YOUR HELP IN IDENTIFYING PERSON
November 9, 2022 – Louisa Police are asking for your help in identifying the person that was driving the vehicle in the pictures. It was a black Dodge Charger or Challenger. Male subject was driving, vehicle is believed to be around a 2015-2020 model. Vehicle has a temp tag that starts with “Q”. If you have any information on who the driver was, please contact Det. Hunter James at 606-638-4058 or hjames@louisapd.org.
wymt.com
One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools has confirmed that a male teen killed and a female teen who was injured in a crash are students at Chapmanville Regional High School. Superintendent Jeff Huffman said in a release that grief counseling will be available to students of Logan County...
wymt.com
Officials warn of scam involving Southeastern Kentucky school system official
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The recently established Laurel County Schools Police Department is already busy following reports of a scam involving the district’s superintendent. Police say someone is claiming to be Dr. Doug Bennett and is texting or calling people asking them to purchase gift cards. Officials say...
State of Emergency declared following Estill County wildfire
The dry conditions are continuing to keep firefighters busy in the area, this time in Estill County.
Ironton Tribune
Ironton man killed by train
An Ironton man was killed Sunday night after being struck by a train. Around 9:51 p.m., the Ironton Police Department got a call after a train struck a man in the area the city boundary meets with the Coal Grove village boundary. The man was identified as Robert Hall, 37,...
Chapmanville Regional High School student killed in West Virginia crash
UPDATE: (3:00 p.m. Nov. 10, 2022) – Logan County Schools has announced the 17-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning in Lincoln County was a student at Chapmanville Regional High School. The two teenagers involved in the crash have not been identified, but Logan County Schools says the 17-year-old driver was a male student […]
UPDATE: Woman dies in hit and run in Lincoln County
UPDATE (Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:40 p.m.): West Virginia State Police said the woman struck by the vehicle has died. Troopers said Sonja Workman, 42, of Branchland, W.Va., died from her injuries at CAMC General. They said the driver of the vehicle took off after the accident. Investigators are pursuing multiple leads. Anyone with information […]
wymt.com
Forest fires reported in several counties across the region
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One day ahead of a Red Flag Warning, forest fires are already popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties. So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there.
wymt.com
Update: Coroner identifies person killed in Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: We now know the name of the person killed in a crash in Martin County. Chris Todd tells WYMT the victim is Wanda Davis, 58, of Inez. She was pronounced dead just before 9:45 a.m. We are still working to learn the names and...
Scam targets Laurel County Public School students, parents
Laurel County Public Schools announced Wednesday it has been made aware of a texting scam targeting Laurel County parents.
q95fm.net
2022 General Election Results For Floyd County
REP, Rand Paul – 7,296. U.S. Representative In Congress, 5th Congressional District:. State Representative, 95th Representative District:
Comments / 0