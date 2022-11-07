ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama basketball score vs. Longwood: Live updates from Coleman Coliseum

By Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News
Alabama basketball aims to score a season-opening victory when Longwood arrives in town for a matchup on Monday at Coleman Coliseum.

The No. 19 Crimson Tide is under the direction of coach Nate Oats for a fourth season. Over his previous three seasons in Tuscaloosa, Alabama has a 61-36 record.

The Crimson Tide has four former McDonald's All-Americans on its roster in Jahvon Quinerly, Brandon Miller, Nimari Burnett and Jaden Bradley. Miller and Bradley are both five-star recruits in the most recent 2022 class that was ranked No. 3 in the country by the 247Sports Composite. Quinerly is working his way back from an ACL tear and is not expected to be available immediately. Burnett is also coming off a knee injury that forced him to miss the 2021-22 season, but he is not expected to be on any kind of minutes restriction.

Alabama is fresh off a second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. The Crimson Tide fell in the first round to Notre Dame last season, the game in which Quinerly sustained a knee injury.

CHARLIE WILSON:'Living the dream': Remembering Alabama basketball manager Charlie Wilson

ALABAMA BASKETBALL:Why Alabama basketball had a players-only meeting after scrimmage loss to TCU

What time, channel is Alabama basketball game on?

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. CT
  • Channel: SEC Network+

Alabama basketball vs. Longwood live score updates

