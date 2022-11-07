ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ewrestlingnews.com

Watch: Chris Jericho Performs In Costume On The Masked Singer

Chris Jericho may be known as a rock star thanks to Fozzy, but he performed in a much different setting this week. On the latest episode of ‘The Masked Singer,’ Jericho performed in costume as ‘The Bride.’. The hit series sees celebrities perform in disguises, with the...
ewrestlingnews.com

Ken Shamrock Reveals Why He Decided To Leave WWE Back In 1999

Back in 1999, Ken Shamrock made the decision to depart WWE and return to MMA. During a recent appearance on Vlad TV, Shamrock commented on his decision to leave WWE, whether he ended up taking a liking to the wrestling business in the end, and more. You can check out...
ewrestlingnews.com

It’s Official – The WWE 24/7 Championship Is No More

The WWE 24/7 Championship is no more. During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke to capture the championship. After her win, Cross attempted to throw the title in the trash but missed. On the official WWE.com website, the title is now being listed as being...
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Set To Make Its Debut In The UK

All Elite Wrestling is coming to the United Kingdom. During Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone announced that a live event in the country will be taking place in 2023. The official announcement regarding the event and where it’ll be taking place will be coming on...
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Talent To Be In Lifetime Movie ‘Bad Tenant’

Laura ‘The Bunny’ Dennis will be starring in ‘Bad Tenant.’. Tampa Bay Times published a feature story about the AEW talent filming for a role in the Lifetime movie ‘Bad Tenant.’ It was shot in the Tampa Bay area from late October through early November.
ewrestlingnews.com

Digital Media Championship Changes Hands On Impact Wrestling

Joe Hendry captured the Digital Media Championship from Brian Myers in the opening match of this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. This win marks Hendry’s first title with Impact Wrestling, and ends Myers’ reign at 113 days. Myers had held the title since defeating Rich Swann at Against All Odds on July 1st.
ewrestlingnews.com

Trevor Murdoch Responds To Nick Aldis’ Criticisms Of NWA

Since announcing his intention to depart NWA when his contract ends in January, Nick Aldis and NWA have been engaged in a war of words. Aldis has since been suspended from the promotion following a falling-out with owner Billy Corgan over a difference in creative vision. Aldis also believes that his wife Mickie James has not been afforded the proper amount of respect for her involvement with the NWA Empowerrr event.
ewrestlingnews.com

Dave Bautista Aiming To Land A Role In Major Video Game Franchise

Netflix acquired the adaptation rights to the popular Xbox game franchise, Gears of War, earlier this month. The streaming giant is set to develop a feature film adaptation and an adult animated series based on the popular title, with reports suggesting that Netflix could expand even beyond the two adaptions.
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Promises A Newsworthy Episode Of AEW Dynamite Tonight

AEW will present a new episode of Dynamite tonight from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to hype the show and noted it would be newsworthy. The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) are expected to return any time now as they’ve been backstage at recent Dynamite events, so that is something to keep an eye on. Khan wrote the following:
BOSTON, MA
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News On Why Bandido Chose To Sign With AEW Over WWE

Bandido had been offered an AEW contract after a strong performance against Chris Jericho on the September 28th episode of Dynamite. It wasn’t until recently, however, that Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that Bandido signed the deal. WWE was also interested in signing him. The deal...
FLORIDA STATE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Explains Why ROH Final Battle Will Take Place In The Afternoon

ROH will present its Final Battle pay-per-view event from the University of Texas at Arlington on Saturday, December 10th, with a special start time of 4 PM Eastern. WWE will also hold NXT Deadline on Peacock on the night of December 10th. It will be the third ROH pay-per-view in the Tony Khan period of ownership.
ARLINGTON, TX
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Veteran Expected To Return To Action Soon

Robert Roode is expected to return to the ring soon and may possibly switch WWE brands when he does. In September, the veteran wrestler shared a picture of Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama, and acknowledged going home after what he believed was a successful trip. He also mentioned that he was suffering from injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ewrestlingnews.com

Samoa Joe Attacks Wardlow On This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe turned on Wardlow after his match. Wardlow was preparing to call out Powerhouse Hobbs before Joe attacked him with his title, hitting him in the head and sending him down. Joe then choked Wardlow out before exchanging some words with...
ewrestlingnews.com

Bobby Lashley Wants Brock Lesnar In A Street Fight For Trilogy Bout

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have been at odds for all of 2022. At the Royal Rumble, Lashley defeated Lesnar to win the WWE Title. When they fought at WWE Crown Jewel, Lesnar defeated Lashley, but “The Allmighty” attacked him after the match. Lashley discussed the defeat when...
ewrestlingnews.com

Billy Corgan Has Never Seen The NWA World Title Triple H Owns

You would think that the owner of the National Wrestling Alliance would know the whereabouts of the original NWA Ten Pounds of Gold title belt. However, Billy Corgan revealed to Gerald Brisco that he doesn’t own the original NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title. Corgan was a recent guest of the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast on YouTube.
ewrestlingnews.com

Matt Hardy Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW

During the latest edition of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy commented on Jeff Jarrett signing with All Elite Wrestling to become its new director of business development and the experience he brings to the company. Hardy said,. “I think he brings...
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Rampage Results (11/11/2022)

Here are the results for the episode of AEW Rampage airing on November 11, 2022. If you missed it, here are the results from this week’s Dynamite: 11/9. AEW Rampage Results (11/11/2022) We have a back-and-forth talk segment between Christian Cage (w/ Luchasaurus) and Jungle Boy. He points out...

