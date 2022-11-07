ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State basketball vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: Live updates from Humphrey Coliseum

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
STARKVILLE — The Chris Jans era for Mississippi State basketball begins with a taste of the NCAA Tournament.

MSU opens its season Monday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network+) at Humphrey Coliseum against reigning Southland Conference champion Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The Islanders, led by second-year coach Steve Lutz, are coming off just their second ever NCAA Tournament appearance.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was eliminated by Texas Southern in the First Four.

KEY PLAYERS:Why Tolu Smith, Cameron Matthews, D.J. Jeffries returned to Mississippi State basketball

NEW ERA:Mississippi State basketball finalizes staff, adds former Kentucky forward Scott Padgett

Jans is familiar with March Madness, and the first-year coach hopes to return MSU to The Big Dance for the first time since 2019. Jans was hired by Mississippi State in March after five seasons at New Mexico State — which included three NCAA Tournament appearances.

He led the Aggies to the second round last season where they lost to Arkansas. He was hired at MSU shortly after.

Jans' tenure features a busy start. Including Monday's matchup, Mississippi State has three games this week. MSU travels to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Friday to face Akron in the inaugural Barstool Sports Invitational. Mississippi State then returns home Sunday to face Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Mississippi State basketball vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi live updates

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

