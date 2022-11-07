Plymouth Building doors open ahead of Discovery Center construction
As kids tugged their parents around the interior of the Plymouth Building, it was easy to envision the future home of the Children’s Discovery Center, even despite the old billiards décor.
The Mosaic Life Care Foundation spent years gathering input from the families and children who attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the facility Monday. They all toured the building at 521 Felix St. before construction starts next week.
