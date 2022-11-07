Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: Chris Jericho Performs In Costume On The Masked Singer
Chris Jericho may be known as a rock star thanks to Fozzy, but he performed in a much different setting this week. On the latest episode of ‘The Masked Singer,’ Jericho performed in costume as ‘The Bride.’. The hit series sees celebrities perform in disguises, with the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ken Shamrock Reveals Why He Decided To Leave WWE Back In 1999
Back in 1999, Ken Shamrock made the decision to depart WWE and return to MMA. During a recent appearance on Vlad TV, Shamrock commented on his decision to leave WWE, whether he ended up taking a liking to the wrestling business in the end, and more. You can check out...
ewrestlingnews.com
It’s Official – The WWE 24/7 Championship Is No More
The WWE 24/7 Championship is no more. During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke to capture the championship. After her win, Cross attempted to throw the title in the trash but missed. On the official WWE.com website, the title is now being listed as being...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Set To Make Its Debut In The UK
All Elite Wrestling is coming to the United Kingdom. During Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone announced that a live event in the country will be taking place in 2023. The official announcement regarding the event and where it’ll be taking place will be coming on...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Talent To Be In Lifetime Movie ‘Bad Tenant’
Laura ‘The Bunny’ Dennis will be starring in ‘Bad Tenant.’. Tampa Bay Times published a feature story about the AEW talent filming for a role in the Lifetime movie ‘Bad Tenant.’ It was shot in the Tampa Bay area from late October through early November.
ewrestlingnews.com
Digital Media Championship Changes Hands On Impact Wrestling
Joe Hendry captured the Digital Media Championship from Brian Myers in the opening match of this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. This win marks Hendry’s first title with Impact Wrestling, and ends Myers’ reign at 113 days. Myers had held the title since defeating Rich Swann at Against All Odds on July 1st.
ewrestlingnews.com
Trevor Murdoch Responds To Nick Aldis’ Criticisms Of NWA
Since announcing his intention to depart NWA when his contract ends in January, Nick Aldis and NWA have been engaged in a war of words. Aldis has since been suspended from the promotion following a falling-out with owner Billy Corgan over a difference in creative vision. Aldis also believes that his wife Mickie James has not been afforded the proper amount of respect for her involvement with the NWA Empowerrr event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dave Bautista Aiming To Land A Role In Major Video Game Franchise
Netflix acquired the adaptation rights to the popular Xbox game franchise, Gears of War, earlier this month. The streaming giant is set to develop a feature film adaptation and an adult animated series based on the popular title, with reports suggesting that Netflix could expand even beyond the two adaptions.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Promises A Newsworthy Episode Of AEW Dynamite Tonight
AEW will present a new episode of Dynamite tonight from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to hype the show and noted it would be newsworthy. The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) are expected to return any time now as they’ve been backstage at recent Dynamite events, so that is something to keep an eye on. Khan wrote the following:
ewrestlingnews.com
News On AEW’s Relationship With Warner Bros. Discovery, Likelihood Of New Rights Deal
We have a new update to pass along regarding AEW’s relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery, and the possibility of a new deal. Last week it was reported that AEW began filming a new reality series for their broadcast partner. The show is expected to be a behind-the-scenes look at...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On Why Bandido Chose To Sign With AEW Over WWE
Bandido had been offered an AEW contract after a strong performance against Chris Jericho on the September 28th episode of Dynamite. It wasn’t until recently, however, that Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that Bandido signed the deal. WWE was also interested in signing him. The deal...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Explains Why ROH Final Battle Will Take Place In The Afternoon
ROH will present its Final Battle pay-per-view event from the University of Texas at Arlington on Saturday, December 10th, with a special start time of 4 PM Eastern. WWE will also hold NXT Deadline on Peacock on the night of December 10th. It will be the third ROH pay-per-view in the Tony Khan period of ownership.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley Reveals Why AEW Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch Fell Short Of Expectations
During the latest edition of his “Foley Is Pod” on Ad Free Shows podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley commented on AEW’s Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch and why it failed to meet the expectations from the fans. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Veteran Expected To Return To Action Soon
Robert Roode is expected to return to the ring soon and may possibly switch WWE brands when he does. In September, the veteran wrestler shared a picture of Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama, and acknowledged going home after what he believed was a successful trip. He also mentioned that he was suffering from injuries.
ewrestlingnews.com
Samoa Joe Attacks Wardlow On This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe turned on Wardlow after his match. Wardlow was preparing to call out Powerhouse Hobbs before Joe attacked him with his title, hitting him in the head and sending him down. Joe then choked Wardlow out before exchanging some words with...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bobby Lashley Wants Brock Lesnar In A Street Fight For Trilogy Bout
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have been at odds for all of 2022. At the Royal Rumble, Lashley defeated Lesnar to win the WWE Title. When they fought at WWE Crown Jewel, Lesnar defeated Lashley, but “The Allmighty” attacked him after the match. Lashley discussed the defeat when...
ewrestlingnews.com
Billy Corgan Has Never Seen The NWA World Title Triple H Owns
You would think that the owner of the National Wrestling Alliance would know the whereabouts of the original NWA Ten Pounds of Gold title belt. However, Billy Corgan revealed to Gerald Brisco that he doesn’t own the original NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title. Corgan was a recent guest of the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast on YouTube.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Hardy Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW
During the latest edition of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy commented on Jeff Jarrett signing with All Elite Wrestling to become its new director of business development and the experience he brings to the company. Hardy said,. “I think he brings...
ewrestlingnews.com
Logan Paul Says He’ll Return To WWE ‘In No Time,’ News On Gargano, ‘Taker, Austin
WWEShop.com is now selling new ugly holiday sweaters, including some for The Undertaker, Steve Austin, John Cena, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Logan Paul recently posted a video to his Instagram Story, which shows him exercising his legs. The YouTuber also says he’ll return to WWE “in no time.”
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Rampage Results (11/11/2022)
Here are the results for the episode of AEW Rampage airing on November 11, 2022. If you missed it, here are the results from this week’s Dynamite: 11/9. AEW Rampage Results (11/11/2022) We have a back-and-forth talk segment between Christian Cage (w/ Luchasaurus) and Jungle Boy. He points out...
