CLEVELAND — Following a bit of a spike that peaked last week, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations now appear to be falling again in Northeast Ohio. Erie, Huron, and Lorain counties are back down to the CDC's "medium" community level for the coronavirus after all were listed as "high" last Thursday. This means health experts no longer recommend residents in those counties should wear face masks while in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

OHIO STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO