Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
MLB rumors: Carlos Correa's Astros past may hinder his chances of signing with one team
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in need of a shortstop, but perhaps the best one on the free agent market may not even get a phone call from them.
Houston Astros star Jeremy Peña fitted for World Series 'grillz' by designer Johnny Dang
If you didn't think No. 3 was a Houstonian yet, check out the one thing he did to cement his standing in the city.
Alex and Reagan Bregman go black-tie at CMA Awards a couple of days after World Series parade
The offseason after the World Series typically involves going to a tropical locale or hitting the golf course, but for Alex Bregman and wife Reagan, it's all about the CMAs.
Atlanta Braves continue great World Series tradition with Houston Astros
There are some fantastic traditions in baseball, and one of the more recent ones involving the World Series was just shared between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros. Atlanta Braves continue World Series tradition by buying pizza for Houston Astros front office. Continuing a tradition started by the Boston Red...
Pitcher Justin Verlander opts out of $25M in last year of deal with Astros
The 39-year-old righty opted out of the last year of his deal with the Astros, which was due to pay him $25 million in 2023. Here's who else joined him in free agency.
Houston Astros: No easy answers at first base for 2023
What will the Houston Astros do at first base in 2023? There are no easy answers for the defending World Champions, who enter the first full week of the offseason with both potential veteran answers at the position looking for new contracts. Will the Houston Astros bring back Yuli Gurriel...
Two Astros stars will be meeting fans on Wednesday around the Houston area
HOUSTON — Tell a friend to tell a friend!. Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez will be hosting a meet and greet for fans near Baybrook Mall on Wednesday, according to the slugger's Instagram. Alvarez will be at DICK's Sporting Goods located off the Gulf Freeway in Friendswood from 7...
KHOU
What's the deal with James Click and the Astros?
Despite winning the World Series, the Astros have only offered James Click a one-year deal to remain as the club’s general manager. Jeremy Booth joins the guys.
KHOU
Astros' Altuve and Alvarez earn Silver Slugger Awards
HOUSTON — The Astros were one of the best offensive teams in the league and on Thursday, two of the catalysts of the Houston offense -- second baseman Jose Altuve and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez -- were honored with Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Awards. Voted on by managers and...
Fake, verified Twitter account posing as NBA insider fools thousands by announcing Nets released Kyrie Irving
A fake Twitter account posing as Adrian Wojnarowski fooled thousands into believing the Nets had released Kyrie Irving thanks to a blue check mark.
Golf.com
‘Houston should be worried’: PGA Tour’s new fall plans raise thorny questions
HOUSTON — The PGA Tour’s announced new non-wraparound schedule and the tentative future of fall Tour events collided this week at the 75th anniversary of the Cadence Bank Houston Open, leaving both players and tournament organizers unsure about how the event will look and when it will be conducted going forward.
NBL Oz Gaming select Jyden, DjayTooCold in expansion draft
Guard Jyden “Jyden” McBath-Spencer and power forward Frederick “DjayTooCold” Payton were selected by Australian club NBL Oz Gaming in the
KHOU
Houston, TX
