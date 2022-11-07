ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Here’s when NYC’s next sunset after 6 p.m. will be

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IMjFS_0j2AwQgL00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the change of the clock, many New Yorkers headed home from work on Monday in the dark.

There are weeks and weeks of that ahead. New York last saw a sunset after 6 p.m. on Oct. 25, according to timeanddate.com . Sunsets will continue getting earlier and earlier until the earliest ones of the year (around 4:30 p.m.) in December. The area won’t see another sunset after 6 p.m. until Daylight Saving Time Starts in March.

Sleep expert’s tips for adjusting to end of daylight saving time

Standard time began at 2 a.m. local time Sunday. It lasts until March 12.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona do not observe daylight saving time.

The twice-a-year ritual has led some members of Congress to push to make daylight saving time permanent .

The Senate in March passed a bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, to end the back and forth. The House has not acted on the measure.

Proponents said the idea would have positive effects on public health and the economy and even cut energy consumption.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Rockefeller Christmas tree cut down before trip to NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rockefeller Center will soon look a lot like Christmas; this year’s massive tree was cut down on Thursday. The 82-foot-tall tree will be brought into Manhattan by flatbed truck. The Norway Spruce has a lengthy journey ahead. It needs to be taken to New York City from Queensbury, a town about […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC launches trash cleanup initiative; some New Yorkers skeptical

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — When it comes to trash cleanup, New York City has some 1,000 so-called areas of no man’s lands — places where trash piles up, and rarely, if ever, gets disposed of, according to the city government.  It added that the reason for the no man’s lands is dysfunction among city agencies.  On […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

This City In New York State Is Among The Most Faithful In America

Surprise, surprise, there is actually one city in New York State with faithful people. I'm not going to lie; I'm jaded. It seems like no matter how great and amazing a mate is, they still get cheated on. I've never really had any cheating scandals in my personal relationships, but I have seen so many "couple goals" relationships break up do to a sneak link or two. But, it looks like there is still some hope!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Red Wave that eluded the national map does appear on Long Island

MINEOLA — Prior to Election Day, there had been a lot of talk in conservative political and media circles about a nationwide red wave. While it hasn’t exactly come to pass, overall gains in congressional seats by Republicans have been helped by a total change in representation on Long Island.  All four congressional districts serving […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Looking to host a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 without paying more than $30? Lidl has you covered.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Lidl, the German discount food market well known for its low-cost markdowns, is trying to make Thanksgiving more affordable for NYC shoppers. According to its holiday circular, which is full of deeply discounted holiday staples, local residents will be able to assemble a traditional Thanksgiving meal from store shelves that feeds up to 10 people for less than $30.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Greece: Flight to NY area recalled over scare, nothing found

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities ordered an Emirates flight to a New York City-area airport to return to Athens international airport and grounded a second airliner over security concerns Thursday, but police said nothing suspicious was found after the planes and passengers were checked. Public ERT television said the flight recall was made following a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Tracking Nicole: Will tropical weather impact NY, NJ?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Shortly after making landfall on the East Coast of Florida early Thursday, Hurricane Nicole weakened into a tropical storm. But the system, which was packing 60 mph winds and heavy rain, could still wreak havoc on the New York City area as it winds its way up the coast. When will […]
GEORGIA STATE
PIX11

Pigeon sculptures on display at Union Square

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — People are doing a double take at the pretend pigeons at New York City parks. The winged creatures are one of the symbols of New York City. An artist from Brooklyn has gathered a flock to create street art at neighborhood parks and markets. Mother Pigeon, also known as Tina […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Grab a cupcake! It’s National Vanilla Cupcake Day

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sorry, chocolate lovers. It’s all about the vanilla today. In honor of National Vanilla Cupcake Day, PIX11’s Alex Lee visited Magnolia Bakery in Greenwich Village Thursday to see how the delectable treats are decorated. National Chocolate Cupcake Day was Oct. 18. Watch the full report in the video player above.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Kids with disabilities host parade for Long Island veterans

ALBERTSON, N.Y. (PIX11) — For the first time in three years, the Viscardi Center on Long Island welcomed local veterans inside the school for its annual Veterans Day Parade. More than 150 proud students were able to show their thanks. PIX11 photojournalist Keith Lopez has the heartwarming story from Albertson. Watch in the video player […]
ALBERTSON, NY
travelingformiles.com

Hyatt has opened a new Unbound Collection hotel in NYC…and I’ll be avoiding it

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures at the bottom of every page.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy