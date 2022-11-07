ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Collier County debris removal update: Enough to "fill more than 10,000 pickleball courts"

By Laura Layden, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3shLKY_0j2AxKEu00

Clean-up efforts from Hurricane Ian have hit a milestone in Collier County.

On Monday, the county announced the removal of 1 million cubic yards of hurricane debris. That's of all types — across the county, including in the cities of Naples and Marco Island, as well as in the hard-hit Isles of Capri.

In a news release, the county said the collections to date are enough to "fill more than 10,000 pickleball courts to the top of the net."

The comparison seems only fitting, as Collier is widely regarded as the pickleball capital of the world, as the host of the annual U.S. Open Pickleball Championships.

Nearly 20,000 truckloads of debris have been removed by the county's hired contractor AshBritt Inc.

That includes 10,000 loads collected in the double trucks with the claws, said Evelyn Longa, a public information officer for Collier County Public Utilities, in an email.

Earlier:Debris removal pushes ahead toward 'substantial completion' by Thanksgiving in Collier County

More than 200 trucks are working from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week to get the city and county cleaned up, will the goal of reaching "substantial completion" by Thanksgiving, now just weeks away.

Removal has been at a record pace, compared to past storms.

“We are thrilled to have reached this milestone and realize there is much more to do. We are moving mountains to get our community cleaned up," said Kari Hodgson, director of the county's Solid and Hazardous Waste Management Division, in a statement.

She encouraged property owners who still have debris at the curb to be patient.

"If you have not seen us yet, we will be there soon," Hodgson said.

The focus has been on areas where there is "an immediate threat to health and safety," as well as on public streets.

The county noted it's still waiting for FEMA approval to enter gated communities and private roads with restricted access for debris removal, but pointed out communities may use their own insurance or contractor for the work.

Residents can also take their waste from Ian to four recycling drop-off centers.

The centers are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They're located at:

  • 990 Chalmer Dr., Marco Island
  • 2640 Corporate Flight Rd., Naples
  • 825 39th Ave.N.E., Naples (near the county fairgrounds)
  • 700 Stockade Rd., Immokalee

The county is recycling far more than palm fronds and tree trunks from the storm.

"Vegetation will be repurposed, appliances may be recycled and other material is transported to different facilities throughout Florida for processing," Longa said.

For a real-time look, the county's dashboard on debris removal can be found here: colliercountyfl.gov/government/public-utilities/solid-hazardous-waste/hurricane-preparedness.

Comments / 1

Related
coastalbreezenews.com

One Million Cubic Yards of Hurricane Yard Debris ​Removed

Collier County Solid and Hazardous Waste Management Division has removed one million cubic yards of hurricane debris in Naples, Marco Island, Isles of Capri and unincorporated Collier County. That is enough debris to fill more than 10,000 pickleball courts to the top of the net. “We are thrilled to have...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Homes in Cape Coral lose roof tarps in Nicole’s winds

People in Cape Coral held their breath as the impacts of Nicole approached, with many worried that the tarps protecting their roofs would blow away. For some, That concern became a reality. Tarps were left flapping in the wind with sandbags trying to keep them down to protect Linda Houck’s roof, which has already seen enough damage from Hurricane Ian.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pickleball industry receives $670K grant in Collier County

The Southwest Florida pickleball industry is receiving almost $700,000 from Collier County’s tourist development tax upon approval by the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday. Naples is often referenced as the pickleball capital of the country by lovers of the sport, as East Naples Community Park is home to...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Seagate Development Group installing generators at Lee County shelters

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Emergency generator systems are being installed at four Lee County emergency shelter locations – Veterans Park and Recreation Center in Lehigh Acres, Alico Arena and Treeline Elementary Schools in south Fort Myers, and Manatee Elementary School in east Fort Myers.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral draining problems ahead of Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole will not be as intense as Ian, but the damage Ian did could make the effects of Nicole worse. Just like in Cape Coral, storm drains are filled up with debris, and ever since Ian, whenever it rains, the roads and streets of Cape Coral flood, making it a pain to get around the city.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County preparing for impacts from Nicole, opens new shelters

Caution and safety, that’s the message from Lee County as Southwest Florida braces for Tropical Storm Nicole. Lee County officials assured the community that the storm would be nothing like Hurricane Ian. Because of that, the county is not planning to activate most of the emergency protocols we saw just six weeks ago.
LEE COUNTY, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Update on Two Marco Island ALF Projects

It is no secret that the faltering economy nationwide may be impacting capital projects that have been in the planning stages for the last couple of years. So it should come as no surprise that the cost of materials and the rising cost of borrowing money may, in fact, be impacting some projects here in Southwest Florida.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Debris clustered on Bonita Springs streets while Nicole approaches

Many Southwest Florida residents are working on picking up trash and debris from our streets as subtropical storm Nicole is expected to make landfall in Florida. Hickory Boulevard on Bonita Beach was one of the hardest hit areas by Ian. And as people try to clean up the massive damage, they must figure out preparations for Nicole.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County residents preparing to weather another storm

Many people are now preparing for another storm while still recovering from Hurricane Ian. Even though Subtropical Storm Nicole isn’t expected to be as intense, it doesn’t mean there won’t be damage. Christina Kraus lives on Coconut Circle South in East Naples. She and many of her...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida school districts cancel Thursday classes due to Nicole

The school districts of Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, DeSoto and Glades counties have canceled Thursday classes and scheduled student activities due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s approach. In Lee County, Canterbury School has also decided to close on Thursday. Extended Day and Enrichment Programs will continue as scheduled Wednesday afternoon....
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

Blown BACKWARDS into the FUTURE

ARTIST LINDA BUSCH BENSON and her Great Pyrenees dog, Elsa, spent the evening of Sept. 28 huddled together on top of her dining room table. Darkness fell as Hurricane Ian’s storm surge swirled around them. Ms. Benson watched as her small house, situated along a canal that empties into the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers, filled with muddy river water. For a while, she used an 18-inch measuring stick to keep track of its rise. Then the stick floated away.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Paradise Coast Sports Complex to host 2022 Collier County SnowFest

The 38th annual Collier County SnowFest is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3-9 p.m. at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Presented by NaplesDealers.com and Collier County Parks & Recreation along with Arthrex, SnowFest will feature three giant snow mountains made up of nearly 100 tons of snow for kids of all ages to enjoy.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Know: Trianon sells, Petito lawsuit and a ‘tripledemic’

1. Old Naples’ Trianon hotel sells for close to $24.5M. The upscale Trianon hotel in Old Naples has sold, fetching nearly $24.5 million. Property records show the deal closed Nov. 1. The exact price tag: $24,451,850. The new owner is Ocean Properties, one of the largest hotel owners and...
NAPLES, FL
boatingmag.com

Costa Sunglasses Donates $50,000 to Captains for Clean Water for Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief Fund

Funds will go directly to support relief and recovery efforts, including support for the local fishing community. Born on the water and committed to protecting the watery world it calls home, Costa Sunglasses continues supporting Hurricane Ian relief efforts with a $50,000 donation to its longtime conservation partner Captains for Clean Water. The full donation will go towards the organization’s Emergency Disaster Relief Fund to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian get back on their feet.
FORT MYERS, FL
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy