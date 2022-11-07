Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yoursportsedge.com
Todd Central to Host ‘Battle at the Border’ During the Holidays
Teams from Kentucky and Tennessee will be coming together in Elkton this holiday season. Athletic officials at Todd County Central High School have announced that they will be hosting the first ever ‘Battle at the Border Christmas Tournament presented by United Southern Bank’ December 28-30th. Four teams from...
wkdzradio.com
Christian Care Communities Hopkinsville Opens Legacy Paver Campaign
Christian Care Communities of Hopkinsville embraced more blessed news Thursday afternoon, when officials welcomed the beginning of a new legacy “pavers program” with song and psalm — bringing a sense of growth to the 41-acre senior community. The new allocation provides interested donors the opportunity to purchase...
wdrb.com
Western Kentucky man scores $2 million on a $3 Powerball ticket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man turned $3 into $2 million. In a news release Thursday, the Kentucky Lottery said Rickie and Karen Melton, of Symsonia, Kentucky, won big in this week's run-up to the record Powerball. Someone in California won the top prize of $2.04 billion in Tuesday's...
footballscoop.com
Western Kentucky debuts the helmet of the year
I'm on record stating Tulane has the best helmet in college football. But now the Green Wave may have some competition. After opening a new helmet decal to a fan vote, WKU has made the only sensible choice. Big Red is going on the Hilltoppers' helmets for this Saturday's game with Rice.
LSU Reveille
LSU men’s basketball: Adam Miller and Murray State trio shine as Tigers scrape by in season opener
LSU’s opening game against Kansas City displayed some of the growing pains that fans expected to see heading into the season. There were times when it seemed like the Tigers were going to allow the game to slip away, but they managed to scrape by 74-63. There were certainly...
whvoradio.com
Christian County Barn Destroyed In Thursday Fire
A barn on Atkinson Road in northern Christian County was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say just after 6 am someone reported flames coming from the barn and when firefighters arrived it was fully engulfed in flames and had already collapsed. No one was injured...
wkdzradio.com
Four Christian County Constables Win Contested Races
Tuesday’s general election featured four contested races for constables in Christian County out of the eight districts. Joshua Gydesen in District 3, Glenn Rickard in District 5, Sherry Byerline in District 6, and Mike “Bubba” Haddock in District 8 all won their races Tuesday. Eddie Cannon in...
clarksvillenow.com
100 years ago today, Austin Peay elected governor of Tennessee
CLARKSVILLE, TN – One hundred years ago, on Nov. 7, 1922, a Clarksville lawyer named Austin Peay was elected Tennessee’s next governor. He was inaugurated in January 1923, but the legacy of service established on that November night has continued to thrive a century later in the school named in his honor – Austin Peay State University.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Rollover Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at Exit 8 in Hopkinsville sent two people to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 31-year-old Sager Patel of Clarksville was southbound when he lost control causing his SUV to run off the road and overturn several times.
Montgomery County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Clarksville, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Crash Involving Hopkinsville Police Officer
Police have released more information about a wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville that sent three people to the hospital Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say Officer Larry Johnston was southbound on South Main Street looking at a call he was responding to when he didn’t notice the light change to red at the intersection of East 7th Street.
wkdzradio.com
Allensville Woman Killed In Todd County Crash
An Allensville woman was killed in a wreck on Guthrie Road in Todd County Monday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say 92-year-old Maggie Andrews was northbound at the 3000 block of Guthrie Road when for an unknown reason her car entered the southbound lane and hit a truck driven by 37-year-old Rafael Olvera Perez of Louisville.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Struck By Vehicle In Hopkinsville Parking Lot
A woman was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot on Canton Street in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was walking in the Walmart parking lot when she was hit by a truck. The woman was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for leg and...
wnky.com
Bowling Green businesses bouncing back
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Nearing the anniversary of the tornadoes that struck Bowling Green, over on River St., one small business is laying new roots. Musser Automotive, a repair shop in Bowling Green since 2014 has recently relocated. After being destroyed by the tornadoes ripping through town, the shop has finally resettled and attempting to come back. News 40 spoke with owner Jason Musser about the struggles of repairing his livelihood.
wpsdlocal6.com
Write-in candidate wins Marion, Kentucky, mayoral race
MARION, KY — A write-in candidate has won the race for mayor of Marion, Kentucky. D'Anna Browning received 348 votes in Tuesday's election. That means she was able to defeat both candidates whose names appeared on the ballot: Donald Arflack, who received 231 votes, and Austin Valentine Jr., who received 117 votes.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 9, 2022
Mr. Loretz Leon Ramseur, Jr., 74 of Murray, KY, formerly of NC, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House surrounded by his loved ones. Leon was born on February 10, 1948, to Loretz Leon Ramseur and Sara Margaret Kornegay Ramseur, in Charlotte, NC.
WSMV
Video shows moment driver strikes two pedestrians in Clarksville
Ben and Erin Napier from HGTV Home Town talk with Lauren Lowrey on the CMA Awards Red Carpet. Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman visits with Lauren Lowrey on the CMA Awards Red Carpet. Jake Owen on CMA Awards Red Carpet. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Jake Owen talks with Lauren...
2022 General Election results for Hopkinsville & Christian County
Christian County’s 16 voting centers closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday, concluding the 2022 general election for several federal, state and local races — and two state constitutional amendments. Here are the unofficial election totals for Christian County as reported by the County Clerk’s Office. 2022 General Election...
mainstreetclarksville.com
I-24 West site of multiple wrecks last week, with one fatality reported
Interstate 24, north of Nashville, experienced multiple wrecks in the first week of November in and near Montgomery County, with one resulting in a fatality. In Robertson County, at Exit 19, on Thursday, Nov. 3, shortly before 3 p.m., Clarksville resident Khandra Smalley, 59, was killed when the Honda Passport she was driving left the westbound lane of the interstate and struck a tree, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
whopam.com
One killed in Todd County accident
A woman was killed in a head on collision Monday night on KY 181 in Todd County. Kentucky State Police say 92-year old Maggie Andrews of Allensville was northbound just north of South Todd Elementary School when she entered southbound traffic for unknown reasons and collided with a pickup driven by 37-year old Rafael Perez of Louisville.
Comments / 0