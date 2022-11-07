Read full article on original website
Waco, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Gatesville Messenger
GV 11-9 volleyball Emma Pollard spikes.jpg
In a battle of two teams with the same mascot, it was the Gatesville Hornets that rose to th…
Gatesville Messenger
Hornets win area championship vs. Caldwell
In a battle of two teams with the same mascot, it was the Gatesville Hornets that rose to the occasion and earned an area volleyball championship in a sweep, defeating the Caldwell Hornets 3-0 to advance to round three of the playoffs. Gatesville improved to 24-19 with the win and...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Big 12 Breakdown: Final game for Baylor
Sports Director Kurtis Quillin speaks with Baylor's John Morris. They review last week's games and preview what's ahead in the Big 12.
KWTX
Latest results: Crawford ISD, West ISD and China Spring ISD bond proposals
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Voters in Crawford ISD, West ISD and China Spring ISD on Tuesday voted on whether to approve proposed bonds to improve facilities and give teachers a pay raise. CRAWFORD ISD. Crawford ISD was proposing a $10 million bond that will essentially expand the schools to...
Gatesville Messenger
Hornets look for first playoff win since 2015 against Smithville
After notching a 7-3 regular season record in Aaron Hunter’s first season as their head football coach, the Gatesville Hornets will open the playoffs on Friday against Smithville in Hutto in the bi-district round. For Hunter and his team, it’s also known as “gold football season” as the Hornets...
Bears Slide Up Big 12 Fan Nation Power Rankings
The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 10 of the college football season.
Can Baylor Football Do The Unthinkable?
"Multiple times in that game on the sidelines," Baylor football head coach Dave Aranda said after Saturday's win over Oklahoma, "we were crying out, 'Remember West Virginia.' It felt a lot like that. It felt a lot like that game." But it didn't end like that game. This time, Baylor...
Gatesville Messenger
Gatesville Primary School to hold Food for Families Drive
The Gatesville Primary School is selling bees this year to raise money for Food for Families. The competition will continue through Wednesday, Nov. 16. One bee will cost $1 each or three cans of food. The class with the biggest swarm of bees will win a pizza party. For more...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor men's basketball sets season ticket record
Baylor men's basketball has added more than 2,000 season tickets for 2022-23 to set a program record with more than 6,500 distributed. The Bears are playing a 31-game schedule this season, featuring 17 games at the Ferrell Center. Baylor will face 10 high-major opponents, including five teams ranked in the preseason AP Top 25.
WacoTrib.com
School voters approve Crawford bond project, defeat China Spring tax rate hike
Crawford Independent School District voters approved a $10 million bond issue Tuesday that will pay for renovation of space at the old Crawford High School to create new middle school classrooms and ease enrollment pressures on the elementary school. In China Spring ISD, voters rejected a tax rate increase that...
Wild Chase in Troy, Texas Ends After Police Shoot Suspect
After allegedly leading police on a chase Monday night along I-35 that included going into oncoming traffic, the driver of a U-Haul truck is in the hospital after being shot by two police officers in Troy, Texas. Temple Police received a call on November 7th about a vehicle being pursued...
Gatesville Messenger
November Yard of the Month Award
Keep Gatesville Beautiful announced that its November Yard of the Month Award goes to Gil and Lynn Campbell who live at 113 Green Acres in Gatesville. This amazing couple moved from another state, and they quickly adapted to the totally different growing conditions of central Texas. Gil says he figured out through research and trial and error that the best thing to do was to plant natives. They owned a design and landscape company where they came from, so that helped, too. Gil planted it all himself.
KWTX
Temple PD searching for missing 14-year-old
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing teenager. Skyler McDowell,14, is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is to call TPD at 254-298-5500.
KWTX
Missing 14-year-old Temple teen found
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Skyler McDowell,14, has been found safe, according to the Temple Police Department. McDowell is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is to call TPD at 254-298-5500.
KWTX
Bell County cities decriminalizing low levels of marijuana may face legal challenges
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some Central Texans might be celebrating now that marijuana is decriminalized in two Bell County cities. But officials said adoption of this proposition may be challenged. Proposition A passed with overwhelming support on Tuesday: 64% voted yes in Harker Heights while 69% voted yes in Killeen.
Have You Seen Or Visited Bell County, Texas’ First Distillery?
For some of us, like me, moving to Bell County has been a whirlwind of a time. Even though I've been here for a while now, I feel like I've barely scratched the surface of my new home. I can still remember stressing over on how to drive to my new place of work.
News Channel 25
Texas DPS investigating officer-involved shooting in Troy following pursuit
Texas DPS is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Troy following a pursuit that began in Hill County. Officers attempted to make contact with a U-Haul around 7 p.m. on Monday, confirmed a DPS spokesperson. A pursuit ensued and traveled through Waco and Bell County. Increased police activity was reported near...
47-Year-Old Claborn Joiner Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
According to the Killeen Police Department, a fatal crash was reported in Killeen. Officials confirmed that a 47-year-old was killed due to the motorcycle accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive.
Gatesville Messenger
Jonesboro ISD holds Food for Families Drive
Jonesboro ISD is starting up their annual Food for Families Drive. The deadline for all donations is Wed, Nov. 16. There will be three different methods of participation, and students will be awarded with a pizza luncheon at the park if they reach the goal amount. Money and donations will...
