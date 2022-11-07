Texas A&M Freshman Conner Weigman Expected Back Against Auburn

Conner Weigman did not play in Saturday's loss to Florida after catching the flu.

COLLEGE STATION -- Barring a last-second change prior to Saturday's kickoff, Texas A&M will have its best option at quarterback against Auburn.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed that freshman Conner Weigman is expected to play Saturday against the Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Weigman was one of several players who missed Saturday's 41-24 loss to Florida due to illness.

"He should be back and good [to go]," Fisher said during his weekly press conference.

Weigman was one of several players who was ruled out last week after a flu outbreak ravaged College Station. Other players who missed Saturday's game included offensive lineman Kam Dewberry and defensive back Bryce Anderson.

With Weigman out, the Aggies (3-6, 1-5 SEC) handed the reins back to initial 2021 starter Haynes King . The third-year passer looked serviceable in the first half, going 14-of-19 for 184 yards and a touchdown. King led the Aggies on four scoring drives to take a 24-20 lead at halftime.

The second half was a different story. Two fourth-quarter fumbles by King provided a cushion for Florida (5-4, 2-4) to run away in the final 30 minutes. With Devon Achane being limited due to injury/illness , the offense became one-dimensional.

King finished 23-of-45 for 279 yards and a touchdown. The Aggies totaled just 81 yards in the final two quarters against the Gators defense.

"Him being out there, going what he's been going through, it just shows how he's 100 percent with the team," Achane said of King playing hurt. "He's not a selfish teammate. Anybody could say [when hurt] that they're not playing, but he didn't do that. I thank him for going out there and giving it his all."

Weigman, who made his first official start against Ole Miss last month, left fans wanting more. Despite losing 31-28, Weigman won in terms of proving his status as QB1 for the remainder of the season.

Weigman completed 63.6 percent (28-of-44) of his passes for 338 yards and four touchdowns. He completed at least one pass to seven different receivers and averaged 7.7 yards per attempt. Both Evan Stewart and Moose Muhammad III caught at least six catches for 88 yards and scored a touchdown.

Fisher said following the loss that Weigman would remain the starter until further notice. Weigman was expected to make his second career start before the virus broke out on campus mid-week.

In two games, Weigman has thrown for 429 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 7.3 yards per pass attempt. Fisher declined to say if Anderson, Dewberry or several others who contacted the virus would be back for Saturday's showdown on The Plains.

The Tigers (3-6, 1-5) are also in must-win mode following their 39-33 overtime loss to Mississippi State. Despite outscoring the Bulldogs 27-9 in the second half, a 5-yard touchdown run by MSU's Jo'quavious Marks ended up being the difference at Davis Wade Stadium.

The loser of Saturday's matchup will mathematically become bowl ineligible for the 2022 season. Before last week's road loss, the Tigers fired coach Bryan Harsin after posting a 9-12 record in less than two seasons.

The Aggies are currently on their longest losing streak in four decades. A loss Saturday would mark the first sub .500 season for the program since 2008 under former coach Mike Sherman.

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast !

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies ? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter