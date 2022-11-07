ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Mike Hilton bounces right back from finger surgery; Bengals considering change at punter

By Charlie Goldsmith, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DX6qA_0j2AxJMB00

Last Friday afternoon, after Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said cornerback Mike Hilton would miss the game against the Carolina Panthers with a pinky injury, Hilton started getting direct messages on social media.

Fans were asking him why he was going to miss a game because of a pinky injury. Three days later, Hilton held up his left pinky finger to the camera and showed the reason.

The left side of his left hand had swollen to the size of a golf ball. He had surgery last Tuesday, but Hilton still expects to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers Nov. 20 following the Bengals’ bye week.

“It was actually worse than people think,” Hilton said.

Hilton broke his left pinky finger in the second quarter on Oct. 31 against the Cleveland Browns. He played the rest of the game, and he didn’t realize what had happened until he took his gloves off.

Jason Williams:Who are the Cincinnati Bengals? We'll find out with Chiefs and Bills looming

Analysis:What we learned from the Cincinnati Bengals' blowout win over the Carolina Panthers

“After the game, (the left side of my hand) was just fat,” Hilton said. “I couldn’t move it. It ached and it throbbed. It was pretty bad. I feel really good now, but this week off will definitely help.”

Hilton, one of the best slot cornerbacks in the NFL, missed Sunday’s 42-21 win over the Panthers. Jalen Davis, a former undrafted free agent who has been with the Bengals since 2020, stepped up and made his first career start.

Taylor called Davis one of the 32 best slot cornerbacks in the NFL. On Sunday, Davis was a part of a Bengals defense that only allowed one first down in the first half while facing one of the worst offenses in the NFL.

“I’ve been clawing and scratching my whole life,” Davis said. “I’ll always be ready when the moment arises. I thought I did pretty good. The whole team always had trust in me. That goes a long way as well.”

Hilton will be able to take a few days off during the bye week, but he’ll also have to rehab his finger. He broke one thumb when he was in high school and his other thumb in college, so Hilton has gone through this process before.

“Apparently my fingers aren’t the strong part of my body,” Hilton said.

Hilton expects to wear a brace over his hand against the Steelers, and he said the biggest hurdle will be pain management when he makes a tackle. But by missing last week’s win over the Panthers, Hilton said he avoided a potential worst-case scenario.

“I hated (missing the game) with a passion,” Hilton said. “But I’d rather be healthy for the back end of the schedule than reinjure myself and set myself back.”

Will the Bengals keep Kevin Huber or turn to Drue Chrisman?

Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons was given multiple opportunities on Monday to commit to keeping 14-year veteran punter Kevin Huber on the roster after the bye. Instead, Simmons said that the Bengals are considering giving Drue Chrisman, a first-year player and a Cincinnati native who’s on the Bengals’ practice squad, the chance to be the starter.

“We've constantly been evaluating this whole thing,” Simmons said. “Obviously, our punting game has got to improve. We're not getting out of it what we need to get out of it, in terms of flipping the field. It's something we'll take a look at over this bye week and try to figure out what the best thing is going forward."

Huber has made three bad punts over the Bengals’ last two games. After one of them, Huber reacted by putting his hands on his head in frustration. Simmons said Chrisman has been punting the ball well in practice. Meanwhile, Huber has been struggling in the games.

“It’s no secret, (Kevin) would be the first to tell you that,” Simmons said. “He has got himself in a bit of a slump, too. He made a great analogy. He’s great on the practice range, and he’s just not taking it to the first tee. His practices have been pretty solid. His pregame warmups have been pretty solid. He’s just not taking it to the game. He’s got to figure out how to get that from the range to the first tee. He’s just not doing a very good job of that right now.”

Chris Evans, Dax Hill injury news

Taylor said running back Chris Evans (knee) and safety Dax Hill (shoulder) are both week-to-week.

Evans hadn’t been receiving many offensive snaps, but he was the Bengals’ kick returner. Simmons said that if Evans misses time, running back Trayveon Williams and wide receiver Trent Taylor would fill in to replace Evans’ role on special teams.

Hill had a package of snaps as a third safety, and the Bengals are currently thin at that position. Safeties Tycen Anderson (hamstring) and Brandon Wilson (knee) have both been on the injured reserve list all season. Zac Taylor declined to give an update on how close they both are to returning, but Anderson and Wilson have both been active on the rehab field during practice over the last month.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Uses 1 Word To Describe T.J. Watt's Status

Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers defense could receive a major boost in Week 10. T.J. Watt hasn't played since tearing his pectoral muscle in the season's first game. However, the reigning Defensive of the Year could make his long-awaited return. Via KDKA's Bob Pompeani, Tomlin said he's "optimistic" Watt and safety...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Outsider.com

O.J. Simpson Makes Plea With Bills Amid Josh Allen’s Injury

If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about running the football — especially in a Buffalo Bills uniform — it’s O.J. Simpson. Simpson, who racked up 10,183 career rushing yards in his nine years with the Bills, wants to see the current iteration of the team develop the run game during the back half of the 2022 NFL season. Simpson’s plea comes amid the uncertainty surrounding Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen suffered an elbow injury late in the 20-17 loss to the New York Jets (6-3) in Week 9 Sunday.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

NFL World Thinking Of Matthew Stafford's Wife Today

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Rams announced - in surprising fashion - that quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed in concussion protocol. It's unclear what led to Stafford being placed in concussion protocol, but something might've happened at Sunday's game in Tampa Bay. "Whether or not that means he has...
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Workhorse RB is dead, era of situational RB begins

Since Tony Pollard’s breakout performance against the Bears, the Zeke vs Pollard debate has hit full steam in Dallas Cowboys land. Pollard’s advocates have relished in the fact Pollard dominated in his first shot at being RB1, while Ezekiel Elliott truthers are happy to point out the recent statements made by Skip Peete about Pollard tapping out after 14 carries in Week 8.
The Spun

Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Has A Blunt Message For His Critics

The Green Bay Packers suffered their fifth-straight loss this weekend at the hands of the Detroit Lions by a final score of 15-9. During the game, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a very uncharacteristic three interceptions. On Tuesday afternoon, he spent some time talking with Pat McAfee about what went wrong against the Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Athlon Sports

Sean Payton Hints At Wanting To Team Up With 1 NFL Quarterback

Sean Payton has made it clear he's aiming to coach in the NFL again one day, but where? That could depend on Lamar Jackson's future.  Payton joined Peyton and Eli Manning on the ManningCast during the Saints vs. Ravens game on Monday night. Jackson was a big part of their conversation.  ...
The Spun

Details Emerge From Death Of Longtime NFL Coach's Son

Last week, the NFL world was saddened by the news that Bengals assistant coach Adam Zimmer passed away at 38 years old. Some further details have recently emerged about Zimmer's death. According to reports from the Minnesota Star Tribune, Zimmer was found on his couch with an eye injury. Police...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Jeff Saturday hiring

While Jeff Saturday spent 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, he finished his career with one season in Green Bay, where he snapped the ball to quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Now that Saturday has made the shocking move from ESPN analyst to Colts head coach, Rodgers was asked what he thinks about the news about his former teammate.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Raiders Losing Darren Waller

The Las Vegas Raiders have placed star tight end Darren Waller on the injured reserve, confirming his absence for at least the next four weeks. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team expects him to be fully prepared to return for the final stretch of the season after this four-week break.
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy