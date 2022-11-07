ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Pasco medics revived suspected assault victim, 24, who later died at hospital

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oMKHk_0j2AxUow00

PASCO, Wash. — Hours after she was found unconscious, a woman died from injuries consistent with a serious assault on Sunday evening, launching a homicide investigation in Franklin County.

According to a social media alert from the Pasco Police Department , officers found the 24-year-old woman near the intersection of W Hopkins St & Rd 28 around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 following reports from someone nearby.

When they made contact with her, Pasco fire officials provided immediate life support and were able to resuscitate the victim. She was then transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland for emergency care.

While she was in the hospital, Pasco detectives responded to the scene and began to process it, searching for evidence of what they believed to be an assault due to the nature and severity of her various undisclosed injuries.

RECENT: Carbon monoxide poisoning sends 2 people to Kennewick hospital

Her condition grew worse again and around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday night, the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Due to the suspicious nature of her passing and the injuries she suffered, the Pasco Police Department is investigating this as a homicide. It’s unclear if they have any suspects at this stage of the investigation, and the victim’s name hasn’t been disclosed to the public.

Pasco police investigators are asking for the community’s help. Anyone with information on this case is urged to step forward and speak with the police by calling 509-545-3421.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are uncovered.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Police searching for man wanted for murder, connected to homicide at Yakima hotel

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWStalk 870

Son Accused of Running Over Mother With Car Near Moses Lake

The investigation continues, but Grant County Deputies say they believe alcohol was involved. A man is accused of running over his mother with a car early Thursday. The GCSO says a 29-year-old man is in the Grant County jail after allegedly striking his mother with a vehicle in the early morning hours near Moses Lake.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KIMA TV

Father faces manslaughter charges after allegedly drowning 1-year-old child

RICHLAND, Wash. — A father has been charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree after allegedly drowning his 1-year-old child, who later died at a hospital in Seattle. Around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, Richland Fire Department medics and Richland Police Department officers responded to the WoodSpring Suites hotel on the 1300 block of Tapteal Dr. in Richland, after a report of a possible bathtub drowning of a 1-year-old. Medics performed life saving efforts to the child at the scene.
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Homicide investigation underway after woman dies in Pasco

PASCO – Detectives from the Pasco Police Department are investigating a homicide after officers found an unconscious female that appeared to have significant injuries consistent of being assaulted in the area of South 28th Avenue and West Hoskins Street around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The Pasco Fire Department provided basic...
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Two people arrested after crashing stolen vehicle

PENDLETON – On Thursday afternoon, a Pendleton Police Department patrol officer observed a silver 2015 Honda Accord in the area of Stillman Park. The officer recognized the vehicle as being a confirmed stolen vehicle from a case being investigated by the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Department from earlier in the day. Before the officer could turn around on the vehicle, it fled the area.
PENDLETON, OR
yaktrinews.com

Outlook man died at hospital from gunshot wound in suspected gang attack

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Detectives have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a 44-year-old man who arrived at Sunnyside Hospital with at least one gunshot wound on Tuesday night. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to Astria Sunnyside Hospital late on November 8, 2022...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man arrested for assaulting Sunnyside police officer

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Sunnyside Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man around 2:33 p.m. on November 8 following reported threats, according to Interim Chief Rob Layman. Officers responded to the area around Edison Avenue and S 8th Street after a call reported someone had made threats toward another person.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Adams County to Send Inmates to Benton County Jail

Sometimes smaller jurisdictions find themselves with less resources than they need. Benton County approves the deal with Adams County jail. According to information released by the Benton County Commissioners, this week they approved a mutual aid deal with Adams County. According to the information released:. "Adams County has requested use...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Connell man arrested in Kennewick, suspected of several area auto & motorcyle thefts

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A Connell man was arrested Saturday after allegedly trying to steal a motorcyle after posing as a buyer. Jeromy Clark, 31, is facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and assault. Authorities said Clark is suspected in several open auto and motorcycle theft cases in the Tri-Cities. Kennewick police officers were called to the...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Animal complaint turns into arrest Saturday night in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Deputy McDermott with the Benton County Sheriff's Office was called to a house from an animal complaint. When the deputy arrived, he ended up writing a search warrant, leading to 4 warrant arrests, four recovered stolen cargo trailers, a stolen car, a stolen big Tex trailers and one animal that tried attacking a neighbor were all recovered from the home.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSP responds to non-traffic deadly collision near Othello

OTHELLO, Wash.- According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) a driver suffered an unknown medical emergency while behind the wheel near State Route 17 and Milepost 31. The car, driven by a 61-year-old male, left the roadway, drove through a ditch, and came to rest against a fence. The driver...
OTHELLO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kadlec Nurses having their cars vandalized in Richland

Richland, Wash. - In recent months there have been numerous car thefts and vandalisms to different nurses' cars while parked in the Kadlec employee parking lot. I spoke with a nurse who wishes to remain anonymous who was one of three nurses whose car was broken into. I asked her if she felt safe while at work.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Richland native wins award for courageous action during fire

PORTLAND, Ore.- Richland native Don Jepsen has been recognized by the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) for reacting quickly to a power pole fire near the agency's Richland substation. Jepsen has been a power system control craftsman with BPA for 14 years. The BPA recognized Jepsen with an award for an...
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy