Criminal Minds Revival Releases Chilling First Trailer
Criminal Minds was one of the most chilling series when it aired for 15 seasons on CBS. In its move to Paramount+ for Criminal Minds: Evolution, it looks like the series is embracing a darker tone than before as the gang joins forces all over again. Paramount+ today released the...
tvinsider.com
‘Westworld’ Stars Still Getting Paid for Canceled Fifth Season: Report
HBO has canceled Westworld, but the news isn’t all bad for the cast of the sci-fi series. According to Deadline, core Westworld cast members will still be paid for the now-canceled fifth season because they had “pay-or-play deals” that networks often deploy to lock down a TV show’s cast for another season, even before network execs decide whether to renew or cancel the show.
Collider
Milo Ventimiglia's Series 'The Company You Keep' Sets Premiere Date
ABC just revealed the premiere date for the Milo Ventimiglia-led series The Company You Keep. The broadcast network announced its midseason schedule, solidifying that the heist drama will debut on February 19. Along with The Company You Keep debut, the Disney-backed broadcast network also dropped the release date for the...
digitalspy.com
John Wick: Chapter 4's new trailer gives first look at Rina Sawayama's debut movie role
John Wick: Chapter 4's new trailer gives fans a first look at popstar Rina Sawayama in her debut movie role. The Japanese-British singer stars in the fourth John Wick instalment as Akira, and she can be seen in one of the trailer's many fight sequences wielding a sword against a masked assailant.
ComicBook
Jason Bateman & Jude Law Team for New Netflix Series
Primetime Emmy winner Jason Bateman and Academy Award nominee Jude Law are teaming up to develop a new limited series for Netflix according to Deadline. The trade reports that the Ozark and The New Pope stars are currently working on a series titled Black Rabbit, an original idea which will be penned by married screenwriting team Zach Baylin (King Richard, Creed III) and Kate Susman. Plot details are under wraps but it marks the return of Jason Bateman to the Netflix family after several accolade heavy-seasons on Ozark. The show doesn't have an official series order just yet but considering the talent involved seems like a sure thing.
Taraji P. Henson says fans will see 'The Color Purple' from the Black perspective for the first time in the upcoming musical remake
At CultureCon 2022, Taraji P. Henson spoke about the differences in the novel's upcoming musical remake.
‘Yellowstone’ Reveals ‘Goliath’ Rivalry Between Beth Dutton & New Character Dubbed ‘Brunette Beth’: WATCH
Dubbed “Brunette Beth” by fans, Dawn Olivieri’s new Yellowstone character is set to give the Dutton daughter hell in Season 5. We already knew Beth would have her work cut out for her come Yellowstone‘s return. Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) promised her a jail cell by the end of Season 4, and is poised to stop at nothing to make this a reality. And in Season 5’s full trailer, we watch as Warner tells her new associate to “Ruin” the Duttons, “Starting with her.”
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Trailer: Joe Mantegna and the Team Tackle Biggest Case Yet in Reboot Series
The “Criminal Minds” Behavioral Analysis Unit is back in the upcoming revival series, “Criminal Minds: Evolution.” The crime drama series follows BAU’s elite profilers as they face a mysterious antagonist, an UnSub who used the pandemic to build a network of serial killers. When the network is set in motion, the team must bring down their greatest threat, one murderer at a time. Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, A.J. Cook, Paget Brewster, Aisha Tyler and Adam Rodriguez star as their characters from “Criminal Minds,” while Zach Gilford and Josh Stewart appear as recurring roles. CBS’ original “Criminal Minds” series, which...
ComicBook
John Wick: Chapter 4 Gets First Trailer
The wait for the fourth John Wick movie has been quite long due to some pandemic-related delays, but the next chapter in the Keanu Reeves franchise is finally being released in March. The first look at John Wick: Chapter 4 was revealed in August, and fans have been eager to see some footage. Today, fans finally got their wish when Lionsgate officially released a trailer for the movie. Needless to say, the trailer has gotten us extra excited to return to the franchise's wide world of underground assassins.
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
Cinedigm Acquires Horror Doc ‘Living With Chucky,’ Sets Early 2023 Release on Screambox (EXCLUSIVE)
Cinedigm has acquired all North American rights to the documentary “Living With Chucky.” The film, which had its world premiere at the Popcorn Frights Film Festival in August and recently screened at Fantastic Fest in Austin, is set to premiere on Cinedigm’s horror streaming service Screambox and on digital early next year. Featuring interviews with cast and crew, including genre icons such as Lin Shaye, Alex Vincent, Jennifer Tilly and franchise creator Don Mancini, the documentary takes an in-depth look into the creation of the franchsie. Storming into pop culture in the late 1980s, the three-foot menace known as Chucky proved that...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Reveals He’ll Appear in ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’
TV star Cole Hauser shared during a recent interview that while he’s spent 30 years… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Reveals He’ll Appear in ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’ appeared first on Outsider.
EW.com
Your guide to the 2023 TV premiere dates
Forget holiday shopping — much more important work awaits you! And that would be: Planning your TV-watching calendar for 2023. The networks and streamers are already flipping their calendars ahead and devising ways to keep you tethered to your screens in the new year. In January, you could plunge into a post-apocalyptic world with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in HBO's The Last Of Us before trying to determine a defendant's guilt or innocence in Fox's anthology crime drama The Accused, whose cast includes Rachel Bilson, Wendell Pierce, and Michael Chiklis. You could follow Christian Bale as he investigates multiple murders in the Netflix gothic thriller film The Pale Blue Eye, and then hitch a ride with Natasha Lyonne as she heads out on the road in Peacock mystery series Poker Face. After all of that, you will be cordially invited to be held hostage in Amazon Prime Video's Jennifer Lopez-Josh Duhamel romantic action comedy Shotgun Wedding.
toofab.com
Brendan Fraser's Transformation Revealed in Emotional Trailer For 'The Whale'
The actor stars in the Darren Aronofsky film as a reclusive, 600-pound writing instructor struggling to reconnect with his teenage daughter (Sadie Sink) while also suffering from a compulsive eating disorder. The first trailer for "The Whale," starring Brendan Fraser, is here -- and The Brenaissance is officially upon us.
Theo James Set To Lead Guy Ritchie’s Netflix TV Series ‘The Gentlemen’
Theo James is set as the lead of Netflix’s The Gentlemen, based on the Guy Ritchie film of the same name, Deadline has learned. Production on the Miramax TV series begins in London next week. The series follows James’ character Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation? Deadline exclusively revealed in March the streamer was eyeing the...
Collider
Leslie Phillips, ‘Harry Potter’ and 'Carry On' Star, Dead at 98
After a long illness, English actor and voice artist Leslie Phillips, best known for lending his voice to the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter franchise, as well as the smooth-talking man in the Carry On films, has died at age 98. The actor's agent, Jonathan Lloyd, confirmed that Phillips died "peacefully in his sleep."
Collider
'What Remains' Trailer Reveals Anne Heche's Final Film Performance [Exclusive]
Gravitas Ventures shared today with Collider an exclusive trailer for their upcoming thriller film What Remains. The story centers around a complex – to say the least – relationship between a pastor and his wife’s murderer. The movie stars Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Kellan Lutz (Twilight Saga), and marks the late Anne Heche’s final film performance. The studio also revealed the movie’s premiere date, and we can now tell you that you will be able to watch What Remains in cinemas or on Digital on December 2.
Collider
Lupita Nyong'o Wept When She Read the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Script
It's no secret the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was faced with something of an emotional Everest in the making of the film. As well as grieving the loss of the actor behind the titular hero, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer, the crew had Boseman's mammoth off-screen legacy to contend with.
Extra
‘Yellowstone’ Cast Teases Fights and Political Intrigue in Season 5 (Exclusive)
“Extra” caught up with “Yellowstone” stars Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille to talk Season 5 at their NYC premiere. Get ready for more sex, money, power, and politics and this upcoming season!. While Kevin Costner is “working his tail off” on another movie,...
Collider
'No Country For Old Men' Review: Anton Chigurh Is Relentlessly Terrifying
It’s hard to believe that just fifteen years ago the Coen Brothers revolutionized the modern Western with their 2007 film, No Country for Old Men. Widely considered by many to be the Coen brothers' best film, it would go on to win Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay at the 80th Academy Awards. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Cormac McCarthy, a Vietnam veteran (Josh Brolin) stumbles upon $2 million, he’s pursued by an assassin (Javier Bardem) who’s hired to retrieve the fortune while a retiring sheriff, played by Tommy Lee Jones, attempts to track them both down. The film also stars Woody Harrelson, Kelly Macdonald, and Stephen Root.
