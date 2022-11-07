ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

'We've got to stop the shooting': State Attorney upgrades charges in mass shooting case

By Christopher Cann, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Oi19_0j2Ax4CX00

The State Attorney upgraded charges for two men arrested in connection with the recent Tallahassee mass shooting that injured eight people and killed an innocent bystander.

De’Arius Cannon, 30, and Tamylon Williams, 26, will now both face second-degree murder charges in the death of DeMario "Ro" Murray and attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting into the crowd.

"I want the community to understand that shooting into groups and going and getting into these rolling gun fights is not going to be tolerated," said State Attorney Jack Campbell Monday.

"This office is going to hold each of those shooters accountable, whether they hit somebody or not," Campbell told the Democrat. "Whether I'm able to determine who started it or not, we've got to stop the shooting."

Cannon's initial charges included second-degree murder, carrying a concealed firearm unlicensed and resisting officers without violence. Williams was first arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.

Background:3 men charged in connection with Tallahassee mass shooting, records reveal chain of events

What happened:'Amazing amount of gunfire': Shooting in crowd kills 1, injures 8 in Tallahassee

Records:Man seen kneeling as he fired into crowd during Tallahassee mass shooting

The other suspect arrested in the case, William Thomas, still faces eight out-of-county warrants and a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting occurred on Oct. 29, just before midnight, in the West Pensacola Street area near Half Time Liquors. Five men and three women were injured and Murray, a groundskeeper at Florida State University, was killed in the crossfire.

In court records, police said more than 50 shots were fired in the incident.

The new charges were entered by Campbell Monday, but the two men have not yet been formally arraigned.

The victim:'This death can't be in vain': Family loving, 'standup man' caught in crossfire of Tallahassee mass shooting

DeMario Murray remembered:'One of the hardest hitters to ever play at Rickards': 5-foot-7 'Lil Ro' played big on field

Before the mass shooting:Man shot in unreported incident at Half Time Liquors parking lot 3 days before mass shooting

Campbell said TPD is still "hot on the trail of what happened" and more charges may be coming for the suspects either already in custody or others who may be arrested in the future.

"We're still trying to determine as many facts as we can," he said. "Every person who shot that night, we are trying to find out who you are."

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCTV

Fourth suspect arrested in Half Time Liquors shooting

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - A fourth suspect is under arrest in connection with the Oct. 29 shooting in front of Half Time Liquors in Tallahassee that killed a man and left eight others injured. Quincy police say Joseph Walker, 23, was taken into custody early Tuesday after an officer spotted...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfxl.com

GBI: Arrest made for murder investigation in Grady County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Grady County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning, November 8th, into a murder investigation. A deceased female was found inside a residence on Swap Creek Road, in Whigham. The Thomas County SWAT Team had been requested to assist Grady County in the...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
Cordele Dispatch

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, around 6:00 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Roger Fairbank, a 41-year-old male from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, a 36-year-old female from Ochlocknee, Georgia. Fairbank is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Willis is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Brake Light/ Turn Signal Violation, and Affixing Materials That Reduce or Increase Light Transmittance.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Thomasville man arrested for murder and possession of a firearm

The Thomasville Police Department, alongside the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, have arrested a man in connection with a murder from late October. According to GBI, 53-year-old James Hudson and Jamal Hayes traveled to the 1300 block of North DawsonStreet, where the victim, Kelton Butler was sleeping. Hudson and Hayes began assaulting and cutting the victim.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Couple charged with meth trafficking in Crisp Co.

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A couple has been charged with drug tracking after a traffic stop in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Roger Fairbank, 41, from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, 36, from Ochlocknee, Georgia were arrested. Both are charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Willis is also charged with brake light/turn signal violation and affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmittance.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Man wounded in Putnam Drive shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man sustained non-life threatening injuries Saturday after a shooting outside The Gardens apartment complex on 401 Putnam Drive. According to Tallahassee Police Department, preliminary findings indicated the shooting was the result of an argument between the victim and suspect. The victim was transported to a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Clerk of Court responds to allegations

Clerk of Court Kirk Reams responded strongly to the allegations of unauthorized overspending by his office raised by a recent forensic audit report. Reams also objected strongly to way that the process was conducted, calling it reprehensible and politically motivated. Following is Reams’ verbatim response, which he titled “An open...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Suspect accused of firing into crowd at Half Time Liquors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect accused of firing into the crowd in front of Half Time Liquors last weekend, has now been charged with attempted murder and booked into the Leon County Detention Center. De’Arius Cannon was shot by police during a shootout in front of the West Pensacola...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Gretna police investigate Saturday night homicide

GRETNA, Fla. (WCTV) - Police in Gretna are investigating a shooting that claimed a life Saturday evening. According to a press release from Gretna Police Chief Brian Alexander, officers arrived at the intersection of Railroad and Broad Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. They discovered a man lying on the...
GRETNA, FL
WCTV

Leon County preps for Hurricane Nicole

Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. On this busy election Tuesday, one local group made sure people can cast their ballots even if they don’t have a way to get to the polls. New leadership changes coming to FAMU. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Dunn defeats Lawson in 2nd Congressional Race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Longtime North Florida public servant Al Lawson has fallen short in his campaign to hold on to a seat in Congress, losing to Neal Dunn in the race to represent Florida’s second district. The Associated Press called the race for Dunn as he lead Lawson...
FLORIDA STATE
famunews.com

FAMU Announces Attorney John Morgan as Fall Commencement Speaker

Florida A&M University (FAMU) has announced that John Morgan, founder of the nationally-known Morgan & Morgan law firm and supporter of major voter initiatives, will be the fall commencement speaker. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, December 9 at the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy