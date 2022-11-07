Read full article on original website
TripAdvisor tumbles on profit miss, Q4 revenue slowdown outlook
Nov 8 (Reuters) - TripAdvisor Inc's (TRIP.O) shares sank about 19% in premarket trade on Tuesday, a day after the online travel firm reported a weak quarterly profit and flagged a slowdown in revenue in the current quarter.
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Walgreens, Intel, US Bancorp and more
(INTC) – The chip maker's stock was rated underweight in resumed coverage at JPMorgan Chase following a restriction period, compared with its most recent rating of overweight. JPMorgan said Intel will participate in an overall industry rebound, but at a slower pace due to competitive pressures. Intel fell 2% in premarket action.
Carlyle's Q3 earnings drop 12% on slower asset divestments
NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group Inc (CG.O) said on Tuesday its third quarter distributable earnings fell 12% year-on-year owing to a drop in income from asset sales primarily from its private equity division.
Jim Cramer says these 10 ‘old guard’ stocks are making a comeback
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of 10 companies that he believes are rising to the top as tech stocks collapse. Cramer also warned that many investors refuse to embrace the “new reality” of the market’s distaste for tech stocks. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022: Cramer likes these stocks on possible inflation peak
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what October's cooler-than-expected Consumer Price Index report means for stocks in the portfolio. Jim says it may be time to trim one Big Tech holding, but stay the course in some surging stocks. Jim also lays out a few companies he thinks could perform well even if they are bought at current levels, including one which just received an analyst upgrade.
We're buying more shares of this oil stock in the wake of sliding crude prices
An aerial of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve storage at the Bryan Mound site seen on October 19, 2022 in Freeport, Texas. The main casualties who will suffer the brunt of high energy prices is neither the United States nor Europe — but emerging and developing nations, said the head of International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol.
Crypto sell-off resumes as week-long FTX saga ends in bankruptcy filing
Cryptocurrencies resumed their sell-off on Friday morning as FTX announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Sam Bankman-Fried – the CEO of the company that became a so-called white knight for the industry, helping bring crypto to the masses through his relationships with high-profile celebrities, regulators and institutions in addition to his exchange product – has also resigned, according to a statement posted to FTX's Twitter account Friday.
Dollar dives as investors cheer after U.S. inflation misses forecasts
The dollar languished on Friday after U.S. inflation data came in cooler than expected, raising market hopes that inflation may have peaked and that the Federal Reserve will begin scaling back its hefty interest rate increases. Figures showed that the consumer price index rose 7.7% year-on-year in October, the smallest...
Vodafone teams up with KKR and GIP in 16 billion euros towers deal
LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Vodafone (VOD.L) has agreed to sell a major stake in its wireless infrastructure company Vantage Towers to GIP and KKR (KKR.N), creating a joint venture that will release proceeds of at least 3.2 billion euros ($3.2 billion) for the telecoms operator to pay down its debt.
Cramer: Here's what we think Club members should do in Thursday's powerful rally
The broader markets surged Thursday after October's consumer price index showed that the rate of inflation may finally be slowing. In response to the CPI print, U.S. Treasury yields plunged in anticipation and hope that the Federal Reserve will no longer need to be as aggressive with its interest rate hiking policy.
UK broadcaster ITV forecasts slightly lower ad revenue in 2022
LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - British broadcaster ITV (ITV.L) forecast slightly lower ad revenue for 2022 despite a FIFA World Cup boost in the key Christmas quarter, as it warned on the high degree of economic uncertainty.
Disney misses on profit and key revenue segments, warns streaming growth could taper
Disney fell short of expectations for profit and key revenue segments during the fiscal fourth quarter Tuesday. The company warned strong streaming growth for its Disney+ platform may taper going forward. Both its parks and media divisions underperformed estimates during the period. Shares of the company fell roughly 8% in...
FTX scrambling for funds as regulators take action
Securities regulators in the Bahamas, where FTX is based, have frozen the crypto exchange's assets. CNBC's 'Squawk Box' team breaks down the details.
FTX Group begins voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings
Crypto exchange FTX has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings following its fallout this week. CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street' team breaks down the details.
Sam Bankman-Fried steps down as FTX CEO as his crypto exchange files for bankruptcy
Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for bankruptcy. Alameda Research and approximately 130 additional affiliated companies are part of the voluntary proceedings. Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S., according to a company statement posted on Twitter. Bankman-Fried has also stepped down...
Stocks gain as investor optimism over China COVID dents dollar
SYDNEY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures slipped in Asia on Monday after Beijing denied it was considering easing its zero COVID-19 policy, helping the dollar recover some losses while dealing a setback to oil and commodities.
Salesforce cut hundreds of employees Monday
Salesforce let go of fewer than 1,000 employees Monday, according to a person familiar with the move. Top executives at some of the business software company's clients have been weighing in on purchases, resulting in longer deal cycles. Protocol reported earlier on the cuts, saying they could affect up to...
Jim Cramer says to ‘hope for the best, prepare for the worst’ ahead of October CPI report
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors his expectations for October's consumer price index report. "Maybe this time will be different, and it could be. … But right now when it comes to the CPI, I think we're in a hope for the best, prepare for the worst situation," he said.
Canada's Rogers revenue beats on customer addition, higher roaming charges
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO), on Wednesday beat quarterly revenue expectations as the Canadian wireless giant benefited from higher roaming charges due to a rebound in international travel and customers opting for pricier plans.
Siemens Healthineers aims for $300 million in savings
ERLANGEN, Germany, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers (SHLG.DE) will restructure its diagnostics division to save around 300 million euros ($302 million) each year starting from 2025, the U.S.-German medical device maker said on Wednesday.
