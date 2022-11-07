Former Lawrence Co. players and coaches honored Friday night at the Dawgs playoff victory over East Carter

Read full article on original website
thelevisalazer.com
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND! LC Middle School Bulldogs Defeat Corbin 14-6
State Championship Bound! LC Middle School Bulldogs Defeat Corbin 14-6 November 5th, 2022, Berea, KY — The Lawrence County Middle School Football team got on the bus around 7am on Saturday to try and go make history. The team travelled 2.5 hours to Berea to face perennial powerhouse Corbin in the KYMSFA state semifinals.
Cabell Midland kicker breaks national record
Cabell Midland kicker Olivia Charles sits at top of national rankings.
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence Super Stages Rally Sprint Shakedown & Parc Expose’ @ Lawrence County Fairgrounds
What: Lawrence Super Stages Rally Sprint Shakedown & Parc Expose’. Where: Lawrence County Fairgrounds 545 Pine Grove Rd, Louisa, KY 41230. When: Friday November 11th from 4:30-5:45pm live driving demonstration 6:00 until 7:30pm Parc Expose’. The organizers of the Lawrence Super Stages Rally Spring are presenting a public shakedown (pre...
Chapmanville Regional High School student killed in West Virginia crash
UPDATE: (3:00 p.m. Nov. 10, 2022) – Logan County Schools has announced the 17-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning in Lincoln County was a student at Chapmanville Regional High School. The two teenagers involved in the crash have not been identified, but Logan County Schools says the 17-year-old driver was a male student […]
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff at Magoffin County High School are mourning the loss of one of their own. A Facebook post from the school said Angelica Rife,15, was a member of the Hornet family. Officials said Rife was one of the two children killed in a...
West Virginia Division of Forestry: Massive Wayne County fire caused by arson
UPDATE (Nov. 7, 2022, 2:40 p.m.): During an ongoing investigation, the West Virginia Division of Forestry (WVDOF) found that the Wayne County forest fire was caused by arson. The WVDOF asks that anyone with information on the fire call the Special Operations Unit’s arson hotline at 1 (800) 233-FIRE (3473) or report it online. The […]
wymt.com
Update: Coroner identifies person killed in Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: We now know the name of the person killed in a crash in Martin County. Chris Todd tells WYMT the victim is Wanda Davis, 58, of Inez. She was pronounced dead just before 9:45 a.m. We are still working to learn the names and...
thelevisalazer.com
HOLBROOK SURVIVES EXPENSIVE CAMPAIGN FOR CIRCUIT JUDGE, CARTER, SLONE WIN GOING AWAY
LOUISA, Ky. — Time’s up for voting in the 24th Judicial District in the November 2022 election and after a very competitive campaign John Kevin Holbrook won Lawrence County in the three county, eight year position at the top of the judicial system. Totals not available for all three counties (yet)
Crews battle fire at West Virginia TGI Friday’s
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a fire at the TGI Friday’s location in Cross Lanes. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is still active, but no injuries have been reported. West Side, Institute, Nitro and Cross Lanes Fire Departments are responding to the scene. This is a developing story, and […]
wymt.com
At least one dead, three injured in Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story in Martin County. Coroner Chris Todd tells WYMT it happened Tuesday morning outside of Inez. We’re told the car left Highway 908 near Turkey Creek and hit a tree. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and...
Small fire at Logan’s Roadhouse in Barboursville, West Virginia
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at Logan’s Roadhouse in Barboursville. The call came into dispatch at 1:23 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire was small, and they believe crews are close to finishing up at the scene. Responders include Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department […]
WSAZ
Tractor-trailer rollover crash closes Route 2
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Both lanes of state Route 2 remain closed late Thursday afternoon in the Glenwood area after a tractor-trailer rollover crash, Mason County 911 dispatchers say. The accident happened around noon. No other vehicles were involved. Both sheriff’s deputies and West Virginia State Police troopers are...
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Civil Suits for the week of Nov 7-11, Deeds and Marriages
Lawrence County Civil Suits for the week of Nov 7-11 INDEPENDENT CAPITAL HOLDINGS VS. BOGGS, FAYE ET AL. MID SOUTH CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP VS. UNK HEIRS OR DEV OR LEG O. EAST KENTUCKY NETWORK, LLC D/B/A APPALACH VS. KEATON, VANESS. (MOTION HOUR) BUREAUS INVESTMENT GROUP PORTFOLIO NO 15, VS. FANNIN,...
WSAZ
Person killed, others injured in crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A person has died in a single vehicle crash in Martin County. Martin County Coroner Chris Todd told WSAZ that it happened Tuesday morning about four miles outside of Inez on Highway 908 near Turkey Creek. Todd said the car left Rt. 908 and hit...
thelevisalazer.com
CROSS DRAIN REPAIRS FOR THE YELLOW CREEK AREA BEGIN TUESDAY, NOV. 15
MARTIN COUNTY, KY (Nov. 9, 2022) – The Kentucky Department of Transportation advises motorists of a daytime closure along KY 3413 Yellow Creek of Martin County starting next week. Crews will repair a cross drain at mile point 1.6 (1.6 miles North of KY 292). Work will start Tuesday,...
Scioto County, Ohio sees major brush fire damage
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Scioto County engineer officials spent Wednesday repairing Duck Run Road after a brush fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damages. Officials had to replace multiple culverts under the road that were burned by the fires. “We got plastic culverts running under the road and it caught them on fire […]
Car crashes into home in Huntington, West Virginia
UPDATE: (7:21 P.M. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022) – A Huntington family tells WOWK 13 news they were not home when a car crashed into their house this afternoon. According to officials on scene, the incident happened near a credit union and a drive-thru ATM. The son tells WOWK 13 News he was nearby and heard […]
Toddler killed, mother injured in West Virginia fire
UPDATE (5:43 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says a woman injured in a house fire this morning is on a ventilator and fighting for her life. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. UPDATE (11:57 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): The three-year-old child injured in a […]
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE CO. NOVEMBER FISCAL COURT MEETING WILL BE MOVED UP A WEEK
THE REGULARLY SCHEDULED NOVEMBER 16TH, 2022, LAWRENCE COUNTY FISCAL. COURT MEETING WILL BE MOVED TO TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2022, AT 10:00. A.M. AND HELD IN THE LAWRENCE COUNTY FISCAL COURTROOM, SECOND FLOOR. LAWRENCE COUNTY COURTHOUSE DECEMBER 2022. LAWRENCE COUNTY FISCAL COURT MEETING WILL BE HELD ON THE REGULAR SCHEDULE OF...
WTRF
1-year-old missing from Kentucky found at east Columbus McDonald’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A one-year-old missing from Kentucky was found in Columbus Sunday morning by authorities after an AMBER Alert was issued. A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told NBC4 the child was found at a McDonald’s near East Livingston Avenue. OSHP confirmed the child...
