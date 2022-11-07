ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin Gateway, MT

Comments / 4

Teresa Lewis Watts
3d ago

This is a perfect example of why earthen wildlife crossing bridges over 191, I-90, & 89 need to be constructed! How much more wildlife do vehicles need to kill before this common-sense alternative is made a priority? People often drive too fast to have any ability to slow down or stop—& of course, traffic behind them could be a factor, too: Flashing your lights on & off works to cause deer, elk, & other wildlife to pause before crossing a road: The theory is that the animals may think it’s lightning. Whatever they perceive it to be, it does work! Try it.

Reply(2)
8
Mel Marshall
2d ago

like you couldn't see the elk. probably doing 80 at night

Reply
8
 

