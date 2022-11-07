BOSTON – It has been nearly two years since the attack on the U.S. Capitol and Boston Police are still investigating whether any of its officers were involved. Former Boston Police Commissioner and WBZ-TV security analyst Ed Davis said he is not surprised that it is taking so long to resolve the internal affairs investigations. Davis told the WBZ-TV I-Team he was frustrated by the time it took on a number of investigations when he was running the department. Davis said these are complicated issues and police in Massachusetts have specific rights under their collective bargaining agreements. The I-Team has...

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO