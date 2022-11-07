ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Astros: No easy answers at first base for 2023

What will the Houston Astros do at first base in 2023? There are no easy answers for the defending World Champions, who enter the first full week of the offseason with both potential veteran answers at the position looking for new contracts. Will the Houston Astros bring back Yuli Gurriel...
Astros' Altuve and Alvarez earn Silver Slugger Awards

HOUSTON — The Astros were one of the best offensive teams in the league and on Thursday, two of the catalysts of the Houston offense -- second baseman Jose Altuve and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez -- were honored with Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Awards. Voted on by managers and...
