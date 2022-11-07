Read full article on original website
IGN
Activision Blizzard is Working on a 2023 Call of Duty Full Premium Release Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 makes $1 Billion in 10 Days and More
Activision Blizzard just posted their third quarter 2022 financial results, and they hold some exciting information for Call of Duty players. Through the document, it has been noticed that Activision does not wish to stop after the success of MW2 and is continuing the momentum in 2023. Their plans for 2023 include, "the most robust Call of Duty live operations to date, the next full premium release in the blockbuster annual series, and even more engaging free-to-play experiences across platforms".
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Reveals Two Fan-Favorite Maps Coming Soon
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is supposedly bringing back a couple of classic maps very soon. The Call of Duty franchise is home to some of the most iconic maps in shooter history. Rust, Favela, Shipment, and many others paint a perfect picture in your head just when you hear the name. It's no surprise that Activision has somewhat leaned on these old school maps as a crutch for post-launch content, since it's probably a bit easier to convince players to keep playing a game when they have maps they know people already love. Rumor has it that Sledgehammer Games will shepherd an expansion for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II in 2023 which will include campaign DLC and remastered maps from across the entire franchise.
JGOD Reveals 'Most Overpowered' Aim Assist Setting in Modern Warfare 2
It appears the meta aim assist setting to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 may have just been identified by content creator JGOD. As longtime COD players are probably well aware, the series has long had one of the strongest aim assist systems in the shooter genre for those on controller, so long as you had the right settings of course.
What is Call of Duty 2023?
Wondering what Call of Duty 2023 will be? We've got you covered. Now that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has finally been released in full, it's perhaps no surprise that many in the community are wondering what's next. Here's a breakdown of what to expect from Call of Duty in 2023.
Polygon
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 won’t replace the original Warzone
Call of Duty: Warzone’s sequel is almost here, but the questions about what will happen to the original game still linger for a lot of players. Thankfully, Activision answered them today as part of a larger blog post on Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. The sequel’s arrival won’t mean that the original game is shutting down. Instead, Call of Duty: Warzone will become Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera and continue to be playable, after a brief intermission in service.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Making Changes to Divisive Prestige System
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is making changes to its prestige system once again. Call of Duty has a lot of tried and true traditions, namely with how it handles its multiplayer. Every year, you can expect a standard 6v6 mode with custom loadouts and classic modes like Team Deathmatch. However, some things have evolved over the years such as customization and the franchise's prestige mode. Prestige was a feature added in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and allowed players to reset their progress in exchange for a fancy emblem. It showed that the player had invested a lot of time and was possibly pretty decent at the game.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Launch: PS5 Bundles and Special Editions In Stock
God of War Ragnarök, Sony and Santa Monica Studio's sequel to the 2018 masterpiece God of War launches on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 today, November 9, 2022. The God of War Ragnarok PS5 console bundle as well as special editions of the game and the limited edition PS5 DualSense controller have been made available for the launch at several retailers. A breakdown of the items and bonuses included with each God of War Ragnarök release can be found right here.
Digital Trends
The best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Perks
Perks have been a Call of Duty series staple for 15 years, and while this system returns in the latest entry, it works much differently than before. In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, players gain access to four Perks — which is typically more than many entries have offered — but you have to earn two of them over the course of a match.
ComicBook
New PS5 Controller Revealed
PlayStation 5 owners will soon have another DualSense controller alternative now that Razer has revealed its newest controller: the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro. It's licensed by PlayStation and is intended to be used with either the PlayStation 5 or PC platforms, and it boasts quite a few features and the potential for customization which, at a glance, makes it look like it a worthy contender in the premium PlayStation controller space.
IGN
Call of Duty: Warzone Will Be Taken Offline for 12 Days Amid Sequel Launch, Cosmetics Won't Carry Forward
With the Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launch on the horizon, the first battle royale will take a short break. Activision is taking Warzone offline for 12 days to focus on keeping the sequel stable and has confirmed cosmetics will not carry over in the new game. In the latest...
Blizzard promises to look into Hearthstone accessibility after crucial modder steps down
Hearthstone Access is ending, but an official solution may be coming
