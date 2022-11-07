ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, KY

Deloris Ann Wilks, 61, of Louisa, KY

Deloris Ann Wilks, 61, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Deloris was born January 16, 1961 in Louisa, KY to the late Elmer and Ruth Ann (Jordan) Wilks. Deloris attended Garrett Chapel Church and was retired from the Postal Service. Survivors...
LOUISA, KY
Paul Carson Clevenger, 85 , of Huntington, W.Va.

Paul Carson Clevenger was born on November 17th, 1936, in Bartley, West Virginia. He peacefully passed away on November 5th, surrounded by his family, at 85 years old. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 65 years, Betty June Clevenger; children: Lisa Renee Vogelbacher and Paul Brent Clevenger; grandchildren: Johnna Rossbach, Christen Combs, David Vogelbacher, and Paul Derek Clevenger; great-grandchildren: Paul Aiden Clevenger, Connor Combs, Colin Combs, Greysen Clevenger, Violet Rossbach, Mary Rossbach, and Maya Vogelbacher; sisters: Jean Eggleston, and Brenda Horn.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Firefighters use ‘secret weapon’ to fight Ky. wildfire

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - As hundreds of acres burn throughout eastern Kentucky, wildland firefighters are using a secret weapon to keep homes and businesses safe. For a wildfire or any fire for that matter, you need three ingredients: fuel, oxygen and heat. It’s called “the fire triangle.”
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
History made in Letcher County election

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Election Day was full of close races and tears of joy in Letcher County. For the first time, a woman was elected to be mayor of Whitesburg. Tiffany Craft defeated Patty Wood 318-171, following in her husband and previous mayor James Wiley Craft’s footsteps. Tiffany...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 19 and returned 29 felony indictments and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Ohio National Forest on fire

Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Manda Sue Cox, 71, of Louisa, KY

Manda Sue Cox, 71, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Manda was born July 14, 1951 in Louisa, KY to the late Cleveland E. and Nolda (Patrick) Cox. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Julie Allen and brother Everette Cox.
LOUISA, KY
LOUISA POLICE ASKING FOR YOUR HELP IN IDENTIFYING PERSON

November 9, 2022 – Louisa Police are asking for your help in identifying the person that was driving the vehicle in the pictures. It was a black Dodge Charger or Challenger. Male subject was driving, vehicle is believed to be around a 2015-2020 model. Vehicle has a temp tag that starts with “Q”. If you have any information on who the driver was, please contact Det. Hunter James at 606-638-4058 or hjames@louisapd.org.
LOUISA, KY
One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools has confirmed that a male teen killed and a female teen who was injured in a crash are students at Chapmanville Regional High School. Superintendent Jeff Huffman said in a release that grief counseling will be available to students of Logan County...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Officials warn of scam involving Southeastern Kentucky school system official

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The recently established Laurel County Schools Police Department is already busy following reports of a scam involving the district’s superintendent. Police say someone is claiming to be Dr. Doug Bennett and is texting or calling people asking them to purchase gift cards. Officials say...
Ironton man killed by train

An Ironton man was killed Sunday night after being struck by a train. Around 9:51 p.m., the Ironton Police Department got a call after a train struck a man in the area the city boundary meets with the Coal Grove village boundary. The man was identified as Robert Hall, 37,...
IRONTON, OH
UPDATE: Woman dies in hit and run in Lincoln County

UPDATE (Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:40 p.m.): West Virginia State Police said the woman struck by the vehicle has died. Troopers said Sonja Workman, 42, of Branchland, W.Va., died from her injuries at CAMC General. They said the driver of the vehicle took off after the accident. Investigators are pursuing multiple leads. Anyone with information […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
Forest fires reported in several counties across the region

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One day ahead of a Red Flag Warning, forest fires are already popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties. So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there.
PERRY COUNTY, KY

