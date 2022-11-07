Read full article on original website
Police identify 35-year-old victim in Dorchester homicide
As Boston police continue to investigate the circumstances around a fatal shooting in Dorchester on Wednesday, the victim was identified the next day as Dorchester resident Elijah Pinckney. Police assigned in Mattapan responded to a 1:13 p.m. call for a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton...
WCVB
Family IDs man killed in daytime shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood
BOSTON — A 35-year-old man who is described as a hard-working family man was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Elijah Pinckney's wife said her husband was getting out of his dump truck to stop at home for lunch when he was shot in the road.
whdh.com
Man shot and killed in Dorchester, police say
Police are investigating a shooting death in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Boston Police responded to a reports of a person shot on Harvard and Paxton Streets in Dorchester at 1:13 p.m. They said they found a man with gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead on the scene by Boston EMS.
Boston 25 News
Boston police investigating after man shot to death in broad daylight
BOSTON — Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon. According to Boston Police, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton Street at approximately 1:13 p.m. Responding officers arrived to find an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Boston EMS then pronounced the victim deceased.
People being robbed at gunpoint fought back when gun went off, police said
Boston police officers assigned in West Roxbury arrested Sylvester Coburn for an alleged armed robbery on Wednesday. Officers responded at around 10:05 a.m. to a call for shots fired in the area of 4374 Washington St. in Roslindale. The suspect allegedly followed two victims into a building and demanded their money and jewelry at gunpoint, according to a Boston police statement. A struggle ensued and shots were fired, but no one was injured. The suspect then fled to a vehicle and drove off.
Police investigate deadly shooting in Dorchester
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVDORCHESTER - A shooting in the middle of the afternoon in Dorchester has residents concerned about violence. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. at the corner of Paxton and Harvard Streets. The victim is a man in his 30's. He was pronounced dead at the scene.District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the time of day the shooting occurred is concerning. "Another brazen shooting in the middle of the day," Hayden said. "We simply have too many guns." Neighbor Rene Weathers said the neighborhood is usually quiet. She's worried about the violence as there is a youth...
nbcboston.com
Shooter Sought After Man Is Killed in Dorchester
After a man became the 30th deadly shooting victim in Boston this year, the city's police force continue their search for the shooter Thursday. This latest shooting happened in Dorchester Wednesday in broad daylight and left a man in his 30s dead. No arrests have been made yet. There have...
Suspect shot flares into dock, stabbed Boston officer with syringe, police say
Police say the suspect allegedly threw several objects at them, including uncapped syringes, one of which hit and stabbed an officer. Boston police arrested a South Boston man Saturday night after a bizarre incident during which he reportedly threw syringes at officers and set off flares on a dock. Boston...
NECN
Man Killed in Daylight Shooting in Dorchester
A man is dead after a daylight shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police confirmed Wednesday. Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Paxton and Harvard streets. The nearby Brooke Charter School was placed in safe mode as a precaution. The sound of bullets startled neighbors. "I heard very...
16-year-old girl shot in New Bedford dies of injuries, DA says
A 16-year-old girl shot Saturday night in New Bedford died Thursday at a local hospital, officials said. Anali Farias, of New Bedford, was shot late Saturday, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. She died Thursday afternoon. The circumstances surrounding Farias’ shooting have mostly not been publicly detailed....
liveboston617.org
Daytime Murder Rocks Neighborhood as Riley Brothers Construction Worker is Gunned Down in front of Family
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 13:13 hours this afternoon, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers both responded to a 911 call for a person shot. The reporting 911 caller stated that someone had shot her son in front of her in the area near Harvard Street and Paxton Street in Dorchester. The caller also stated that the shooters fled in a white Kia.
nbcboston.com
Ambulance Involved in Crash in Roxbury
A Boston EMS ambulance was involved in a crash Thursday morning. The crash happened in Roxbury on Columbus Avenue, according to the Boston Police Department. The call came in just before 6:15 a.m. Traffic is being slowed near Roxbury Community College. There's no word yet on any potential injuries.
whdh.com
As police investigate shooting death in Dorchester, community members gather to address gun violence
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Wednesday night, community members gathered in Roxbury for a meeting to address the weeks of gun violence citywide. Wednesdays was the second of three meetings led by the faith and community leaders of the New Democracy Coalition, their goal to create a public safety plan following the string of recent violence in the Dorchester, Roxbury and Mattapan communities.
whdh.com
Man arrested in connection with Dorchester shooting as city leaders boost police presence
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police announced an arrest Monday in connection with one of several shootings in the city Sunday night. Aquan Hudson, 24, of Brockton was arrested on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to police.
liveboston617.org
Hyde Park Triple Shooting Victim to Face Charges After Search Warrant Turns Up Multiple High Capacity Firearms
At about 9:46 PM on Sunday November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District E-18 responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 1 Rosa Street in Hyde Park. On arrival, one adult male victim was located suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and transported to a local area hospital for treatment. A short time later, two additional gunshot victims presented themselves at a nearby emergency room.
whdh.com
Police asking for help identifying suspect in ‘unprovoked assault’ at Park Street station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an “unprovoked attack” on a female at the MBTA’s Park Street station on Tuesday. The alleged assault occurred around 9 p.m. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to...
Pawn shop recovers Boston doctor's gold chain stolen from locker
BOSTON - A Boston doctor feared he might never see his prized possession again, after a thief broke into his Allston gym locker Wednesday and took off with the gold chain. "This is like the one thing I have that holds a ton of sentimental value to me," the doctor named John told WBZ. It had been a gift for medical school, passed down from John's father - also a physician. "He's someone who is not only a great role model in caring for his patients but also very present as a father and someone I hope...
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Officer Charged With Driving on Drugs
A Boston police officer has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs, according to the city's police department. Christopher Long, who is currently injured on duty and assigned to the Medically Incapacitated Unit, was arrested Monday by police in Haverhill, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department.
South Shore businesswoman killed in crash involving a man wanted by police for drug trafficking
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police identified the South Shore woman who was killed in a deadly crash on Monday involving a Medford man who was wanted by police for an ongoing investigation. Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, of Middleborough was fatally struck in her car just moments after the...
4 crashes cause serious injuries, delays, oil spill and truck fire in Mass.
A series of early morning crashes across Massachusetts on Friday caused major road delays, serious injuries, a large oil spill and a truck fire, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department. At 1:30 a.m. in Framingham, state police responded to a crash between a car and tractor-trailer on Interstate 90...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
