Ohio State

WKYC

COVID-19 community spread drop across Northeast Ohio compared to last week

CLEVELAND — Following a bit of a spike that peaked last week, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations now appear to be falling again in Northeast Ohio. Erie, Huron, and Lorain counties are back down to the CDC's "medium" community level for the coronavirus after all were listed as "high" last Thursday. This means health experts no longer recommend residents in those counties should wear face masks while in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in central Ohio, waste management company says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio Lottery sells $1 million Powerball ticket

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — While not a record-setting winner, one person who purchased a Powerball ticket in Ohio is $1 million richer!. The Ohio Lottery says a ticket matching all five of the winning Powerball drawing numbers, without the Powerball, was sold at Get Go #3431 in Lakewood, Ohio. The...
LAKEWOOD, OH
marijuanamoment.net

Ohio Voters Approve Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Measures In Five Cities

Ohio voters in five cities approved local marijuana decriminalization ballot initiatives on Tuesday. Activists in the state have been working to enact local cannabis reform over recent election cycles, with most efforts proving successful. While decriminalization didn’t qualify for every municipal ballot that advocates targeted for 2022, a half dozen got the chance to make a policy change.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Outspent, shut out of state races, what's next for Ohio Democrats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Outspent, out-messaged, and once again shut out of statewide office, Democrats in Ohio are licking their wounds, trying to figure out what happened -- and gearing up for an important Senate race in two years. After her party was swept in the statewide races and...
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
