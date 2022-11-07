Keep Gatesville Beautiful announced that its November Yard of the Month Award goes to Gil and Lynn Campbell who live at 113 Green Acres in Gatesville. This amazing couple moved from another state, and they quickly adapted to the totally different growing conditions of central Texas. Gil says he figured out through research and trial and error that the best thing to do was to plant natives. They owned a design and landscape company where they came from, so that helped, too. Gil planted it all himself.

GATESVILLE, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO