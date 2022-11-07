ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Walgreens, Intel, US Bancorp and more

(INTC) – The chip maker's stock was rated underweight in resumed coverage at JPMorgan Chase following a restriction period, compared with its most recent rating of overweight. JPMorgan said Intel will participate in an overall industry rebound, but at a slower pace due to competitive pressures. Intel fell 2% in premarket action.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 10 ‘old guard’ stocks are making a comeback

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of 10 companies that he believes are rising to the top as tech stocks collapse. Cramer also warned that many investors refuse to embrace the “new reality” of the market’s distaste for tech stocks. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
CNBC

Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022: Cramer likes these stocks on possible inflation peak

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what October's cooler-than-expected Consumer Price Index report means for stocks in the portfolio. Jim says it may be time to trim one Big Tech holding, but stay the course in some surging stocks. Jim also lays out a few companies he thinks could perform well even if they are bought at current levels, including one which just received an analyst upgrade.
CNBC

We're buying more shares of this oil stock in the wake of sliding crude prices

An aerial of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve storage at the Bryan Mound site seen on October 19, 2022 in Freeport, Texas. The main casualties who will suffer the brunt of high energy prices is neither the United States nor Europe — but emerging and developing nations, said the head of International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol.
FREEPORT, TX
CNBC

Crypto sell-off resumes as week-long FTX saga ends in bankruptcy filing

Cryptocurrencies resumed their sell-off on Friday morning as FTX announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Sam Bankman-Fried – the CEO of the company that became a so-called white knight for the industry, helping bring crypto to the masses through his relationships with high-profile celebrities, regulators and institutions in addition to his exchange product – has also resigned, according to a statement posted to FTX's Twitter account Friday.
CNBC

Dollar dives as investors cheer after U.S. inflation misses forecasts

The dollar languished on Friday after U.S. inflation data came in cooler than expected, raising market hopes that inflation may have peaked and that the Federal Reserve will begin scaling back its hefty interest rate increases. Figures showed that the consumer price index rose 7.7% year-on-year in October, the smallest...
Reuters

Vodafone teams up with KKR and GIP in 16 billion euros towers deal

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Vodafone (VOD.L) has agreed to sell a major stake in its wireless infrastructure company Vantage Towers to GIP and KKR (KKR.N), creating a joint venture that will release proceeds of at least 3.2 billion euros ($3.2 billion) for the telecoms operator to pay down its debt.
CNBC

Cramer: Here's what we think Club members should do in Thursday's powerful rally

The broader markets surged Thursday after October's consumer price index showed that the rate of inflation may finally be slowing. In response to the CPI print, U.S. Treasury yields plunged in anticipation and hope that the Federal Reserve will no longer need to be as aggressive with its interest rate hiking policy.
CNBC

Disney misses on profit and key revenue segments, warns streaming growth could taper

Disney fell short of expectations for profit and key revenue segments during the fiscal fourth quarter Tuesday. The company warned strong streaming growth for its Disney+ platform may taper going forward. Both its parks and media divisions underperformed estimates during the period. Shares of the company fell roughly 8% in...
CNBC

Sam Bankman-Fried steps down as FTX CEO as his crypto exchange files for bankruptcy

Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for bankruptcy. Alameda Research and approximately 130 additional affiliated companies are part of the voluntary proceedings. Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S., according to a company statement posted on Twitter. Bankman-Fried has also stepped down...
CNBC

Salesforce cut hundreds of employees Monday

Salesforce let go of fewer than 1,000 employees Monday, according to a person familiar with the move. Top executives at some of the business software company's clients have been weighing in on purchases, resulting in longer deal cycles. Protocol reported earlier on the cuts, saying they could affect up to...
Reuters

Siemens Healthineers aims for $300 million in savings

ERLANGEN, Germany, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers (SHLG.DE) will restructure its diagnostics division to save around 300 million euros ($302 million) each year starting from 2025, the U.S.-German medical device maker said on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy