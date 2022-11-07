AEW will present a new episode of Dynamite tonight from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to hype the show and noted it would be newsworthy. The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) are expected to return any time now as they’ve been backstage at recent Dynamite events, so that is something to keep an eye on. Khan wrote the following:

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO