Memphis, TN

Mid-South residents take shot at biggest Powerball jackpot ever

By Tom Dees, FOX13Memphis.com
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — $1.9 billion.

It was the biggest Powerball jackpot ever.

After no winner was declared Saturday night, the prospect of winning the money brought Mid-South residents out in droves.

FOX13 talked to people about where and what they’d do with all that money.

The jackpot got so big that some of the Powerball signs had a hard time handling the numbers.

A lot of Powerball signs only go into the millions of dollars. But at one point nine billion dollars, the signs on the front of a lot of stores couldn’t calculate the number.

”I mean, really that is a lot of money. That is a lot of money,” Starr McCoy of Memphis said.

One woman had a handful of Powerball tickets and said that her family didn’t approve of the lottery. But she said that the first thing she was going to do if she won was pay some big tithes to the church.

McCoy had plans for the money.

”What I am going to do with all the money is help somebody out first, of course,” McCoy said.

Hayes Williams of Red Banks, Miss., said the first thing he’d do if he won was to take care of business.

”Put it in my pocket and pay bills,” he said.

”What would you do if you won?” David Gordon said.

One store was full of folks who were in line for a shot at that.

Some said that they had a strategy.

”I am buying all 26 numbers and it will be $104 when I pay it out,” Hayes Williams said.

