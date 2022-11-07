ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Bookies set long odds on recreational marijuana passing in Arkansas

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Online sports books aren’t betting on Issue 4, the recreational marijuana amendment, passing in The Natural State.

According to online betting aggregator bookies.com, Arkansas has the worst odds of the five states voting on recreational pot use this Election Day. The line for Issue 4 to pass here was set at +180, meaning a hypothetical $100 wager betting “yes” on #4 would win $180 if it passes.

Snoop Dogg lends support to Arkansas recreational marijuana ballot Issue 4

Those odds peg the implied possibility of the resolution passing in Arkansas at 35.71%, or slightly better than a one-in-three chance.

Courtesy bookies.com

“Issue 4 seems to be a divisive one even among some pro-marijuana enthusiasts and progressives,” said Dan Kilbridge, Bookies.com handicapper. “There’s powerful opposition from religious leaders, Republicans and in-state industry like trucking that relies on strict drug testing for employees.”

I have no doubt the majority of Arkansas residents favor legal recreational marijuana on the whole. But opponents of Issue 4 have said it’s not nearly inclusive enough, funnels too much money to the police and gives too much power to the existing entities. In a deep-south state like Arkansas with tricky political dynamics at play, we wouldn’t at all be surprised to see Issue 4 fail.

Dan Kilbridge, Bookies.com handicapper
Golfing legend John Daly speaks up in support of Issue 4 in Arkansas

According to bookies.com, the other four states voting all have better than a 50-50 shot of passing it, with Maryland the heaviest favorite to do so at -500 odds.

Richard phillips
3d ago

Only because the Arkansas Issue 4 is garbage. Issue 4 doesn't allow you to buy, sell, trade, gift, horde or grow anything except one extremely overpriced ounce you must buy from a state licensed dispensary only. Issue 4 doesn't allow public smoking, gun/ammo owning, expungements for marijuana crimes or records, it doesn't release anyone from jail for marijuana. Issue 4, allows for police probable cause searches to check for more than once ounce and to see where it was purchased (currently illegal in Arkansas for police to search you with marijuana being the only suspected crime).

Johnny Winford
2d ago

I really don't care. I've smoked it for over 40 years without permission, a license, without legalization. the people who smoke WILL anyway. it's not a drug or gateway! it's an herbal remedy. Indians didn't run to the doctor or pharmacy. it's good for everything! and the only difference legalization will make, is who gets the money. this Herb could save millions of lives from a nuclear explosion. if y'all would legalize it and use the money for building bunkers, every state should. WW3 is upon us and there will eventually be some nuclear explosions. the sale's from this Herb could save us.

