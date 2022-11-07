Pasco medics revived suspected assault victim, 24, who later died at hospital

PASCO, Wash. — Hours after she was found unconscious, a woman died from injuries consistent with a serious assault on Sunday evening, launching a homicide investigation in Franklin County.

According to a social media alert from the Pasco Police Department , officers found the 24-year-old woman near the intersection of W Hopkins St & Rd 28 around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 following reports from someone nearby.

When they made contact with her, Pasco fire officials provided immediate life support and were able to resuscitate the victim. She was then transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland for emergency care.

While she was in the hospital, Pasco detectives responded to the scene and began to process it, searching for evidence of what they believed to be an assault due to the nature and severity of her various undisclosed injuries.

RECENT: Carbon monoxide poisoning sends 2 people to Kennewick hospital

Her condition grew worse again and around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday night, the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Due to the suspicious nature of her passing and the injuries she suffered, the Pasco Police Department is investigating this as a homicide. It’s unclear if they have any suspects at this stage of the investigation, and the victim’s name hasn’t been disclosed to the public.

Pasco police investigators are asking for the community’s help. Anyone with information on this case is urged to step forward and speak with the police by calling 509-545-3421.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are uncovered.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Police searching for man wanted for murder, connected to homicide at Yakima hotel

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.