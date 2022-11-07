Schools, activities, government offices closing as Nicole approaches

The entire Treasure Coast now is under a hurricane warning, the National Hurricane Center said. As Nicole becomes a tropical storm, governments, schools and activities across the region are being canceled.

Nicole is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall along Florida's East Coast, likely Wednesday or Thursday.

TCPalm will continue to update this list:

Schools

The Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin county school districts and all campuses of Indian River State College will close Wednesday and Thursday for the storm.

Public school classes and all classes at IRSC already were to be closed Friday for Veterans Day.

Sports

Vero Beach High School has moved its regional quarterfinal football game against Harmony to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Centennial High School moved its game against Melbourne to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Entertainment

The River Nights program, sponsored by the city of Port St. Lucie and scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, is canceled.

The National UDT-SEAL Museum, 3300 North State Road A1A in St. Lucie County, will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. It will reopen Friday, Nov. 10.

Veterans Day

Port St. Lucie's observance, scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday in Veterans Memorial Park, will be held inside the Community Center instead.

The Veterans Council of Indian River County canceled its Veterans Day ceremony scheduled for Friday at Veterans Memorial Island Sanctuary in Riverside Park.

Stuart's Veterans Day parade, and the ceremony at Memorial Park, are canceled.

Government offices/services

All St. Lucie County offices, including libraries and attractions— with the exception of the Supervisor of Elections' main office on Okeechobee Road — will be closed Wednesday and Thursday because of the storm.

St. Lucie County public-transportation system, ART (Area Regional Transit), bus service will continue normal operations until noon Wednesday, weather permitting. Paratransit services will run dialysis trips only on Wednesday, weather permitting. All other paratransit services will be suspended. Advantage Ride service will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

All St. Lucie County beaches will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The St. Lucie County Landfill and Waste Pro will continue normal operations for as long as the weather permits.

St. Lucie County Emergency Operations Center Public Information Lines are activated at 772-460-4357 or 772-460-HELP, which are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday and the rest of the week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fort Pierce city offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, and Friday for Veterans Day.

Port St. Lucie City Hall will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. All government offices are closed Friday for Veterans Day.

FCC Environmental will continue Wednesday garbage collections in Port St. Lucie , but not recycling and yard waste. No collections will be made Thursday. Thursday's garbage, recycling and yard waste collections will be made Friday.

Port St. Lucie 's voluntary drop-off site will be closed Wednesday through Friday.

Fort Pierce Utility Authority will close its customer-service lobby 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

The Indian River County landfill and all convenience centers will close Wednesday and Thursday.

Garbage and yard-waste collections in unincorporated Indian River County will be suspended Wednesday and Thursday. Recycling collection is suspended Wednesday until Monday.

Martin County government offices and libraries will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, but MARTY public transit will maintain its regular schedules.

Garbage services will be paused Wednesday and Thursday for Waste Management customers in unincorporated Martin County.

The Martin County office of the Florida Department of Health will be closed Wednesday and Thursday for Tropical Storm Nicole, and Friday for Veterans Day.

City of Stuart offices are closed Wednesday and Thursday for the storm and Friday for Veterans Day.

Thursday's Stuart Local Planning Agency meeting, scheduled for Nov. 10, has been canceled. All agenda items are being moved to a date certain of Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m.

Stuart's residential garbage and recycling pickups will be suspended Wednesday and Thursday, according to city officials. Commercial trash and recycling will continue until noon Wednesday. Weather permitting, both services will resume Friday.

Courthouses

The 19th Judicial Circuit courthouses and court annex operations in Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

