Gatesville, TX

High School Football PRO

Waco, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Teague High School football team will have a game with Whitney High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
WACO, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Hornets win area championship vs. Caldwell

In a battle of two teams with the same mascot, it was the Gatesville Hornets that rose to the occasion and earned an area volleyball championship in a sweep, defeating the Caldwell Hornets 3-0 to advance to round three of the playoffs. Gatesville improved to 24-19 with the win and...
GATESVILLE, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Big 12 Breakdown: Final game for Baylor

Sports Director Kurtis Quillin speaks with Baylor's John Morris. They review last week's games and preview what's ahead in the Big 12.
Gatesville Messenger

Hornets look for first playoff win since 2015 against Smithville

After notching a 7-3 regular season record in Aaron Hunter’s first season as their head football coach, the Gatesville Hornets will open the playoffs on Friday against Smithville in Hutto in the bi-district round. For Hunter and his team, it’s also known as “gold football season” as the Hornets...
GATESVILLE, TX
247Sports

Can Baylor Football Do The Unthinkable?

"Multiple times in that game on the sidelines," Baylor football head coach Dave Aranda said after Saturday's win over Oklahoma, "we were crying out, 'Remember West Virginia.' It felt a lot like that. It felt a lot like that game." But it didn't end like that game. This time, Baylor...
WACO, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Gatesville Primary School to hold Food for Families Drive

The Gatesville Primary School is selling bees this year to raise money for Food for Families. The competition will continue through Wednesday, Nov. 16. One bee will cost $1 each or three cans of food. The class with the biggest swarm of bees will win a pizza party. For more...
GATESVILLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor men's basketball sets season ticket record

Baylor men's basketball has added more than 2,000 season tickets for 2022-23 to set a program record with more than 6,500 distributed. The Bears are playing a 31-game schedule this season, featuring 17 games at the Ferrell Center. Baylor will face 10 high-major opponents, including five teams ranked in the preseason AP Top 25.
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Wild Chase in Troy, Texas Ends After Police Shoot Suspect

After allegedly leading police on a chase Monday night along I-35 that included going into oncoming traffic, the driver of a U-Haul truck is in the hospital after being shot by two police officers in Troy, Texas. Temple Police received a call on November 7th about a vehicle being pursued...
TROY, TX
Gatesville Messenger

November Yard of the Month Award

Keep Gatesville Beautiful announced that its November Yard of the Month Award goes to Gil and Lynn Campbell who live at 113 Green Acres in Gatesville. This amazing couple moved from another state, and they quickly adapted to the totally different growing conditions of central Texas. Gil says he figured out through research and trial and error that the best thing to do was to plant natives. They owned a design and landscape company where they came from, so that helped, too. Gil planted it all himself.
GATESVILLE, TX
KWTX

Temple PD searching for missing 14-year-old

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing teenager. Skyler McDowell,14, is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is to call TPD at 254-298-5500.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Missing 14-year-old Temple teen found

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Skyler McDowell,14, has been found safe, according to the Temple Police Department. McDowell is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is to call TPD at 254-298-5500.
TEMPLE, TX
News Channel 25

Texas DPS investigating officer-involved shooting in Troy following pursuit

Texas DPS is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Troy following a pursuit that began in Hill County. Officers attempted to make contact with a U-Haul around 7 p.m. on Monday, confirmed a DPS spokesperson. A pursuit ensued and traveled through Waco and Bell County. Increased police activity was reported near...
TROY, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Jonesboro ISD holds Food for Families Drive

Jonesboro ISD is starting up their annual Food for Families Drive. The deadline for all donations is Wed, Nov. 16. There will be three different methods of participation, and students will be awarded with a pizza luncheon at the park if they reach the goal amount. Money and donations will...
JONESBORO, TX

