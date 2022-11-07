ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin candidates make final pitches to voters, push supporters to show up at polls

By Logan Reigstad
 3 days ago

JANESVILLE, Wis. — With less than 24 hours before the polls open across Wisconsin, candidates on both sides of the aisle spent Monday urging their supporters to get out and vote.

At a rally in Janesville Monday afternoon, incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson urged attendees to not only vote but to talk to their friends and family about doing so as well.

“This is what (radio host) Mark Levin asked his audience because we’re at this hinge point in history — we must awaken to the urgency of the moment — so he asked his audience, he said, ‘I don’t care what you did in the 2020 election, if you did a lot or you did a little, I am asking you to do more.’ And quite honestly I am asking you to do a lot more. If you took six people to the polls in 2020, take a couple dozen.”

Johnson was joined by former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who stressed the importance of the Senate election in Wisconsin as one of several key states that could determine control of the upper chamber of Congress.

“When they look at these Senate seats, they need to know that you’re going to bring it through,” she said. “They’re trying to bring through Georgia, they’re trying to bring through New Hampshire, but everybody’s trying to make sure we hold on to Wisconsin.”

Incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul and other Democrats, meanwhile, appeared at a get-out-the-vote rally at the Capitol Monday evening.

The governor, who is seeking a second term, stressed the importance of voters showing up at the polls to elect him to serve as a check on the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature. That plays a role in a number of key issues, he said, including abortion.

“The bottom line for me is this: that women have the right to make those decisions, whether its general health or reproductive health, on their own, without having Tim Michels and the Republicans telling them what to do,” Evers said.

Kaul also canvassed at Synergy Coworking in Madison Monday morning, stressing the importance of the election in the context of democracy.

“Imagine if we had a Republican AG who supported (former Wisconsin State Supreme Court Justice Michael) Gableman’s investigation or who claimed our election commissioners committed crimes and should be removed from office. You don’t have to be that imaginative because that’s my opponent, Eric Toney,” he said. “… We’ve got to have an AG who we can count on to protect our democracy, not someone who thinks their job is to stand with Michael Gableman.”

Kaul said the determining factor in the outcome of the election is making sure people turn out to vote.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
