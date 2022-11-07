Read full article on original website
More Than One-Quarter of Illinois Counties Have Passed Referendums to Explore Seceding From State
Two Illinois counties and a portion of another passed non-binding referendums on Election Day that would encourage their elected officials to engage in discussions about potentially severing ties with the state government, but the votes were hardly a new phenomenon as downstate residents seek to express their displeasure with lawmakers.
KSDK
Missouri marijuana dispensaries prepare to extend who they can sell to, concerns linger about rollout
ST. LOUIS — Just 24 hours after Missouri voters passed Amendment 3, medical marijuana dispensaries across the state are preparing to apply for the option to extend who they can sell to. "In talking with Illinois operators, they can contribute upwards of 30% of their sales to Missouri drivers...
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
KSDK
When will recreational marijuana be legal in Missouri?
ST. LOUIS — Missouri was one of five states to include marijuana legislation on its 2022 midterm ballot. A majority of Missourians voted to legalize its recreational use, adding Missouri to a list of 21 U.S. states that have now approved it. Constitutional Amendment 3 decriminalizes purchasing, possessing, consuming,...
KSDK
Recreational pot will be legal in Missouri soon
Although voters have spoken on Election Day Tuesday, several others have concerns. Amendment 3 also can help expunge non-violent weed offenses.
1470 WMBD
Illinois union leader says “history was made” for workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Top union officials in Illinois are cheering state voters’ passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment, which enshrines collective bargaining rights for the state’s workers in the Illinois State Constitution. In an emailed statement late Wednesday, Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea said while Illinois...
Mark Alford wins U.S. Missouri District 4 House seat over Jack Truman
Republican Mark Alford will represent Missouri’s 4th District in Washington, D.C.
Which Missouri ballot measures passed?
Expanding the state treasurer's investment options, legalizing marijuana, giving the Missouri National Guard its own department, increasing funding for the Kansas City Police Department, and the matter of a new constitutional convention were on the ballot for voters across the state.
KFVS12
Bailey concedes to Pritzker in Illinois governor race
Voters elected new sheriffs in southern Illinois. Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois. Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois | Find out more at Heartlandvotes.com. Schmitt defeats Busch Valentine in Missouri U.S. Senate race. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri logger is recognized with master certification
STOCKTON, Mo. — The Missouri Logging Council (MLC) announced the Master Logger Certification of local logger Daniel Turner of Turner Logging in Stockton, Mo. Turner followed his ancestors in the logging business. His grandfather started the company in 1932. Different from his predecessors, Turner is making the public more aware of logging on different social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, his own app, and his own website. Not only that— he also has his own clothing line.
edglentoday.com
Workers’ Rights Amendment Passes At State Level, Fails in Local Counties
ILLINOIS - The Workers’ Rights Amendment, which appeared on Illinois voters’ ballots this election as a proposed amendment adding collective bargaining rights to the Illinois Constitution, passed at the state level - but despite its state-level victory, the amendment did not prove popular with voters in local counties.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES WATERFOWL HUNTERS TO USE CAUTION AMIDST AVIAN INFLUENZA OUTBREAK
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Chariton, Jackson, St. Charles and St. Louis counties this fall. Due to ongoing waterfowl hunting seasons, waterfowl hunters should properly dispose of harvest waste. After cleaning, hunters are encouraged to place remains in trash...
Will Illinois Schools Require COVID Vaccines for Students? Pritzker Weighs In
During the lead-up to the 2022 Midterm Election, the contentious race for governor was highlighted by a number of issues. Among them was a question surrounding whether or not COVID vaccines will eventually be mandated for Illinois students. Gov. J.B. Pritzker addressed the topic Wednesday, one day after he won...
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how Missouri voted
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri election was held Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate, Cori Bush and Ann Wagner were reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives and perhaps the biggest news of all, Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana.
wglt.org
Statewide: Illinois' political landscape
Election Day proved an overwhelming success for Illinois Democrats. Along with maintaining all statewide offices, the party has a supermajority in the state's General Assembly and pulled out wins in targeted congressional races. As Republicans deal with the election hangover, what does it all means for the Illinois GOP? We'll...
Why The Hell Do Kids NOT Have School On Election Day In Illinois?
The 2022 midterm elections are on Tuesday, November 8th. Millions of Americans will be voting on who will be in office, out of office, bills, laws, and more. By millions of Americans, I mean millions of Americans over the age of 18 because you have to be 18 or older to vote. But for some reason, Illinois public schools will be closed on Election Day 2022 which is weird because they can't vote.
Returns Show Potential Route to Passage for Illinois Workers' Rights Amendment
While national attention remains on unresolved races in battleground states like Arizona and Georgia, there is one prominent Illinois ballot initiative whose fate apparently remains up in the air after the midterm elections. The Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking...
Polls open statewide for Illinois governor’s race
Voters in Illinois are headed to the polls to decide whether Democrat J.B. Pritzker will keep his job or if Republican Darren Bailey should be the next governor.
wmay.com
Illinois’ Amendment 1 too close to call
(The Center Square) – A constitutional amendment on the ballot in Illinois is too close to call the morning after election night. Midday Wednesday, 85% of the total ballots have been counted and the amendment has about 58.7% support. Three-fifths majority support – or 60% – is needed of those voting on the measure for it to pass, or a simple majority of all votes cast in the election including those who skipped the amendment question.
