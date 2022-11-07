ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

themainewire.com

New York Times Already Pushing for Child Masking in Schools

Less than two days after the 2022 midterm elections, the paper of record for the American left is already signaling the start of a push to bring child masking back into public schools. The story published Thursday morning looks at an experiment in the Boston school system where one school...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Worcester tackles racial equity following DEI audit results

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 8. Tiziana Dearing is our host. An audit of racial equity in Worcester's City Hall revealed deep dissatisfaction among city employees of color. Now, the city has a plan to address the issues. We talk to community leaders about what the report means for members of the community, and how the city can move forward.
WORCESTER, MA
wgbh.org

Boston City Council president restores committee chairmanship to Arroyo

Boston City Council President Ed Flynn has quietly restored chairmanship of the Government Operations committee to Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, cooling a flashpoint that split the council, mostly along racial lines, months earlier. Neither Arroyo nor Flynn would comment on the decision, but the move appears to close the book on...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Boston Police investigating if any officers were involved in Capitol riot

BOSTON – It has been nearly two years since the attack on the U.S. Capitol and Boston Police are still investigating whether any of its officers were involved. Former Boston Police Commissioner and WBZ-TV security analyst Ed Davis said he is not surprised that it is taking so long to resolve the internal affairs investigations. Davis told the WBZ-TV I-Team he was frustrated by the time it took on a number of investigations when he was running the department. Davis said these are complicated issues and police in Massachusetts have specific rights under their collective bargaining agreements. The I-Team has...
BOSTON, MA
Ash Jurberg

Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donor

The Cathedral High School (CHS) in Boston announced a $30 million donation from an anonymous alumnus supporting the school's Adopt a Student Foundation. The $30 million was a matching gift announced at the launch of a $60 million fundraising campaign entitled the Cathedral Now, Cathedral Forever campaign.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Police ranks in Massachusetts still overwhelmingly male

LOWELL, Mass. — Working the overnight shift, Lowell police officer Anne Szablak hits the road shortly after 11 p.m., patrolling the fifth largest city in the state. Szablak said being a female at a tense scene can be positive. "Sometimes when I go to calls, people don't feel that...
LOWELL, MA
wgbh.org

Boston Mayor Wu OKs new city voting map

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday quietly signed the City Council–approved redistricting map, making official newly redrawn voting district boundaries for the next municipal election. Wu’s press office announced her approval on the eve of Election Day without much of a statement to address the map itself, or the...
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

‘Void’ of information on violence vexes residents in Mattapan

Boston Police and the Mattapan leaders found themselves aligned on Monday night during a conversation meant to fill a “void” of information and direction that has left the neighborhood in shock following a slate of horrific violence over the last two months, in particular last Sunday night when six people were shot, one fatally, in separate incidents within 35 minutes in Mattapan, Dorchester, and Hyde Park. In Mattapan, Sunday’s brazen homicide of Edwin Pizzaro, 48, and the shooting of another man on Orlando Street next to Almont Park, followed a brazen murder at the same spot in July.
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

In the news: Ralph C. Martin II

Eastern Bank Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Boston-based Eastern Bank,honored Ralph C. Martin II with the 2022 Social Justice Award. The award, now in its 34th year, recognizes community leaders who have made an outstanding impact in addressing critical social justice issues. Ralph has dedicated his career to advancing economic inclusion, and his commitment to social justice in our communities endures.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Taking Twitter to court

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 10. Kimberly Atkins Stohr is our host. There are still a few races pending, but now that we know most of the national electoral results, what does it all mean for Massachusetts? We break it down with our expert panel. Labor attorney...
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Reparations effort at odds with Boston history

The Bay State Banner urges Gov. Charlie Baker to sign the law creating Emancipation Day. Even Boston City Councilors seem to be unaware that in 1783, Massachusetts became the first state to outlaw slavery. Prior to 1776, there was no place on the planet identified as the United States of...
BOSTON, MA

