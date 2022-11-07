ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama soccer awarded No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament, will host Jackson State

By Ashlee Woods, The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago

Alabama soccer will host in the NCAA Tournament this year, it learned when the field was announced Monday afternoon. No. 1-seeded Crimson Tide (19-2-1) will welcome the SWAC champion Jackson State (11-7-1) on Friday at 6 p.m.

"We're super excited to be a No. 1 seed," Alabama coach Wes Hart said after the announcement. "I can't even describe this feeling. Looking at where we started a few years ago, to where we are now and just all the hard work that was put in and the job the players have done the past couple years helped us get to where we are now − the job that the current players have done right now during this season is pretty, pretty incredible. It's extremely satisfying to be selected as the No. 1 seed, but we're not done yet."

Being named a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament is just one of the many accomplishments Alabama has had this season. During the regular season, the Crimson Tide only lost one game. That was to Miami on Aug. 24. Alabama followed up that loss with a 16-game win streak. The Crimson Tide finished as the SEC regular-season champion for the first time in program history.

Heavy the head: Alabama football feeling weight of its own success. How far can that weight pull it down?

Midseason rise: With No. 11 ranking heading into SEC play, can 2022 be Alabama soccer's best season ever?

There are two other SEC programs in Alabama's quadrant: No. 2-seeded South Carolina and Texas A&M. Overall, there are nine SEC programs in the NCAA tournament field. The other six are No. 8 seed LSU, No. 3 seed Arkansas, No. 7 seeds Mississippi State and Georgia, No. 6 seed Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

The No. 2 seeded Gamecocks snapped Alabama's 18-game run in the final of the 2022 SEC Tournament, winning 1-0.

"I think about our loss back against Miami, and that was a tough pill to swallow," forward Riley Mattingly Parker said. "But at the same time, I think it gave us the tools that we needed to go on the hot streak that we had. If that's what this game is − a necessary loss − then so be it."

A few seeds could be making the trip to the Alabama Soccer Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Should the Crimson Tide advance on Friday, it will host the winner of Arizona State (9-5-3) and No. 8 seed Portland (11-4-4). A potential third-round showdown with the No. 5 seed Rutgers (13-4-2) is also on the cards. A rematch of the SEC tournament title game could potentially take place in the quarterfinal round.

Right now, the team's attention is focused on Jackson State. The Tigers won the SWAC tournament, defeating Grambling State 4-2 in overtime. This was Jackson State's first appearance in the title game since 2013. The Tigers have attempted 202 shots this season, 55 more than their opponents. Jackson State also has 52 saves.

Alabama opens play Friday night vs. hosts Jackson State at the Alabama Soccer Complex. The game is set to start at 6 p.m. The first 200 students will receive free admission.

