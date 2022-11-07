Read full article on original website
Teresa Lewis Watts
3d ago
This is a perfect example of why earthen wildlife crossing bridges over 191, I-90, & 89 need to be constructed! How much more wildlife do vehicles need to kill before this common-sense alternative is made a priority? People often drive too fast to have any ability to slow down or stop—& of course, traffic behind them could be a factor, too: Flashing your lights on & off works to cause deer, elk, & other wildlife to pause before crossing a road: The theory is that the animals may think it’s lightning. Whatever they perceive it to be, it does work! Try it.
Mel Marshall
2d ago
like you couldn't see the elk. probably doing 80 at night
