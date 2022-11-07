Heading to the polls Tuesday? Here’s what you need to know

While hundreds of thousands of voters in Kansas and Missouri have already cast their ballot for this year’s general election, many more will cast their ballot in person on Tuesday.

If you’re heading to the polls, here’s what you need to know:

MISSOURI:

Polling places open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. You will need to bring a form of identification. You can learn acceptable forms of ID online .

Voters can use the Missouri Voter Information Lookup tool to find their polling place.

Additional information, including sample ballots in your jurisdictions, is available on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website .

KANSAS:

Polls in Kansas are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Like Missouri, proof of identification is required. More information about acceptable forms of ID are online .

If you need more information about your polling place, the Kansas Secretary of State’s office has a website .

