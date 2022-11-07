'We've got to stop the shooting': State Attorney upgrades charges in mass shooting case

The State Attorney upgraded charges for two men arrested in connection with the recent Tallahassee mass shooting that injured eight people and killed an innocent bystander.

De’Arius Cannon, 30, and Tamylon Williams, 26, will now both face second-degree murder charges in the death of DeMario "Ro" Murray and attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting into the crowd.

"I want the community to understand that shooting into groups and going and getting into these rolling gun fights is not going to be tolerated," said State Attorney Jack Campbell Monday.

"This office is going to hold each of those shooters accountable, whether they hit somebody or not," Campbell told the Democrat. "Whether I'm able to determine who started it or not, we've got to stop the shooting."

Cannon's initial charges included second-degree murder, carrying a concealed firearm unlicensed and resisting officers without violence. Williams was first arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.

The other suspect arrested in the case, William Thomas, still faces eight out-of-county warrants and a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting occurred on Oct. 29, just before midnight, in the West Pensacola Street area near Half Time Liquors. Five men and three women were injured and Murray, a groundskeeper at Florida State University, was killed in the crossfire.

In court records, police said more than 50 shots were fired in the incident.

The new charges were entered by Campbell Monday, but the two men have not yet been formally arraigned.

Campbell said TPD is still "hot on the trail of what happened" and more charges may be coming for the suspects either already in custody or others who may be arrested in the future.

"We're still trying to determine as many facts as we can," he said. "Every person who shot that night, we are trying to find out who you are."

