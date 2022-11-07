Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
ARPA Committee Hears Potential Industry Growth Request
WARSAW — A company could be bringing 1,000 new jobs to the northern part of Kosciusko County. The Kosciusko County American Rescue Plan Act Committee heard that news at its meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Tasked with helping oversee who gets to use the county’s ARPA funds from the federal government, the committee heard six new requests for money and discussed one tabled one.
inkfreenews.com
Smith Attends Merit Board Meeting After Election Victory
‘WARSAW — One day after his election victory, Jim Smith attended his first Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board meeting as sheriff-elect. The meeting was on Wednesday, Nov. 9. At the end of it, merit board members asked Smith if he had anything to say. “I’m glad to be...
inkfreenews.com
Remonstrators Learn There Is No ‘Right Of View’ Law During County BZA Meeting
WARSAW — Remonstrators learned there is no “right of view” law in Indiana during the Kosciusko County Board of Zoning meeting Wednesday, Nov. 9. The three remonstrators were neighbors of Larry O’Boyle, who came before the board seeking a variance to allow him to create a tract of ground that did not meet the minimum width as required by the ordinance. The property is located on Sechrist Lake.
inkfreenews.com
Pierceton Mulls Township Fire Department Proposal
PIERCETON — The way Pierceton’s fire department is organized could change if leaders approve a proposal that was recently made. At a special meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Pierceton Town Council heard the suggestion from Washington Township Trustee Dean Rhoades. Rhoades proposed that the fire department be...
inkfreenews.com
New Faces Elected To Warsaw, Wawasee, Whitko School Boards
WARSAW – There will be some changes in area school boards, as well as some incumbents who will retain their seats. Tom Westerhof won 54.11%, or 763 votes, of the vote to represent District 1 on the Warsaw School Board. Opponent Matt Dick received 647 votes, or 45.89%. Westerhof...
inkfreenews.com
Vote Centers Report Good Turnout, But Still Lower Than 2018
WARSAW — Lynn Howie was hungry early Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8. That’s because the election inspector at the vote center at Christ’s Covenant Church in Winona Lake was too busy to eat for the early part of Election Day. She was working at the vote center’s entrance...
inkfreenews.com
Snow, Shifted Into District 22, Wins By Large Margin
WARSAW — First-term state lawmaker Craig Snow claimed victory Tuesday night, Nov. 8, in the revamped House District 22 that now includes much of Kosciusko County. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the 53-year-old Republican won 79.2% of the vote in Kosciusko County against two opponents – Democrat Dee Moore and Libertarian Josh Vergiels.
inkfreenews.com
Money Approved For White Hill Manor, Pickleball, Other Requests
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County board overseeing the spending of tourism revenues approved plans Wednesday, Nov. 9, that will benefit groups associated with theater, bicycling, college basketball, and even pickleball. A handful of groups received approval, after pitching requests for money, from the Kosciusko County Convention, Recreation & Visitors...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. General Audit Corporation v. Joann Buchan, $843.01. McArthur Counseling Center v. April Eigsti, $456.72. Warsaw Health System LLC c/o Komyatte & Casbon PC v. Julie A. Martinez, $2,434.28. Co-Trustee John Christlieb Family Trust Patricia...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:01 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, South SR 15 and West CR 950S, Silver Lake. Driver: Teresa A. Jones, 59, South SR 13, North Manchester. Jones’ vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $25,000. 5:03 a.m. Thursday, Nov....
inkfreenews.com
Ivy Tech’s Circle Of Ivy Donates To Warsaw Projects
FORT WAYNE — Ivy Tech Foundation’s Women in Philanthropy Circle of Ivy awarded $263,649 to 84 projects, including four in Warsaw at its seventh annual Circle of Ivy Gathering on Friday, Nov. 4. The initiative raises funds to make access to higher education easier for Ivy Tech Community...
inkfreenews.com
Election Results Begin Rolling In
WARSAW — Vote center staff were surprised at what they felt were higher turnouts than previous elections. However, Ann Torpy, county clerk, stated this was due to less poll workers than in 2020, so “it made it feel overwhelming.” Some vote centers ran out of parking spaces due to the turnout.
inkfreenews.com
AWL Executive Director Exudes Passion
PIERCETON — Passion is a plus when it comes to working, and Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County Executive Director Tonya Blanchard exudes that passion. “I’m living my dream job,” said Blanchard. “Not a lot of people can say that, but I can say I love what I do.”
inkfreenews.com
Free Health Screenings, Flu Shots Saturday In Winona Lake
WARSAW — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, in partnership with Winona Lake Grace Brethren Church, Bowen Center and the Indiana Department of Health, will provide free health screenings and flu shots at We Care Warsaw from 2-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Gordon Health & Wellness Center, 100 Publishers Drive, Winona Lake.
inkfreenews.com
Wreck Involving Vehicle, Farm Equipment Occurs On CR 500W
WARSAW — A wreck involving a vehicle and farm equipment occurred on Thursday night, Nov. 10. First responders were called out around 7:30 p.m. for the accident north of U.S. 30 on CR 500W west of Warsaw. No other information is known at this time. Responding to the scene...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:37 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 400 block East Main Street, Silver Lake. Kacie D. Hampton reported fraud. 7:19 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2400 block West CR 250S, Warsaw. Officers investigated a report of battery. North Webster. Officers with...
inkfreenews.com
Virginia Bockman — PENDING
Virginia Iris Bockman, 95, Warsaw, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in her residence in Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
inkfreenews.com
Smith, Voelz, Ciriello Win Contested County Races
WARSAW – Republicans came out in full force Tuesday as the GOP swept all the contested election races in Kosciusko County. Jim Smith won the sheriff’s race over Independent James Marshall, while Brad Voelz defeated Democrat Travis McConnell for prosecutor and Tony Ciriello bested Libertarian David Lewis for County Council District 3.
inkfreenews.com
Janice Sue Black
Janice Sue Black, 85, Warsaw, died surrounded by her loving family Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Janice was born Oct. 18, 1937, in Union City, the daughter of William Russell and Neva (James) Koon. She was united in marriage to Gary Black on April 22, 1989, at the Church of God, Warsaw. He preceded her in 2009.
inkfreenews.com
Parents Arrested After Infant Tests Positive For Fentanyl
SILVER LAKE — An infant’s parents were recently arrested after their child was discovered with fentanyl in their system. Branden Trey Reese, 26, 6402 W. 1300S, Silver Lake; and Allie Ann Thompson, 24, 712 W. Market St., Warsaw, are each charged with possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony; neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
