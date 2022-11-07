ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heading to the polls Tuesday? Here’s what you need to know

By Sam Hartle
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
While hundreds of thousands of voters in Kansas and Missouri have already cast their ballot for this year’s general election, many more will cast their ballot in person on Tuesday.

If you’re heading to the polls, here’s what you need to know:

MISSOURI:
Polling places open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. You will need to bring a form of identification. You can learn acceptable forms of ID online .

Voters can use the Missouri Voter Information Lookup tool to find their polling place.

Additional information, including sample ballots in your jurisdictions, is available on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website .

KANSAS:
Polls in Kansas are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Like Missouri, proof of identification is required. More information about acceptable forms of ID are online .

If you need more information about your polling place, the Kansas Secretary of State’s office has a website .

You can learn more about key races, election and voting security and amendments on KSHB 41’s election landing page .

Comments / 13

Kevin Campbell
3d ago

I need to add a new ballot in so everyone in Missouri has a right to bear arms no matter what their background is quit letting this government control us starting to get ridiculous

Reply
5
Russ Guyer
3d ago

all folks i know are voting RED. need to know nothing else. red all the way.

Reply
12
